Entergy : A message from Sallie Rainer, president and CEO, Entergy Texas

Insights > A message from Sallie Rainer, president and CEO, Entergy Texas

By: Sallie Rainer • President & CEO, Entergy Texas

08/30/2020

Later tonight, customers in the northwest area of our region will experience an outage to reconfigure our system as part of our restoration efforts following Hurricane Laura and to ensure the continued reliability of our system. This outage will affect approximately 25,000 customers served by the Entergy Texas transmission system in Washington, Grimes, Brazos, Burleson, Madison, Walker, Robertson, Milam, Houston, Leon counties. These customers will experience an outage lasting two - four hours on Sunday, August 30 starting at 10:00 pm.

I understand this is an inconvenience to our customers who were not impacted by Hurricane Laura and I apologize for the interruption of your service. While the western part of our region was not impacted by Hurricane Laura, transmission lines from this area connect to the area heavily affected by Laura. The damage to these transmission lines makes it difficult to move power around our region to meet customer demand.

Moving these customers to different circuits will help alleviate the stress on our transmission system and help provide us flexibility as we piece our grid back together.

Those customers affected by this outage will receive a call, text and email from Entergy today with a notification of this planned outage. Additionally, we have worked with the electric cooperatives affected by this outage to notify their customers.

Please note: these are not rolling outages at this time.

This outage is required to allow Entergy to connect these customers to the neighboring power system, ERCOT. Temporarily moving these customers to ERCOT will take electric load off our system, which helps reduce the overall risk to our electric system as we repair the transmission grid.

We are working to place additional transmission lines and add local power generation, but until we can make substantial repairs to our system, the electric grid will remain fragile across the Entergy Texas region.

We currently have more than 7,000 workers across Southeast Texas as part of our restoration efforts. These workers are focused on restoring transmission lines and repairing the equipment that brings the power to homes and businesses. We appreciate the help from our neighboring power system ERCOT as we work through the restoration efforts.

We appreciate your patience as we work to recover from Hurricane Laura's historic damage.

Sincerely,

Sallie Rainer

