ENTERGY CORPORATION

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
News 
Press Releases

Entergy : Arkansas Customers to Receive One-Time Credit in February

02/01/2021 | 02:18pm EST
News Center > Entergy Arkansas Customers to Receive One-Time Credit in February

For Immediate Release
Entergy Arkansas Customers to Receive One-Time Credit in February

02/01/2021

Brandi Hinkle, MBA, APR||bhinkle@entergy.com

Entergy Arkansas customers will see a one-time credit on February 2021 bills, following an annual adjustment based on the outcome of certain federal tax positions and a decrease in the state tax rate.

'Providing affordable, safe and reliable energy is at the heart of what we aim to do each day,' said Michael Considine, Entergy Arkansas customer service vice president, 'and our goal is to pass along additional credits to our customers as quickly as possible.'

The amount varies by customer based on the kilowatt-hours consumed, but the average residential customer will see a $3.85 credit on February bills. The total to be credited back to all customers is estimated at $5.6 million, with a credit for commercial and industrial customers also based on usage.

This credit comes at a time when some customers may have trouble paying their bills, officials said, and Entergy has worked diligently to help ease the burdens the COVID-19 pandemic has caused for many customers.

Beginning in March 2020, Entergy utility companies in their four-state service area worked with their respective retail regulators to suspend all electricity shut-offs for non-payment of bills or for past-due amounts. During this time, the company implemented an Enhanced Customer Assistance Plan that provides customers with new flexible options to extend time to pay.

Under this plan, any customer needing additional time to pay amounts owed can take up to 12 months to pay a current bill or unpaid balances. Officials have encouraged customers to continue making payments so balances do not accrue to an unmanageable level.

Customers may access any of the following self-service options:

  • Log onto entergy.com/payassistance
  • Use the Entergy mobile app on your phone
  • Call the automated response system at 1-800-368-3749, press 3
  • Speak with an agent at 1-800-368-3749 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. weekdays

As a reminder, beware of scams. Entergy never demands immediate payment from customers. If a call is suspected to be from a scammer, hang up and call 1-800-ENTERGY (368-3749) to speak to an Entergy Arkansas customer service representative.

ABOUT ENTERGY ARKANSAS

Entergy Arkansas provides electricity to approximately 715,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR), an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.

Entergy Corporation published this content on 01 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2021 19:17:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
