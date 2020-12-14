Entercom Communications : Presents Special Weekend of Holiday Programming

PHILADELPHIA, PA - December 14, 2020 - Entercom, the home of RADIO.COM, proudly presents a series of special holiday programming. From December 18-20, top 40, hot adult contemporary, alternative and country stations will air virtual holiday concerts, which will also be available nationwide digitally via RADIO.COM, the fastest-growing digital audio platform in the U.S.

The four shows will culminate in the 'RADIO.COM LIVE! Holiday Music Festival,' a free video stream of the concert performances on December 21 at 6:00 p.m. ET, available nationwide on the RADIO.COM app and website at RADIO.COM/Live. Portions of the show will also be available on Twitch and via RADIO.COM's social media channels. The performances will be accessible on demand for 72 hours after the show on RADIO.COM and station websites.

'We wanted to give our listeners an opportunity to enjoy their favorite holiday events safely and conveniently in this especially challenging year,' said Michael Martin, Senior Vice President of Programming and Music Initiatives, Entercom. 'We're excited to bring a collection of top artists spanning a variety of genres into the homes of millions of consumers and celebrate the holiday season with them through the connection of these five special programs.'

Full schedule of holiday shows is below.

'POP Goes Christmas' featuring Why Don't We and Ava Max

Available on Entercom CHR stations; CHANNEL Q network; and RADIO.COM app and website

Local market and station dates and times vary

'Acoustic Christmas' featuring Kelly Clarkson, Meghan Trainor, Dan + Shay, Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, Rob Thomas, Train, Matt Nathanson, Ava Max, and a special performance from Keith Urban

Available on Entercom hot adult contemporary stations and RADIO.COM app and website

Local market and station dates and times vary

'Country Christmas' with Keith Urban, Dan + Shay, Lady A, Runaway June, Russell Dickerson

Available on Entercom country stations and RADIO.COM app and website

December 19 at 7:00 p.m. local time

'Not So Silent Night' starring Machine Gun Kelly, 24kGoldn, All Time Low, SHAED, Wallows

Available on Entercom alternative stations and RADIO.COM app and website

December 20 at 6:00 p.m. local time

'RADIO.COM LIVE! Holiday Music Festival' featuring 24kGoldn, All Time Low, Ava Max, Dan + Shay, Johnny Rzeznik of the Goo Goo Dolls, Keith Urban, Kelly Clarkson, Lady A, Machine Gun Kelly, Matt Nathanson, Meghan Trainor, Rob Thomas, Runaway June, Russell Dickerson, SHAED, Train, Wallows, Why Don't We

December 21 at 6:00 p.m. ET

Throughout the four days of special programming, stations and RADIO.COM will encourage listeners to support 'RADIO.COM's Holiday Toys for Girls and Boys,' a virtual event in partnership with Toys for Tots dedicated to bringing toys and smiles to less fortunate children across the country. Through December 21, over 80 Entercom brands across 43 markets nationwide will aim to raise money that will be turned into new, unwrapped toys for local children in need this holiday season.

For more information, please visit https://www.radio.com/music/radio-com-live-holiday-music-festival.

RADIO.COM is an integrated digital platform where consumers discover and connect live with the Entercom portfolio of premium, curated content powered by over 230 highly rated, locally programmed radio stations and their websites. RADIO.COM, the fastest growing digital audio platform in the U.S., currently has over 750 stations from more than 100 markets along with top podcasts on its rapidly growing platform. RADIO.COM offers anytime, anywhere access through the RADIO.COM mobile app and website, along with thousands of home and auto-connected devices including Amazon Echo, Amazon FireTV, Sonos, Roku, Google Home, Google Chromecast, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Apple Music, Siri, and Samsung Bixby.

CONTACT:

David Heim

Entercom

212-649-9676

David.Heim@Entercom.com

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the U.S and the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news. Home to the nation's most influential collection of podcasts, digital and broadcast content, and premium live experiences, Entercom engages over 170 million consumers each month. Available on every device in every major U.S. market, the company delivers the industry's most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. Entercom's robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today's most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation-all at national scale. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###