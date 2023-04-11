Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-04-11 pm EDT
110.44 USD   -0.51%
05:59pEntergy : When storms strike, we're there for customers, communities
PU
05:40p‘a Herculean Effort' : Employees rally after Katrina to restore power safely in 11 days
PU
05:30pEntergy : Legacy generation plants power Mississippi through 20th century, beyond
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : 1994 Ice Storm Sets Stage for New Era in Storm Response

04/11/2023 | 05:20pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights > 1994 Ice Storm Sets Stage for New Era in Storm Response

1994 Ice Storm Sets Stage for New Era in Storm Response
By: Mississippi Editorial Team

04/11/2023

A half-inch accumulation of ice on power lines can add 500 pounds of extra weight.
A half-inch accumulation of ice on power lines can add 500 pounds of extra weight.

In February 1994, an ice storm struck a large portion of the Mississippi Delta, becoming the most destructive weather event Entergy Mississippi had experienced to that point. In terms of storm planning and preparation, it became a watershed event that helped Entergy more effectively manage the next major storm-Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

After 1994, Entergy started transitioning to a more centralized approach to storm response that included leveraging resources across the company's four-state area to accelerate service restoration.

"We learned to think outside the box in '94, because what was in the box wasn't going to help our customers in an acceptable timeframe," said retiree Jim Hedges, who at the time was the local office manager in Indianola. "Getting supplies we needed to rebuild the electrical system was critical in restoring service safely and sooner than we originally expected-it took 11 days to restore power, and there were areas where it was far shorter."

Entergy Mississippi has battled many ice storms throughout our history. In fact, a 1951 ice storm was the company's first major weather-related outage event.

"Ice storms are difficult because there's a small fraction of an inch between an annoyance and a catastrophe," Hedges said. "What we had in '94 was far more than a fraction-of-an-inch bad-it was three-quarters-of-an-inch bad. It was beyond anything you'd normally get in a typical ice storm."

Half-inch equals 500 pounds

A half-inch accumulation of ice on power lines can add 500 pounds of extra weight. Hedges said that fact was evident the morning after the ice storm hit: In Indianola and Cleveland, a total of 17 transmission lines were on the ground.

"Our transmission structures fell like dominoes because they were fighting the weight of the ice," he said. "If one failed, it took down the lateral support it gave to the next structure, and they'd all go down in a row. That much damage to the transmission system means it's going to take a great deal of effort to get the lights back on again."

Fortunately, most roads were in passable condition, which allowed Entergy Mississippi crews and mutual assistance workers to mobilize. The biggest challenge was figuring out how to acquire, stage and distribute vast amounts of materials needed to rebuild and repair the electrical system.

After contacting suppliers throughout the state and region with urgent appeals, employees were able to get material shipments expedited to the Delta. In the meantime, Mississippi Delta Community College in Moorhead agreed to provide space for a large storage yard on campus for poles, crossarms, transformers, wire and other supplies and equipment.

While safely restoring power was the priority, Entergy Mississippi also recognized the need to keep customers informed about the progress of restoration efforts. Since many telephone lines were out, the company worked with radio stations to provide updates and made sure local offices remained accessible to customers.

"We never closed our doors. Customers were able to come into the front door and ask questions or share information," Hedges said. "There were some utilities that locked their front doors because they were overwhelmed by customer requests for information. We didn't think that was a satisfactory response, and we tried to get information out to customers as much as possible. I was also constantly in touch with mayors of affected towns in my area."

Experiences translate to improved response

Hedges applied the same approach in McComb, where he was working 11 years later when Katrina struck. Hedges and other customer service managers used routine community meetings and radio programs to provide restoration updates, address concerns and dispel rumors. Many local offices also operated as customer information centers.

By the time Hedges retired in 2018 after 38 years of service, he had worked through some of the largest restoration efforts in company history. While they were trying times, he said they also highlighted the resilience, determination and commitment of employees.

"There's something about being part of a massive effort, where everyone is working in sync and with laser-like focus," Hedges said. "I've always relished the fact that we never took outages for granted. Employees went all out and did what needed to be done to safely restore service. All eyes were on the prize-getting the last customer back on. Those were very memorable and uplifting experiences."

Mississippi Editorial Team

Attachments

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 11 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 April 2023 21:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
05:59pEntergy : When storms strike, we're there for customers, communities
PU
05:40p‘a Herculean Effort' : Employees rally after Katrina to restore power safely in 11 d..
PU
05:30pEntergy : Legacy generation plants power Mississippi through 20th century, beyond
PU
05:20pEntergy : 1994 Ice Storm Sets Stage for New Era in Storm Response
PU
05:00pEntergy : Correro shatters glass ceiling as president and CEO of Entergy Mississippi
PU
09:14aPathway To Premier : Entergy releases 2022 Integrated Report
PR
04/10Entergy Keeps Quarterly Dividend at $1.07 a Share, Payable June 1 to Shareholders of Re..
MT
04/10Entergy announces quarterly dividend payment to shareholders
PR
04/10Entergy Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on June 1, 2023
CI
04/06Entergy : grants now available to support environmentally beneficial projects
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 13 192 M - -
Net income 2023 1 414 M - -
Net Debt 2023 28 149 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 16,5x
Yield 2023 3,89%
Capitalization 23 544 M 23 544 M -
EV / Sales 2023 3,92x
EV / Sales 2024 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 11 707
Free-Float 71,8%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 110,44 $
Average target price 120,50 $
Spread / Average Target 9,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew S. Marsh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kimberly A. Fontan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Peter S. Norgeot Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-1.32%23 544
NEXTERA ENERGY-6.18%158 694
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.59%80 317
SOUTHERN COMPANY1.26%78 445
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.16%76 394
ENEL S.P.A.16.28%64 452
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer