Entergy Arkansas Continues Request for Energy Conservation

By: Arkansas Editorial Team

02/16/2021

While Entergy Arkansas is working hard to address any power problems that occur during this extremely cold weather, customers are asked to also take action to help keep the power flowing.

To reduce the strain on the electric system, customers are urged to implement safe energy conservation efforts, if possible.

Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees or lower if possible.

Don't allow warm air to escape from the home.

Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.

Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and limit opening oven doors while baking.

Turn off non-essential lights and electric appliances.

Doing your part to conserve energy will prevent unwanted, forced outages that are occurring elsewhere during this winter storm. It can also save you money on your electric bill.

If customers experience an outage in very cold weather, the restoration process can be hampered by large instantaneous electrical demand when service is restored. That can overload protective devices on Entergy's electrical system. To help mitigate this problem, crews follow a methodical process of bringing customers back online.