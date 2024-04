This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

Attachments Original Link

Permalink

Disclaimer Entergy Corporation published this content on 01 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2024 14:53:01 UTC.

Insights > By: Phoebe James • Communications Specialist II 04/01/2024 Spring is here and with warmer temperatures on the way, this is the prime season to start home improvement and landscaping projects. April is National Safe Digging Month,Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans are reminding you to call 811 before digging into your list of spring projects. [...]