Entera Bio : Amendment to Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership - Form 3/A

FORM 3/A UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940 OMB APPROVAL OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Ellis Sean 2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)

2022-01-01 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

Entera Bio Ltd. [ENTX] (Last) (First) (Middle) KIRYAT HADASSAH, , MINRAV BUILDING, 5TH FLOOR 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) 5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

2022-01-14 (Street)

JERUSALEM L3 9112002 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned 1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership

1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares

Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships Director 10% Owner Officer Other Ellis Sean

KIRYAT HADASSAH,

MINRAV BUILDING, 5TH FLOOR

JERUSALEM, L39112002 X







/s/ Dana Yaacov-Garbeli, Attorney-in-fact 2022-07-25 **Signature of Reporting Person Date

(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v). (**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). (1) This Form 3 amendment is being filed to correct the original Form 3 filed on January 14, 2022. The original Form 3 inadvertently omitted ordinary shares directly held by the Reporting Person. (2) This Form 3 amendment is being filed to correct the original Form 3 filed on January 14, 2022. The original Form 3 inadvertently omitted warrants to purchase ordinary shares directly held by the Reporting Person.

Ownership SubmissionNote: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.