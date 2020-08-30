Insights > Entergy Arkansas Continues Storm Restoration from Laura

By: Arkansas Editorial Team

08/30/2020

Hurricane Laura entered the Entergy Arkansas service area Thursday morning with heavy rains and tropical storm winds ranging from 40-50 mph and wind gusts up to 65 mph. Although the initial storm system exited our service territory early Friday afternoon, we've experienced isolated thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and late evening causing additional storm damage. As of 8 a.m., power has been restored to approximately 85% of the customers who lost power as a result of these storms and 7,000 customers remain without power. The southern part of the state experienced the most significant damage, including downed trees, power lines, damage to high voltage structures and utility poles. Damage assessments have identified a total of 252 broken poles, 328 damaged pieces of equipment and over 694 spans of downed wire across the state still needing to be repaired. We will continue to monitor the weather as isolated thunderstorms and high temperatures are forecast to continue throughout today and into Monday across the entire state. Additional crews and resources have been assigned to the heaviest hit areas to restore outages as quickly and safely as possible; however, given the severity of the storm and the potential for additional weather impacts, some outages could take longer to restore.

Should you have structural damages and/or damages to your electrical service connection equipment please ensure all repairs and any required inspections are completed as soon as possible to avoid any further service delays.

More than 1,200 employees and contractors are supporting restoration efforts. Entergy Arkansas is practicing social distancing measures necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For specific information out your particular outage, check our outage map at http://www.entergy.com/viewoutages. Due to the additional safety measures our crews must take, restoration may take longer, especially where there are widespread outages. For storm tips and updates visit www.entergy.com/stormcenter.

STORM RESTORATION PROCESS

Following the tropical storm impact, we deploy scouts to assess damage. As damages are assessed, we will communicate with you the conditions found along with an estimated restoration time and our progress toward restoring your power. We can begin restoring service to customers by closing circuit breakers, rerouting power and other means. As we continue to assess damages, we are restoring service where it is deemed safe to do so. We ask for your patience, and please know restoring your power safely and quickly is our top priority.

Central Arkansas

Pulaski County

Little Rock Areas West of I-430

As of 8 a.m. there are less than 50 customers without power in the West Markham service area. Damage includes 2 broken poles and 2 spans of wire down remaining to repair. An additional 10 workers have arrived this morning at 8 a.m. to assist with the restoration effort. Restoration efforts continue this morning near 22 Pine Manor Dr. and Worthington Little Street. We expect to have all power restored by 5 p.m. today. However, additional storms may delay restoration efforts. We are restoring service where it is deemed safe to do so.

Little Rock Areas South of I-630

As of 8 a.m., there are approximately 305 customers without power, down from a peak of 4,000 from when the storm first impacted our area two days ago. Additional damage from Saturday's storms caused additional outages. Damage assessments include 4 broken poles, 7 spans of downed wire, and 10 damaged pieces of equipment remaining to be repaired. An crews and resources are in the area this morning and are assisting with restoration efforts today.

As of 8 a.m., we will continue our efforts to restore power to the remaining customers in the Little Rock Port/LR Industrial area, the Mabelvale area, the Rock Creek area, the Little Rock Chico area, and 23rd & Spring area of Little Rock. Most of the outages are related to residential customers with some commercial customers also being affected. Many of the outages remaining require special equipment to produce safe working conditions for our trucks to access. We expect all customers who can safely receive power are expected to be restored by 10 p.m. tonight.

South Arkansas

Ouachita County

As of 8 a.m., there are approximately 412 customers without power in the Camden area, down from a peak of 2,970 with 85% restored. Damage assessment is over 90% complete, currently identifying several broken poles, 4 crossarms, and 10 spans of wire down needing repair. Over 150 additional personnel have been assigned to Union and Ouachita Counties to assist in restoration efforts.

Crews will be working in the Cherokee Avenue, Bradley Ferry Road, California Avenue and Fort Southerland Park area. We expect most customers who can safely receive power to be restored by 10 p.m. tonight.

Southwest Arkansas

Columbia County

Approximately 98 percent of the customers in Columbia county who lost power as a result of the tropical storm that came through the area Thursday have been restored. As of 8 a.m., approximately 528 customers remain without power in the Magnolia area which includes Lewisville and Waldo. Crews are working at Columbia County Road near Columbia 402, Columbia 64 near Columbia 73, State Highway 98 and Columbia 85, State Highway 19 and Columbia 3 and the Hazel Circle area. Crews will continue to work on isolated cases through the weekend restoring power to individual customers. All customers that can receive power should be restored by 10 p.m., tonight

Union County

El Dorado

As of 8 a.m., there are approximately 2,470 customers without power in the El Dorado area which includes Junction City, Strong and Huttig/Felsenthal. Junction city has just over 130 customers remaining out, down from 700 with over 80% restored. Over 65 broken poles and crossarms have been identified at this time and over 64 spans of downed wire, as damage assessments are 70% complete. Over 150 additional personnel have been assigned to Union and Ouachita Counties to assist in restoration efforts.

Crews will continue to work in the Junction City area on Sunday; as well as, in El Dorado along Highway 82, Hibank Road, Highway 275 North, Mt. Holly, Tanglewood Drive and Calion areas. We expect most customers who can safely receive power to be restored by 10 p.m. tonight.

Norphlet/Smackover

As of 8 a.m., there are approximately 896 customers without power, mainly in the Smackover area, with over 70% customers restored. Damage assessments are over 90% complete.

The majority of customers in the City of Louann were restored on Saturday with the remaining in LouAnn expected to be restored on Sunday. Crews will be working in the Smackover area around Highway 7 between Smackover and Norphlet around Tinsley and Pershing Roads. We expect most of the remaining customers who can safely receive power to be restored by 10 p.m. tonight.

Southeast Arkansas

Ashley County

Hamburg and Crossett

As of 8 a.m., we have restored service to almost 85% of customers affected in this area by Hurricane Laura. Currently there are 851 customers remaining without power in the Crossett/Hamburg service area. Several line crews and support personnel are working diligently in multiple areas in and around Crossett to restore power. Estimated restoration times may vary case by case, however we expect all customers who can safely receive power to be restored by 10 p.m. tonight.

Drew County

Monticello & Wilmar Area

As of 8 a.m., we have restored service to over 70% of customers affected in this area by Hurricane Laura. Currently there are 308 customers remaining without power in the Monticello and Wilmar service area. 24 locations with storm damage remain to be repaired. Multiple line crews and support personnel are working diligently in multiple areas in and around the Monticello and Wilmar area to restore power. Estimated restoration times may vary case by case, however we expect all customers who can safely receive power to be restored by 10 p.m. tonight.