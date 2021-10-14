Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Entera Bio Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENTX   IL0011429839

ENTERA BIO LTD.

(ENTX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entera Bio : Results of Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders - Form 6-K

10/14/2021 | 06:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Results of Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders

On October 4, 2021, Entera Bio Ltd. (the "Company") held an annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders voted on ten proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company's proxy statement for the Meeting attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 27, 2021 (the "Proxy Statement").

Based on the results and the majority requirements under the Israeli Companies Law 5759-1999 (the "Companies Law") and the Company's Articles of Association, the shareholders of the Company duly approved the following resolutions:


(1)
To ratify and approve the appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, a member firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, or PwC, an independent registered public accounting firm, as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, and authorize the Company's board of directors, or the Board, (or the Audit Committee, if authorized by the Board) to determine the compensation of the auditors in accordance with the volume and nature of their services ("Proposal 1");


(2)
To elect each of the following nominees to serve as directors of the Company, as follows ("Proposal 2"):


(a)
Re-elect Mr. Roger Garceau as a director of the Company;


(b)
Re-elect Ms. Miranda J. Toledano as a director of the Company; and


(c)
Ratify and approve the election of Mr. Ron Mayron, as a director of the Company;


(3)
To ratify and approve an amendment to the terms of compensation of Dr. Phillip Schwartz, our President of R&D ("Proposal 3");


(4)
To ratify and approve an amendment to the terms of compensation of Mr. Hillel Galitzer , our Chief Operations Officer ("Proposal 4");


(5)
To ratify and approve the amended terms of compensation of Ms. Dana Yaacov-Garbeli, our Israel-based Chief Financial Officer ("Proposal 5");


(6)
To ratify and approve a one-time grant of compensation to Mr. Ron Mayron, our director ("Proposal 7");


(7)
To ratify and approve the adoption of our amendment to our Directors and Officers Compensation Policy ("Proposal 8");


(8)
To approve the amended terms of compensation of the Company's non-executive directors ("Proposal 9"); and


(9)
To ratify and approve the purchase of a professional liability insurance policy for our current and future directors and officers ("Proposal 10");

The shareholders of the Company did not approve the following resolutions:

(2)
With respect to the following nominees to serve as directors of the Company ("Proposal 2"):

(b)
Re-elect Ms. Faith L. Charles as a director of the Company.

(d)
Ratify and approve the election of Dr. Spiros Jamas as a director of the Company.

(6)
To ratify and approve the terms of compensation of Mr. Ramesh Ratan, our US-based Chief Financial Officer ("Proposal 6").

Disclaimer

Entera Bio Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 10:41:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTERA BIO LTD.
06:42aENTERA BIO : Results of Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders - Form 6-K
PU
10/07ENTERA BIO : B. Riley Lowers Entera Bio's PT to $11 from $14 Following Results from Phase ..
MT
10/06ENTERA BIO : Presents Positive Phase 2 6-Month Bone Mineral Density Data for Oral PTH Form..
PU
10/06ENTERA BIO : Presents Positive Phase 2 6-Month Bone Mineral Density Data for Oral PTH Form..
AQ
10/06Entera Bio Ltd. Presents Positive Phase 2 6-Month Bone Mineral Density Data for Oral PT..
CI
09/01ENTERA BIO : ‒ Final 6-Month Bone Mineral Density (BMD) Results Show Dose-Related Ef..
PU
09/01Entera Bio Selected for Late Breaking Oral Presentation of Phase 2 6-Month Osteoporosis..
GL
08/27ENTERA BIO : NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, OCTOBE..
PU
08/23ENTERA BIO : to Conduct Annual Shareholders Meeting on October 4, 2021 (Form 6-K)
PU
08/23Entera Bio to Conduct Annual Shareholders Meeting on October 4, 2021
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERA BIO LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 0,39 M - -
Net income 2021 -21,2 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,35x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 130 M 130 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 332x
Capi. / Sales 2022 581x
Nbr of Employees 19
Free-Float 73,5%
Chart ENTERA BIO LTD.
Duration : Period :
Entera Bio Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERA BIO LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 4,53 $
Average target price 11,00 $
Spread / Average Target 143%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Spiros Jamas Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dana Yaacov-Garbeli Chief Financial Officer
Gerald M. Lieberman Independent Chairman
Phillip Schwartz Director, EVP, President-Research & Development
Arthur C. Santora Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERA BIO LTD.319.44%130
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.16.08%84 795
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.32.72%67 795
BIONTECH SE205.94%60 235
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS13.25%56 883
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-23.27%47 045