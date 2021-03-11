Entercom Communications : Announces Series of Special NCAA Men's College Basketball Tournament Programming

PHILADELPHIA, PA - March 11, 2021 - Entercom announced the launch of 'BetQL Countdown to Tip-Off,' a six-episode series of special NCAA men's college basketball tournament programming. The series will air on March 13 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET, March 14 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. ET, March 20, March 27 and April 3 from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. ET, and April 5 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. ET across Entercom's portfolio of sports stations nationwide and digitally as part of the recently launched 'BetQL Audio Network' on RADIO.COM.

Led by Nick Kostos, host of 'BetQL Audio Network' podcast You Better You Bet, 'BetQL Countdown to Tip-Off' will serve as breakdowns of the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, featuring a mix of sports betting insight. The show will also welcome talent from across Entercom's portfolio of sports stations, including Travis Thomas, 980 The Team; Mike Valenti, 97.1 The Ticket; Danny Parkins, 670 The Score; and Marc Malusis, WFAN 101.9 FM / 660 AM; as well as Eli Hershkovich, Executive Producer, 'BetQL Audio Network,' co-host, 'BetQL U'; Thomas Casale, Managing Editor of Sports Betting for BetQL/RADIO.COM, co-host, 'BetQL U'; and Jimmy Patsos, NBC Sports Washington TV analyst and former college basketball head coach.

'The cancellation of last year's NCAA Tournament will forever be linked to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic and how our everyday lives as we knew them were impacted,' said Matthew Volk, Vice President of Sports, Entercom. 'We're so delighted to create this series of programming to celebrate the return of this classic tournament and give our listeners a destination for captivating content and the hottest takes surrounding this year's bracket.'

'BetQL Countdown to Tip-Off' will be heard locally on 92.9 The Game (WZGC-FM) in Atlanta, Sports Radio 1300 (WJZ-AM) in Baltimore, WEEI (WEEI-FM/AM) in Boston, WGR 550 (WGR-AM) in Buffalo, 670 The Score (WSCR-AM) in Chicago, 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM) in Cleveland, Sports Radio 1270 (WXYT-AM) in Detroit, ESPN Upstate (WORD-AM) in Greenville, Sports Radio 610 (KILT-AM) in Houston, 610 Sports Radio (KCSP-AM) in Kansas City, Sports Radio 1140 AM (KXST-AM) in Las Vegas, 680 AM ESPN (WMFS-AM/FM) and Sports Talk 790 (WMC-AM) in Memphis, AM 790 The Ticket (WAXY-AM) in Miami, 1250AM The Fan (WSSP-AM) in Milwaukee, WWL (WWL-AM/FM) in New Orleans, 93.7 The Fan (KDKA-FM) in Pittsburgh, 1080 The Fan (KFXX-AM) and 910 ESPN (KMTT-AM) in Portland, The New Sportsradio 910 The Fan (WRNL-AM) in Richmond, ESPN Rochester (WROC-AM/FM) in Rochester, ESPN 1320 (KIFM-AM) in Sacramento, 97.3 The Fan (KWFN-FM) in San Diego, 95.7 The Game (KGMZ-FM) in San Francisco, 106.7 The Fan (WJFK-FM) in Washington D.C. and KFH Radio (KFH-AM/FM) in Wichita.

