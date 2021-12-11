Insights > Entergy Arkansas Severe Storm Update - 12/11/21 @ 7 am

By: Arkansas Editorial Team

12/11/2021

An additional 525 workers have been requested to assist crews in restoring power after devastating storms and tornadoes moved through the state last night. The hardest hit areas are Blytheville, Searcy and Harrisburg areas.

Just over 20,000 of the 24,788 customers affected remain out across Arkansas.Straight-line winds of 60 to 70 mph were reported from the overnight storms. The damage is significant and widespread, including a reported tornado in the Monette area.

All customers, except the hardest hit areas, should have power by 10 pm tonight. Estimated restoration times for those in the eastern areas will be provided as soon as crews can assess the damage.

Customers can view the outage map at www.entergy.com/viewoutages and register to get text updates via www.entergy.com

Today's forecast calls for colder air across the entire state with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s -- 20 degrees cooler than Friday afternoon. Breezy northwest winds with gusts of 25 to 30 mph are possible early this morning, which can make it difficult for crews who are using bucket trucks. Damage and COVID-19 safety precautions can also slow restoration, but crews will be working hard to safely and quickly restore power.

Thank you for your patience.