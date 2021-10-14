Entera Bio : Results of Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders - Form 6-K
10/14/2021 | 06:42am EDT
Results of Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders
On October 4, 2021, Entera Bio Ltd. (the "Company") held an annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the Company's shareholders voted on ten proposals, each of which is described in more detail in the Company's proxy statement for the Meeting attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Report of Foreign Private Issuer on Form 6-K the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 27, 2021 (the "Proxy Statement").
Based on the results and the majority requirements under the Israeli Companies Law 5759-1999 (the "Companies Law") and the Company's Articles of Association, the shareholders of the Company duly approved the following resolutions:
(1)
To ratify and approve the appointment of Kesselman & Kesselman, a member firm of PricewaterhouseCoopers International Limited, or PwC, an independent registered public accounting firm, as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2021, and authorize the Company's board of directors, or the Board, (or the Audit Committee, if authorized by the Board) to determine the compensation of the auditors in accordance with the volume and nature of their services ("Proposal 1");
(2)
To elect each of the following nominees to serve as directors of the Company, as follows ("Proposal 2"):
(a)
Re-elect Mr. Roger Garceau as a director of the Company;
(b)
Re-elect Ms. Miranda J. Toledano as a director of the Company; and
(c)
Ratify and approve the election of Mr. Ron Mayron, as a director of the Company;
(3)
To ratify and approve an amendment to the terms of compensation of Dr. Phillip Schwartz, our President of R&D ("Proposal 3");
(4)
To ratify and approve an amendment to the terms of compensation of Mr. Hillel Galitzer , our Chief Operations Officer ("Proposal 4");
(5)
To ratify and approve the amended terms of compensation of Ms. Dana Yaacov-Garbeli, our Israel-based Chief Financial Officer ("Proposal 5");
(6)
To ratify and approve a one-time grant of compensation to Mr. Ron Mayron, our director ("Proposal 7");
(7)
To ratify and approve the adoption of our amendment to our Directors and Officers Compensation Policy ("Proposal 8");
(8)
To approve the amended terms of compensation of the Company's non-executive directors ("Proposal 9"); and
(9)
To ratify and approve the purchase of a professional liability insurance policy for our current and future directors and officers ("Proposal 10");
The shareholders of the Company did not approve the following resolutions:
(2)
With respect to the following nominees to serve as directors of the Company ("Proposal 2"):
(b)
Re-elect Ms. Faith L. Charles as a director of the Company.
(d)
Ratify and approve the election of Dr. Spiros Jamas as a director of the Company.
(6)
To ratify and approve the terms of compensation of Mr. Ramesh Ratan, our US-based Chief Financial Officer ("Proposal 6").
Entera Bio Ltd. published this content on 14 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2021 10:41:03 UTC.