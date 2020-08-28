Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : Arkansas Crews Assessing, Repairing Damage in Areas Hit by Hurricane Laura

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 05:20pm EDT

News Center > Entergy Arkansas Crews Assessing, Repairing Damage in Areas Hit by Hurricane Laura

For Immediate Release
Entergy Arkansas Crews Assessing, Repairing Damage in Areas Hit by Hurricane Laura

08/28/2020

Contact
Brandi Hinkle, APR||bhinkle@entergy.com
David Lewis, APR||dlewis1@entergy.com

The Entergy Arkansas storm team is busy restoring electricity to customers who lost power as Hurricane Laura moved across the state Thursday and this morning. Nearly 48,000 customers lost power, as trees toppled onto power lines and heavy winds caused damage to power poles and electrical equipment.

Half were restored by Friday afternoon, and the company expects 98% of customers who can take power will be restored by Sunday evening, with only the most challenging and hard to access cases remaining. Current restoration estimates can be found on the Entergy outage map.

'We understand how frustrating the loss of power can be, and our crews are working around the clock to get the electrical system back up and running today and throughout the weekend,' said Entergy Arkansas President and CEO Laura Landreaux. 'We have more than 1,200 workers restoring service, and we know customers want information on our progress. We will be updating our outage map as more specific information becomes available.'

The greatest damage was in southern Arkansas, but the state was affected by tropical storm-force winds, tornadoes, thunderstorms, heavy rain and flash flooding. Coupled with anticipated weekend thunderstorms and additional safety precautions necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the time it takes to complete damage assessment and power restoration could be longer than normal for the hardest hit areas.

Entergy Arkansas employees are navigating through the pandemic by taking precautions including traveling separately when possible, wearing masks when necessary and generally following CDC guidelines, all of which can add to the time required to complete work. The Company requests that customers keep their distance from workers in the field, for both safety and health reasons.

'We also want to remind customers to not only keep their distance from our crews,' Landreaux said, 'but also equipment and downed power lines. With the amount of debris and limbs on the ground, there may be hidden power lines on the ground and potential for injury or greater damages. Always behave as if they are live wires; keep your distance and report downed lines and broken power poles to 1-800-9OUTAGE.'

Customers can stay informed throughout the Entergy storm response in several ways:

  • Download the Entergy App at com/app to easily report outages or check on the status of power at a home or business.
  • Entergy's View Outages website includes maps that show where outages are located and give information about restoration progress.
  • Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.
  • The Entergy Storm Center website has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.

Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to approximately 700,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 28 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2020 21:19:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
05:20pENTERGY : Arkansas Crews Assessing, Repairing Damage in Areas Hit by Hurricane L..
PU
05:05pENTERGY : Hurricane Laura - Louisiana and Texas Restoration
PU
04:20pENTERGY : Hurricane Laura Texas Restoration Update - 8/28/20 @ 8 am
PU
03:35pENTERGY : Hurricane Laura Restoration - Louisiana
PU
01:40pENTERGY : Hurricane Laura Restoration Update - 8/28/20,8 am
PU
11:20aENTERGY : Restoration Underway for Entergy Arkansas Customers
PU
10:39aENTERGY : Insights > Storms
PU
08/27ENTERGY : Laura Continues Her Move Across Arkansas
PU
08/27ENTERGY : Crews Continue to Assess Damages, Restore Power in Louisiana as Laura ..
PU
08/27ENTERGY : Hurricane Laura Restoration Update
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 752 M - -
Net income 2020 1 101 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 684 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,8x
Yield 2020 3,85%
Capitalization 19 473 M 19 473 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,64x
EV / Sales 2021 3,63x
Nbr of Employees 13 635
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 115,89 $
Last Close Price 97,26 $
Spread / Highest target 35,7%
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,85%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-18.81%19 473
NEXTERA ENERGY15.16%136 553
ENEL S.P.A.7.71%91 328
IBERDROLA17.21%79 196
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.82%65 462
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-12.78%58 504
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group