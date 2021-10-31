Log in
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Best Ways to Save on Natural Gas

10/31/2021 | 09:37am EDT
Insights > Best Ways to Save on Natural Gas

Best Ways to Save on Natural Gas
By: Corporate Editorial Team

10/31/2021

Looking to save energy and reduce your natural gas bills but don't know where to start? The U.S. Department of Energy has identified weatherstripping and caulking, followed by insulation improvements, as the most effective ways to save energy in a home.

By some estimates, closing air leaks through gaps and cracks can save 30 to 40 percent on home heating costs. Poor insulation makes walls cold and forces your system to work harder and use more energy. For the biggest savings, add insulation in the attic. In fact, if a home is properly sealed and insulated, other measures, such as installing a high efficiency furnace, may not be the best investment.

Some additional key measures to conserve natural gas include:

  • Maintain the heating system. Have your furnace inspected regularly by a qualified professional, and change filters once per month.
  • Install a programmable thermostat. These help to save energy by automatically turning down the heat in your home while you're away. They can save up to $100 per year in heating costs.
  • Turn down the water heater. Set your water heater no higher than 120°F. This is warm enough to meet your household needs, and every 10°F reduction can save up to five percent in water heating costs.
  • Conserve hot water. Low-flow shower heads and faucet aerators can reduce hot water consumption. Take shorter showers, and wash only full loads in dishwashers and clothes washers.
  • Cook up energy savings. Simple things in the kitchen can save on natural gas bills. Use a smaller pan if possible, and put a lid on it so the food cooks faster. Use the microwave to heat food whenever possible.

When replacing natural gas appliances and equipment, purchase models that are ENERGY STAR® certified for high energy performance.

To save even more, check out our energy efficiency programs.

Content provided for Entergy customers, Powered by Questline RelationshipBuilder. ©Questline Inc.

Corporate Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 31 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2021 13:36:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 794 M - -
Net income 2021 1 220 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 473 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,1x
Yield 2021 3,76%
Capitalization 20 702 M 20 702 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,19x
EV / Sales 2022 4,09x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 103,02 $
Average target price 116,63 $
Spread / Average Target 13,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION2.96%20 702
NEXTERA ENERGY10.60%167 429
ENEL S.P.A.-12.57%85 026
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION11.94%78 480
IBERDROLA, S.A.-12.69%72 943
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.13%65 986