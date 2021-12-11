Log in
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Entergy : Arkansas Severe Storm Update - 12/11/21 @ 5PM

12/11/2021 | 07:06pm EST
Insights > Entergy Arkansas Severe Storm Update - 12/11/21 @ 5PM

12/11/2021

Entergy Arkansas restored power to approximately 19,000 customers affected by high winds and deadly tornadoes that crossed the state Friday evening, bringing the total down to just more than 6,000 by Saturday afternoon.

An additional 400-plus distribution line workers were called into the state to help with repairing damaged equipment and restoring power amid wind gusts and falling temps. Damage assessment and scouting is near completion, with an estimated 250 power poles down and miles of distribution lines affected. Most customers should be restored no later than 10 p.m. Sunday evening, but a small number of those in the hardest hit areas could be Tuesday or Wednesday. In the meantime, workers will continue to clear debris and downed trees along with damaged lines to make restoration safer and easier.

While we made significant progress restoring power today, many remain without power. However, that does not mean Entergy Arkansas crews are not working to fix the issues. Many times equipment further down the distribution line from a customer's location affects repairs and restoration time, so the work is done out of site in another area.

For more information about the methodical eight-step process used for storm restoration, visit this link - https://www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/restoration/.

Customers can view the outage map at www.entergy.com/viewoutages and register to get text updates via www.entergy.com. If the map shows incorrect data for your service address, report it online or at -800-9OUTAGE.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 11 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 00:05:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
