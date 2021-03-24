Log in
ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP.

(ETM)
Entercom Communications : Presents Live Virtual Concert to Celebrate Women's History Month

03/24/2021 | 10:55am EDT
WHAT:

Entercom invites listeners to watch 'RADIO.COM's Leading Ladies Live' presented by Stella Rosa Wines, a free virtual concert starring Trisha Yearwood, Kelsea Ballerini, and Carly Pearce, and hosted by Hillary Scott from Lady A.

The event, which is a culmination of the platform's month-long celebration of Women's History Month, will feature exclusive live performances.

WHEN: March 25
6:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: RADIO.COM/leadingladies
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:
The virtual concert will be available to stream through March 28 at 6:00 p.m. ET.

For more information, please visit https://www.radio.com/music/country/radio-com-presents-leading-ladies-live-thursday-march-25.

CONTACT: David Heim
Entercom
212-649-9676
David.Heim@Entercom.com
About Entercom Communications Corp.
Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is the #1 creator of live, original audio content in the U.S and the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news. Home to the nation's most influential collection of podcasts, digital and broadcast content, and premium live experiences, Entercom engages 170 million consumers each month. Available on every device in major U.S. markets, the company delivers the industry's most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. Entercom's robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today's most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation-all at national scale. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

###

Disclaimer

Entercom Communications Corporation published this content on 24 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2021 14:54:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
