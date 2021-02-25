Entercom Communications : Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios Name Brian Swarth Head of Marketing, Podcasts

New York, NY (February 25, 2021)-Entercom [NYSE: ETM] has named Brian Swarth to the newly created position of Head of Marketing, Podcasts.

In this role, Swarth will lead and oversee all marketing and PR for Entercom's premium podcast division consisting of industry leading Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios. Swarth will report directly to Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13.

In this newly created role, Swarth will lead all strategy and execution around marketing, PR, audience development, brand identity, and awareness across individual podcast franchises and each respective studio brand for the podcast division's Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios. The position will also have Swarth working closely with Entercom's radio and streaming divisions to develop strategic and creative ways to grow podcast listenership across its market-leading network and digital assets.

Swarth joins Entercom's podcast division at a time when Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios continue to accelerate and develop some of the most influential and premium-level shows and partnerships in the entire space, including the Crooked Media portfolio; Views with David Dobrik; Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain; You Must Remember This with Karina Longworth; The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow; C13Original documentary franchises including Gangster Capitalism, and It Was Said with Jon Meacham; Pineapple Street Studio Originals like Wind of Change; C13Features, the recently announced 'movies for your ears' scripted studio; and many more.

'With the best-in-class content and partnerships we continue to develop at a strategic and aggressive pace across our podcast divisions, we're going to be investing heavily on the marketing side of the business, starting with Brian's hire and leadership,' said Chris Corcoran, Chief Content Officer, Cadence13. 'His expertise, creative marketing vision and experience with premium-level shows is deep and aligns perfectly with our ambitious goals and high quality of content.'

'I'm thrilled to be joining the Cadence13 and Pineapple Street Studios teams to amplify their brand stories and content marketing to help accelerate growth at such a pivotal moment in the evolution of the podcast industry,' said Brian Swarth. 'Getting the chance to work alongside some of the best storytellers and content makers in the industry, while leveraging Entercom's massive scale and reach, is a marketer's dream come true.'

Swarth joins Entercom from SHOWTIME Networks, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President of Digital Media & Marketing. At SHOWTIME, Swarth oversaw all aspects of digital and social marketing including acquisition and CRM strategy, influencer marketing, interactive creative and production, multi-platform content development, marketing and advertising technology, digital marketing analytics, and emerging platforms. Swarth also managed digital partnerships for the network and was part of the launch team for the SHOWTIME streaming service. Swarth led the SHOWTIME Digital Marketing team to win multiple creative awards, including Webbys, Shortys, and Clios, as well as a Creative Arts Emmy nomination, and recognition from Cannes Lion. Before joining SHOWTIME, Swarth was Vice President and Managing Director of Client Strategy, Media and Entertainment at Zemoga. Prior to Zemoga, Swarth was Senior Director of Strategy and Business Operations, Content Distribution, MTV Networks, where he steered expansion of MTVN and BETN content distribution and enabled the successful launch of the multiplatform premium movie service EPIX.

Swarth earned an MBA from New York University's Stern School of Business. Swarth and his family reside in Brooklyn.

Brian Swarth photo available for download here: https://we.tl/t-oGS8krbZBf.

About Cadence13:

Cadence13, a leading premium podcast company, is part of Entercom's Podcast Network and was named one of Fast Company's 'World's Most Innovative Companies for 2019.' Our roster of critically-acclaimed shows and personalities reflects the diverse conversations and interests happening in the world, led by a collection of voices that include Sophia Amoruso, Lili Anolik, David Axelrod, Rachel Brathen, Dean Budnick, Alejandra Campoverdi, Emma Chamberlain, Deepak Chopra, Gotham Chopra, Lauren Conrad, Remi Cruz, Charli D'Amelio, Dixie D'Amelio, Heidi D'Amelio, Marc D'Amelio, David Dobrik, Ethan Dolan, Grayson Dolan, Kevin Durant, Elle Fanning, Jon Favreau, Emily Jane Fox, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Joe Hagan, Andrew Jenks, Sarah Knight, Tony Kornheiser, Payne Lindsey, Michael Lombardi, Karina Longworth, Jon Lovett, Alisha Marie, Johanna Maska, CJ McCollum, Jon Meacham, James Andrew Miller, Mike Murphy, Leon Neyfakh, Michaela Okland, Darienne Page, Anna Palmer, Gwyneth Paltrow, David Plouffe, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, JJ Redick, Davis Reid, Ben Reiter, Duncan Robinson, Rhett and Link, Jake Sherman, Tommy Vietor, Adnan Virk, Jessica Wapner, Tim Weiner, Ashley West, iO Tillett Wright, Andrew Yang, and many more. These storytellers represent both established and emerging personalities across sports, business, tech, politics, entertainment and news. Cadence13 is the home of C13Features and the Peabody Award-nominated C13Originals documentary studio, and has a broad range of programming partners including Comments by Celebs, Crooked Media, Entertainment Weekly, Girlboss Media, goop, Granity Studios, Headspace, HISTORY, Meredith, Mythical Entertainment, Punchbowl News, Ramble, Seven Bucks Productions, Smosh, Sports Illustrated, Tenderfoot TV, theSkimm, The Try Guys, ThreeFourTwo Productions, TNT, Unsolved Mysteries, Up and Vanished, Vanity Fair, Who? Weekly and Yoga Girl, among others. Cadence13 is headquartered in New York, with offices in Los Angeles and San Francisco.

About Pineapple Street Studios:

Pineapple Street Studios, part of Entercom's podcast Network, was founded in 2016 in Brooklyn, New York, by Jenna Weiss-Berman and Max Linsky. Pineapple Street Studios creates inventive, award-winning original podcasts: multi-episode narratives, investigative journalism, branded series, and talk shows that routinely debut in the top ten on the Apple Podcasts charts, reach tens of millions of listeners, and have been cited repeatedly on 'best-of' lists. Pineapple Street Studios' critically acclaimed podcasts include Wind of Change, Welcome to Your Fantasy, The Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow, Back Issue, Heaven's Gate, Missing Richard Simmons, Running From COPS, The Chernobyl Podcast, and The Clearing. Follow @PineappleMedia on Twitter, @Pineapple.fm on Instagram, and visit https://pineapple.fm/ for more information.

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the U.S and the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news. Home to the nation's most influential collection of podcasts, digital and broadcast content, and premium live experiences, Entercom engages 170 million consumers each month. Available on every device in every major U.S. market, the company delivers the industry's most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. Entercom's robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today's most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation-all at national scale. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

