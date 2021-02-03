Log in
ENTERGY CORPORATION

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Entergy : American Heart Association's STEM Goes Red event encourages young women to explore STEM careers

02/03/2021 | 03:36pm EST
News Center > American Heart Association's STEM Goes Red event encourages young women to explore STEM careers

For Immediate Release
American Heart Association's STEM Goes Red event encourages young women to explore STEM careers

02/03/2021

Although women fill close to half of all the jobs in the U.S. economy, they hold less than 25% of jobs in science, technology, engineering & mathematics (STEM). The American Heart Association of Greater New Orleans and local sponsors like Entergy Corporation strive to make significant changes to these statistics by empowering more women to seek careers in the sciences. In order to move medical breakthroughs forward, more women need a seat at the table, making significant contributions to the advancement of women's healthcare.

As an extension of the Go Red for Women movement, which empowers communities to build a sustainable culture of health, the American Heart Association created STEM Goes Red,designed to encourage young women's interests in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and explore careers in those industries.

The American Heart Association's 2021 STEM Goes Red event, powered by Entergy, will engage 100+ high-school girls from Einstein Charter School during a week-long program full of memorable digital interactions with local STEM leaders. The girls will explore STEM from the classroom, or wherever they are learning from during these different times, through a series of engaging video recordings from leading innovators on industry trends, including hands on activities, while also learning how to take charge of their health and well-being through Go Red. Throughout the week, the girls and their teachers will rotate through six sessions covering each field of STEM.

'We are proud to partner with the American Heart Association on STEM Goes Red to engage these young women to pursue what challenges them, makes them happy and contributes to the development of today's economy and tomorrow's future,' said Patty Riddlebarger, vice president of corporate social responsibility at Entergy. 'Opportunities such as STEM Goes Red means more bright minds are pursuing complex solutions for today's energy, environmental, healthcare and engineering problems.'

STEM Goes Red aims to prepare female students for the nearly eight million science, technology, engineering and math jobs available worldwide. Not only are American students generally unprepared to fill these roles, just three in 100 female undergraduate students continue to work in STEM fields after graduating. The American Heart Association is committed to building a brighter future, stopping heart disease before it starts, and paving the way to healthier communities. Innovation and big thinking require young, emerging students - both men and women - who are committed to making change happen.

'Since heart disease continues to be the number one killer of women, ensuring more women are at the forefront of developing science, technology, education and math (STEM) solutions has never been more critical,' said Brittany Gay, Executive Director, American Heart Association of Greater New Orleans. 'STEM is our future and as a science-based health non-profit, STEM is at the heart of who we are and what we do. We're so thankful to our partners at Entergy for aiding in putting this wonderful week-long event together for our local students.'

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 03 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 February 2021 20:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
