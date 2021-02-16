Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 02/16 01:42:07 pm
94.01 USD   -0.93%
07:09aENTERGY : Arkansas Continues Request for Energy Conservation
PU
06:47aENTERGY : Texas Winter Storm Update — 2/16/21 @ p.m.
PU
05:21aENTERGY ARKANSAS WINTER STORM UPDATE : 2/16/21 10 a.m.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : Arkansas Continues Request for Energy Conservation

02/16/2021 | 01:09pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights > Entergy Arkansas Continues Request for Energy Conservation

Entergy Arkansas Continues Request for Energy Conservation
By: Arkansas Editorial Team

02/16/2021

While Entergy Arkansas is working hard to address any power problems that occur during this extremely cold weather, customers are asked to also take action to help keep the power flowing.

To reduce the strain on the electric system, customers are urged to implement safe energy conservation efforts, if possible.

  • Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees or lower if possible.
  • Don't allow warm air to escape from the home.
  • Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.
  • Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and limit opening oven doors while baking.
  • Turn off non-essential lights and electric appliances.

Doing your part to conserve energy will prevent unwanted, forced outages that are occurring elsewhere during this winter storm. It can also save you money on your electric bill.

If customers experience an outage in very cold weather, the restoration process can be hampered by large instantaneous electrical demand when service is restored. That can overload protective devices on Entergy's electrical system. To help mitigate this problem, crews follow a methodical process of bringing customers back online.

Arkansas Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 16 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2021 18:08:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
07:09aENTERGY : Arkansas Continues Request for Energy Conservation
PU
06:47aENTERGY : Texas Winter Storm Update — 2/16/21 @ p.m.
PU
05:21aENTERGY ARKANSAS WINTER STORM UPDATE : 2/16/21 10 a.m.
PU
03:07aENTERGY : Forced to Initiate Power Outages to Customers in Southwest Louisiana
PU
01:59aENTERGY : Forced to Initiate Power Outages to Customers in Beaumont Area
PU
02/15ENTERGY : Louisiana Winter Storm Update – 2/15/21 @ 10 p.m.
PU
02/15ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI WINTER STORM UPD : 30 p.m.
PU
02/15ENTERGY ARKANSAS WINTER STORM UPDATE : 5 p.m. 2/15/21
PU
02/15ENTERGY : Insights
PU
02/15ENTERGY : Texas Storm Update — 2/15/21 @ 5 p.m.
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 562 M - -
Net income 2020 1 122 M - -
Net Debt 2020 21 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 3,96%
Capitalization 19 000 M 19 000 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,81x
EV / Sales 2021 3,78x
Nbr of Employees 13 635
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 113,35 $
Last Close Price 94,89 $
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-4.96%19 000
NEXTERA ENERGY7.75%162 924
ENEL S.P.A.2.28%104 384
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.08%80 838
ORSTED A/S-14.92%72 505
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-1.90%69 072
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ