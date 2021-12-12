Insights > Entergy Arkansas Severe Storm Update - 12/12/21 @ 10AM

12/12/2021

Just over 4,000 Entergy Arkansas customers remained without power Sunday morning following severe thunderstorms and deadly tornadoes Friday night. Most of those should be restored by 10 p.m., with the exception of a small number of customers in the hardest hit areas of Trumann and Monette at 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Preliminary estimates show damages to 484 poles, 86 transformers and 584 cross arms, and 276 spans of wire down across the state.

It will be necessary to interrupt service in Lake City for about 1,000 customers this morning beginning around 10 a.m. for about four hours. This is not unusual during restoration efforts. For more information about the methodical eight-step process used for storm restoration, visit this link - https://www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/restoration/.

Customers can view the outage map at www.entergy.com/viewoutages and register to get text updates via www.entergy.com. If the map shows incorrect data for your service address, report it online or at 1-800-9OUTAGE.