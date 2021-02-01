News Center > Entergy Arkansas Customers to Receive One-Time Credit in February

02/01/2021

Entergy Arkansas customers will see a one-time credit on February 2021 bills, following an annual adjustment based on the outcome of certain federal tax positions and a decrease in the state tax rate.

'Providing affordable, safe and reliable energy is at the heart of what we aim to do each day,' said Michael Considine, Entergy Arkansas customer service vice president, 'and our goal is to pass along additional credits to our customers as quickly as possible.'

The amount varies by customer based on the kilowatt-hours consumed, but the average residential customer will see a $3.85 credit on February bills. The total to be credited back to all customers is estimated at $5.6 million, with a credit for commercial and industrial customers also based on usage.

This credit comes at a time when some customers may have trouble paying their bills, officials said, and Entergy has worked diligently to help ease the burdens the COVID-19 pandemic has caused for many customers.

Beginning in March 2020, Entergy utility companies in their four-state service area worked with their respective retail regulators to suspend all electricity shut-offs for non-payment of bills or for past-due amounts. During this time, the company implemented an Enhanced Customer Assistance Plan that provides customers with new flexible options to extend time to pay.

Under this plan, any customer needing additional time to pay amounts owed can take up to 12 months to pay a current bill or unpaid balances. Officials have encouraged customers to continue making payments so balances do not accrue to an unmanageable level.

