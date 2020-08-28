Insights > Entergy Arkansas Restoration Efforts for Hurricane Laura 2020 - Aug. 28 evening update

By: Arkansas Editorial Team

08/28/2020

Hurricane Laura entered the Entergy Arkansas service area Thursday morning with heavy rains and tropical storm winds ranging from 40-50 mph and wind gusts up to 65 mph. The storm system exited our service territory early afternoon. As of 6:00 p.m., power has been restored to over 50% of the customers who lost power as a result of the storm and 25,000 customers remain without power. The southern part of the state experienced the most significant damage, including downed trees, power lines, damage to high voltage structures and utility poles. Crews have made significant progress assessing damage across the state, which will continue into tomorrow morning in the most heavily impacted areas. We continue to monitor the weather as the forecast calls for thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday across the entire state. We are responding with crews and resources to restore outages as quickly and safely as possible; however, given the severity of the storm and the potential for additional thunderstorms over the next two days, some outages could take longer to restore.

More than 1,200 employees and contractors are supporting restoration efforts. Entergy Arkansas is practicing social distancing measures necessary during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For specific information out your particular outage, check our outage map at http://www.entergy.com/viewoutages. Due to the additional safety measures our crews must take, restoration may take longer, especially where there are widespread outages. For storm tips and updates visit www.entergy.com/stormcenter.

STORM RESTORATION PROCESS

Following the tropical storm impact, we are deploying scouts to assess damage. Our scouts are working as quickly and safely as possible in sometimes very dangerous conditions as Hurricane Laura moves through the state. As damages are assessed, we will communicate with you the conditions found along with an estimated restoration time and our progress toward restoring your power. We can begin restoring service to customers by closing circuit breakers, rerouting power and other means. As we continue to assess damages, we are restoring service where it is deemed safe to do so. We ask for your patience, and please know restoring your power safely and quickly is our top priority.

Central Arkansas

Pulaski County

Little Rock Areas West of I-430

As of 6:00 p.m. August 28, 2020 there are approximately 570 customers without power in the West Markham service area. Damage includes 7 broken poles and 6 spans of wire down remaining to repair. An additional 30 workers have arrived this evening at 5 p.m. to assist with the restoration effort. Linemen are currently working near 4401 Ridgefield Rd. and expect to have 76 customers restored at or around 6:30 p.m. tonight. We also expect to replace a broken pole near the Kavanaugh and Pine Valley Road intersection to restore power to 300 customers by 10 p.m. tonight.

Little Rock Areas South of I-630

As of 6 p.m., there are approximately 1,400 customers without power, down from a peak of 4,000 from yesterday. Our goal today is to reduce overall outages to under 1,000 customers by the end of the day in the affected area.

Nearly three dozen employees and contractors are assigned to cover the affected areas. We have doubled our service crews since this morning.

Damages so far include 15 broken poles, 30 spans of downed wire, four transformers and eight other pieces of damaged equipment needing repair. Damage reports will increase as assessments continue.

As of 6., we are restoring power in the Little Rock Port & LR Industrial area, the Rock Creek area, the Little Rock Chico area, and 23rd & Spring area of Little Rock. Most of the outages are related to residential customers with some commercial customers also being affected.

Service has been restored to all public health and safety facilities, which include hospitals, law enforcement and water pumping stations that can take power.

Today we will continue to target all areas south of I-630 to restore service to those remaining customers that can safely take power.

South Arkansas

Ouachita County

As of 6p.m., there are approximately 1,152 customers without power in the Camden area, down from a peak of 2,970 with 61% restored. Damage assessment is 44% complete, identifying several broken poles and crossarms and 8 spans of wire down. Over 120 additional personnel have been assigned to Union and Ouachita Counties to assist in restoration efforts. Crews are currently focused in downtown Camden. Estimated restoration times are not currently available due to the extensive damage. We will update you with estimated restoration times as soon as possible.

Southwest Arkansas

Columbia County

As of 6 p.m., there are approximately 3,651 customers without power in the Magnolia area which includes Stamps. Crews spent most of the day clearing downed trees and limbs and replacing damaged poles. They will continue to work on isolated cases through the weekend restoring power to individual customers. All customers that can safely receive power should be restored by Sunday..

Hot Spring County

There are currently 123 customers without service in the Malvern area. An additional 200 outages have occurred throughout Hot Spring County including Magnet Cove, Donaldson and Glen Rose. All customers who can receive power are expected to be restored by 12 p.m. Saturday.

Union County

El Dorado

As of 6 p.m., there are approximately 5,638 customers without power in the El Dorado area which includes Junction City, Strong and Huttig. Over a dozen broken poles and crossarms have been identified at this time and over 50 spans of downed wire, with assessments still underway. Over 120 additional personnel have been assigned to Union and Ouachita Counties to assist in restoration efforts. Crews are focused on restoration efforts in Junction City this Friday evening. Additional areas of focus include the Euclid, Mt. Holly, and Shuler areas. Estimated restoration times are not currently available due to the extensive damage. We will update you with estimated restoration times as soon as possible but expect outages could extend over the weekend.

Norphlet/Smackover

As of 6 p.m., there are approximately 3,019 customers without power in the Norphlet/Smackover area. Damage assessments are underway, including damage to transmission facilities. Estimated restoration times are not currently available due to the extensive damage. Crews are focused in the Norphlet this evening and expect to restore all customers in the area who can safely take power to be restored tonight. We will update you with estimated restoration times as soon as possible.

Southeast Arkansas

Arkansas County

Stuttgart

As of 6 p.m., there are 17 customers without power in the area. There are several broken poles that will need to be repaired before power can be restored to those customers. We expect power to be restored to all those who can receive power safely by 6 p.m. tomorrow.

Ashley County

Hamburg and Crossett

As of 6 p.m., we have restored service to 2,036 customers. There are currently 2,784 customers remaining without power in the Crossett/Hamburg service area. Damage assessment is at 50% complete, identifying multiple broken poles and spans of downed wire. We expect all customers who can safely receive power to be restored by 10p.m. Sunday..

Bradley County

Warren and Hermitage

As of 6 p.m. there are 382 customers without power in the Warren and Hermitage service areas. Damage assessment is nearly complete with 95% of outages assessed. 3 crews are working in an area South of Hermitage and in multiple locations in Warren to pick up 9 spans of downed wire and replace damaged equipment. We expect all customers in the Warren and Hermitage areas that can safely receive power to be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday.

Dallas County

Fordyce and New Edinburg Areas

As of 6 p.m., there are 301 customers without power in the Fordyce and New Edinburg service areas. Damage assessment is continuing with 80% of outages assessed, multiple spans of downed wire and other equipment have been identified. Crews are making repairs near Dallas 131 and Preston Dr. in Fordyce. We expect all customers in this area who can safely receive power to be restored by 10 p.m. Sunday..

Desha County

Dumas & McGehee Area

As of 6p.m., there are 246 customers without power in the McGehee Service Area. Storm damage assessment is continuing with 60% of outages assessed. Nine broken poles, and 16 other locations with equipment damage have been identified. Crews are working along Bowles Street in Dumas to pick up downed conductor and in several locations in the City of McGehee. It is expected that all customers that can safely be restored will have service in this area by 10:00 p.m. Saturday, August 29th.

Drew County

Monticello & Wilmar Area

As of 6 p.m., there are 603 customers without power in the Monticello and Wilmar service areas. Storm damage assessment is continuing with 30% of outages assessed. Multiple broke poles, and spans of downed wire have been identified. sixline crews are in the area working to restore service in multiple locations around Monticello. We expect that all customers who can safely receive power will be restored by 100 p.m. Sunday.

Grant County

Sheridan Area

The peak number of outages resulting from Hurricane Laura on Aug. 27th was approximately 240. As of 6 p.m. , there are approximately 41 customers still without power in the Sheridan area. Damage assessment is near completion. Entergy workers have been assigned to six different locations to take care of the remaining outages. Customers who can take service are expected to be restored by 10 p.m. tonight.

Jefferson County

Pine Bluff Area

The peak number of outages resulting from Hurricane Laura on August 27 was approximately 2,531. As of 6 p.m., there are approximately 140 customers still without power in multiple locations throughout the Pine Bluff area. Damage assessment is near completion. Crews will continue to work throughout the day in the affected areas of Pine Bluff and Watson Chapel. Customers who can take service are expected to be restored by 10 p.m. tonight.

Phillips County

Helena

As of 6p.m. there are still 41 customers without power in the area. Servicemen are working to as quickly and as safely as possible to get power restored as soon as we can. We expect power to be restored to all those can receive power safely by 6 p.m. Saturday, August 29th.

Northeast Arkansas

Independence County

Batesville Area

Crews are continuing to work to restore power. All who can safely take power should be back on by 6:00 p.m. Saturday.

Floral & Cedar Grove Area

Scouts have completed assessing the damage and crews will be working late Friday and early Saturday to restore power. All who can safely take power should be restored by 12:00 p.m. Saturday..

Izard County

Mt. Pleasant Area

Scouts are currently assessing damage. All customers who can safely take power should be restored by 12 p.m. Saturday..

White County

Beebe Area

Crews have been working in and around the Beebe area today and will continue working until all customers are restored. Electrical service to all remaining customers who can safely take power should be restored by 6 p.m. Saturday.

East Arkansas

St. Francis County

As of 5 p.m., there are 130 customers without power in the Forrest City/Hughes service areas. Our crews are working to assess damages and restore service as quickly as safely possible. Due to the additional pandemic measures, restoration may take longer than normal. We expect power to be restored to all those can receive power safely by 6 p.m. tonight..

Woodruff County

Augusta Area

Crews will be working Friday and Saturday to repair critical infrastructure. All customers who can safely take power should be restored by 6 p.m. Saturday.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.

Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.

Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.

Turn off any electrical appliances that can easily be turned to the off position until power is restored.

Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.

Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.

We want to keep you informed and in control. The best way to get information about outages is via Entergy's View Outage page on our website. Additional resources for your convenience:

Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit Entergy Storm Center to stay informed on our restoration progress.

Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text R E G to 368374, or visit entergytext.com.

Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @ EntergyARK.

Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.