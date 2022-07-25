Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Entera Bio Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENTX   IL0011429839

ENTERA BIO LTD.

(ENTX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-07-25 pm EDT
1.760 USD   -2.76%
05:29pENTERA BIO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
05:29pENTERA BIO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
05:29pENTERA BIO : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4/A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entera Bio : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A

07/25/2022 | 05:29pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 3/A
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Ellis Sean
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-01-01 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Entera Bio Ltd. [ENTX]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
KIRYAT HADASSAH, , MINRAV BUILDING, 5TH FLOOR
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2022-01-14
(Street)
JERUSALEM L3 9112002
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Ellis Sean
KIRYAT HADASSAH,
MINRAV BUILDING, 5TH FLOOR
JERUSALEM, L39112002 		X


Signatures
/s/ Dana Yaacov-Garbeli, Attorney-in-fact 2022-07-25
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) This Form 3 amendment is being filed to correct the original Form 3 filed on January 14, 2022. The original Form 3 inadvertently omitted ordinary shares directly held by the Reporting Person.
(2) This Form 3 amendment is being filed to correct the original Form 3 filed on January 14, 2022. The original Form 3 inadvertently omitted warrants to purchase ordinary shares directly held by the Reporting Person.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Entera Bio Ltd. published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 21:28:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENTERA BIO LTD.
05:29pENTERA BIO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
05:29pENTERA BIO : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4
PU
05:29pENTERA BIO : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership - Form 4/A
PU
05:29pENTERA BIO : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A
PU
07/19B. Riley Securities Trims Entera Bio's Price Target to $5 from $6 to Reflect Delayed Cl..
MT
07/18Entera Bio Gets FDA Meeting on EB613 Study; Miranda Toledano Becomes CEO
MT
07/18Entera Bio Shares Rise as FDA Grants Meeting on EB613 Study
DJ
07/18ENTERA BIO LTD. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
07/18Entera Bio Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
07/18Entera Bio Ltd. Announces Executive Changes
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERA BIO LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 0,32 M - -
Net income 2022 -20,5 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,75x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 52,1 M 52,1 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 163x
Capi. / Sales 2023 165x
Nbr of Employees 21
Free-Float 76,7%
Chart ENTERA BIO LTD.
Duration : Period :
Entera Bio Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERA BIO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 1,81 $
Average target price 6,50 $
Spread / Average Target 259%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Miranda J. Toledano Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dana Yaacov-Garbeli Chief Financial Officer
Gerald M. Lieberman Independent Chairman
Arthur C. Santora Chief Medical Officer
Hillel Galitzer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERA BIO LTD.-35.70%52
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.-16.27%76 262
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS27.64%71 686
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-7.19%63 151
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.-14.88%44 074
BIONTECH SE-37.87%38 922