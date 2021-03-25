Log in
Entercom Communications : Partners With Sports Betting Leader Rush Street Interactive

03/25/2021 | 01:03pm EDT
PHILADELPHIA, PA - March 25, 2021 - Entercom and Rush Street Interactive (NYSE: RSI) ('RSI'), a market leader in online casino and sports betting in the U.S. and operator of the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse mobile platforms, announced a multi-year partnership surrounding a number of sports betting audio initiatives.

As part of the agreement, BetRivers will be the official title sponsor of the You Better You Bet podcast hosted by Nick Kostos and Ken Barkley, which was recently relaunched as part of the 'BetQL Audio Network.'

Kostos will also be a brand ambassador for BetRivers and serve as the voice of the 'BetRivers Sports Betting Minute,' heard on Entercom's leading all-sports stations in legalized sports betting markets across the country. Through this vehicle, Kostos and BetRivers will provide sports betting news and information Monday through Friday.

'RSI is an ideal partner for You Better You Bet,' said Mike Dee, President of Sports, Entercom. 'The company's authentic approach to the sports betting marketplace aligns well with Nick, Ken and the hardcore betting audience that consume the nation's No. 1 fully dedicated daily sports betting podcast.'

'We're delighted to extend our partnership with Entercom as they broaden their focus on the fast-paced online betting markets and collaborate more closely with the RSI team to deliver insightful content and helpful analysis to listeners,' said Richard Schwartz, President, RSI.

'I have enjoyed being a part of the RSI family and have been excited to advocate for the BetRivers and PlaySugarHouse online betting brands as I believe they are one of the best operators in the market,' said Nick Kostos, host, You Better You Bet. 'The You Better You Bet team looks forward to more integration over the next few years as we evolve together in a post-pandemic environment to bring our signature 'Wagertainment' to events and onsite broadcasts.'

You Better You Bet content includes a weeknight podcast and video simulcast, available live on RADIO.COM and on demand where podcasts are heard, as well as the 'Bet Rivers Sports Betting Minute,' which are custom content editorial segments on 'BetQL Audio Network' stations nationwide.

CONTACT:
Ashok Sinha
Entercom
917-656-5800
Ashok.Sinha@Entercom.com

David Heim
Entercom
212-649-9676
David.Heim@entercom.com

About Entercom Communications Corp.
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is the #1 creator of live, original audio content in the U.S and the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news. Home to the nation's most influential collection of podcasts, digital and broadcast content, and premium live experiences, Entercom engages 170 million consumers each month. Available on every device in major U.S. markets, the company delivers the industry's most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. Entercom's robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today's most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation-all at national scale. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

About RSI
RSI is a trusted online gaming and sports entertainment company focused on regulated markets in the United States and Latin America. Through its brands, BetRivers.com and PlaySugarHouse.com, RSI was an early entrant in many regulated jurisdictions and is currently live with real-money mobile, online and/or retail operations in nine U.S. states: Pennsylvania, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Colorado, and Iowa. RSI is also active internationally, offering its online casino and sportsbook in the regulated gaming market of Colombia on RushBet.co. RSI offers, through its proprietary online gaming platform, some of the most popular online casino games and sports betting options in the United States. Founded in 2012 in Chicago by gaming industry veterans, RSI was named the 2020 Global Gaming Awards Digital Operator of the Year and the 2020 EGR North America Awards Casino Operator of the Year and Customer Service Operator of the Year. RSI is committed to industry-leading responsible gaming practices and seeks to provide its customers with the resources and services they need to play responsibly. For more information, visit www.rushstreetinteractive.com.

###

Disclaimer

Entercom Communications Corporation published this content on 25 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2021 17:02:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
