ABOUT THIS PUBLICATION

This publication is unaudited and should be used in conjunction with Entergy's 2023 Annual Report to Shareholders and Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It has been prepared for information purposes and is not intended for use in connection with any sale or purchase of, or any offer to buy, any securities of Entergy Corporation or its subsidiaries.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

In this report and from time to time, Entergy Corporation makes statements concerning its expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, projections, strategies, and future events or performance. Such statements are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "project," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "goal," "commitment," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "potential," "plan," "predict," "forecast," and other similar words or expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the only means to identify these statements. Although Entergy believes that these forward-looking statements and the underlying assumptions are reasonable, it cannot provide assurance that they will prove correct. Any forward-looking statement is based on information current as of the date of this report and speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. Except to the extent required by the federal securities laws, Entergy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a

result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. There are factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including (a) those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Item 1A. Risk Factors contained in the Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, (b) those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Management's Financial Discussion and Analysis contained in the Form 10-K for the year ended Dec. 31, 2023, and (c) the following factors (in addition to others described elsewhere in this report and in subsequent securities filings):

resolution of pending and future rate cases and related litigation, formula rate proceedings and related negotiations, including various performance-based rate discussions, Entergy's utility supply plan, and recovery of fuel and purchased power costs, as well as delays in cost recovery resulting from these proceedings;

performance-based rate discussions, Entergy's utility supply plan, and recovery of fuel and purchased power costs, as well as delays in cost recovery resulting from these proceedings; regulatory and operating challenges and uncertainties and economic risks associated with the Utility operating companies' participation in MISO, including the benefits of continued MISO participation, the effect of current or projected MISO market rules, market design and market and system conditions in the MISO markets, the absence of a minimum capacity obligation for load serving entities in MISO and the consequent ability of some load serving entities to "free ride" on the energy market without paying appropriate compensation for the capacity needed to produce that energy, the allocation of MISO system transmission upgrade costs, delays in developing or interconnecting new generation or other resources or other adverse effects arising from the volume of requests in the MISO transmission interconnection queue,the MISO-wide base rate of return on equity allowed or any MISO-related charges and credits required by the FERC, and the effect of planning decisions that MISO makes with respect to future transmission investments by the Utility operating companies;

MISO-wide base rate of return on equity allowed or any MISO-related charges and credits required by the FERC, and the effect of planning decisions that MISO makes with respect to future transmission investments by the Utility operating companies; changes in utility regulation, including with respect to retail and wholesale competition, the ability to recover net utility assets and other potential stranded costs, and the application of more stringent return on equity criteria, transmission reliability requirements or market power criteria by the FERC or the U.S. Department of Justice;

changes in the regulation or regulatory oversight of Entergy's owned or operated nuclear generating facilities,nuclear materials and fuel, and the effects of new or existing safety or environmental concerns regarding nuclear power plants and fuel;

resolution of pending or future applications, and related regulatory proceedings and litigation, for license modifications or other authorizations required of nuclear generating facilities and the effect of public and political opposition on these applications, regulatory proceedings, and litigation;

the performance of and deliverability of power from Entergy's generation resources, including the capacity factors at Entergy's nuclear generating facilities;

increases in costs and capital expenditures that could result from changing regulatory requirements, changing economic conditions, and emerging operating and industry issues, and the risks related to recovery of these costs and capital expenditures from Entergy's customers (especially in an increasing cost environment);

the commitment of substantial human and capital resources required for the safe and reliable operation and maintenance of Entergy's nuclear generating facilities;

Entergy's ability to develop and execute on a point of view regarding future prices of electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related commodities;

energy-related commodities; the prices and availability of fuel and power Entergy must purchase for its Utility customers, particularly given the recent and ongoing significant growth in liquified natural gas exports and the associated significantly increased demand for natural gas and resulting increase in natural gas prices, and Entergy's ability to meet credit support requirements for fuel and power supply contracts;

volatility and changes in markets for electricity, natural gas, uranium, emissions allowances, and other energy-related commodities, and the effect of those changes on Entergy and its customers;

energy-related commodities, and the effect of those changes on Entergy and its customers; changes in law resulting from federal or state energy legislation or legislation

subjecting energy derivatives used in hedging and risk management transactions to governmental regulation;