Entera Bio : At Market Issuance Sales Agreement (Form 6-K)

On May 7, 2021, Entera Bio Ltd. (the ' Company ') entered into an At Market Issuance Sales Agreement (the ' Sales Agreement ') with B. Riley Securities, Inc. (' Sales Agent '), pursuant to which the Company may issue and sell up to 5,000,000 shares of common stock, par value NIS 0.0000769, to or through the Sales Agent, acting as sales agent or principal. The offer and sale of the Shares offered will be made pursuant to the Company's shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (Registration Number: 333-239843) and the related base prospectus, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the ' SEC ') on July 13, 2020, and declared effective by the SEC on July 22, 2020, and a prospectus supplement filed with the SEC on May 7, 2021 pursuant to Rule 424(b) under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the ' Securities Act ').





Pursuant to the Sales Agreement, the Sales Agent may sell the Shares by methods deemed to be an 'at the market offering' as defined in Rule 415 of the Securities Act. The Sales Agent will use commercially reasonable efforts consistent with its normal trading and sales practices to sell the Shares from time to time, based upon instructions from the Company, including any price or size limits or other customary parameters or conditions the Company may impose.





The Company is not obligated to make any sales of the Shares under the Sales Agreement. The offering of the Shares pursuant to the Sales Agreement will terminate upon the earlier of (a) the sale of all of the Shares subject to the Sales Agreement or (b) the termination of the Sales Agreement by the Sales Agent or the Company, as permitted therein.





The Company has agreed to pay the Sales Agent a commission rate of up to 3.0% of the gross sales price per share sold under the Sales Agreement and has agreed to provide the Sales Agent with customary indemnification and contribution rights. The Company has also agreed to reimburse the Sales Agents for certain specified expenses.





The foregoing description of the Sales Agreement is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of such agreement, a copy of which is filed herewith as Exhibit 1.1 to this Current Report on Form 6-K and is incorporated herein by reference.





The legal opinion of Herzog Fox & Neeman relating to the issuance and sale of the Shares is filed as Exhibit 5.1 hereto.





The information in this report, furnished on Form 6-K, Exhibit 1.1, Exhibit 5.1 and Exhibit 23.1 hereto shall be deemed to be incorporated by reference into the registration statements on Form F-3 (Registration Number: 333-238988) and Form F-3 (Registration Number: 333-239843) of Entera Bio Ltd. and to be a part thereof from the date on which this report is filed, to the extent not superseded by documents or reports subsequently filed or furnished.