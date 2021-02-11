Log in
ENTERGY CORPORATION

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
News 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : Arkansas Restoring Power, Monitoring Next Weather Event

02/11/2021 | 05:46pm EST
News Center > Entergy Arkansas Restoring Power, Monitoring Next Weather Event

For Immediate Release
Entergy Arkansas Restoring Power, Monitoring Next Weather Event

02/11/2021

Contact
Brandi Hinkle, MBA, APR||bhinkle@entergy.com

The sleet and freezing rain that interrupted service to nearly 5,000 Entergy Arkansas customers over the last 24 hours had mostly passed through the state by Thursday afternoon. Crews were working to restore power to approximately 840 customers that remained without electricity, and those customers were expected to be restored by 10 p.m.

'We had more sleet and less freezing rain than anticipated, so we had fewer outages than we planned for,' said Michael Considine, vice president of customer service, 'which is always a good thing. We know that the loss of power disrupts our customers' lives, and we will continue working until all customers have been restored.

'We are looking ahead and planning for sub-freezing temperatures and the possibility of snow and more freezing rain Sunday evening and overnight into Monday,' he continued. 'We will be prepared, just as we were for today's weather.'

Customers should be careful as they assess damages and debris around their home, and safely remove anything that looks like it could potentially cause problems before more winter weather moves into the state. Energy Arkansas advises customers to stay away from downed power lines and report those at 1-800-9OUTAGE or on the Entergy app.

To stay up to date on outages and restoration:

  • Download the Entergy app for Apple or Android operating systems at Entergy.com/app.
  • Register for address-specific alerts by texting REG to 36778. Customers will need an account number and ZIP code. Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage.
  • Visit 'View Outages' page at EntergyStormCenter.com.
  • Follow Entergy Arkansas at Twitter.com.EntergyArk or Facebook.com/EntegyArk.
  • Follow updates in local news media, including radio, television and newspapers.

As the temperature continues to stay near freezing or below, there are steps customers can take to better prepare their homes with energy efficiency improvements. Information can be found at EntergyStormCenter.com, along with how to prepare an emergency plan and first-aid kits.

Considine said, 'Energy consumption usually increases with colder temperatures, and we want customers to be aware that would be reflected in the next billing cycle. As a reminder, you can monitor your energy usage in near real time with the Entergy app if you have an advanced meter, which equals about 75 percent of our customers.'

The Entergy Arkansas service area covers 63 counties with approximately 715,000 customers in all regions of the state. Find more information online at www.EntergyArkansas.com.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 22:45:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
