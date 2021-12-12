Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Entergy : Arkansas Severe Storm Update - 12/12/21 @ 10AM

12/12/2021 | 11:26am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights > Entergy Arkansas Severe Storm Update - 12/12/21 @ 10AM

12/12/2021

Just over 4,000 Entergy Arkansas customers remained without power Sunday morning following severe thunderstorms and deadly tornadoes Friday night. Most of those should be restored by 10 p.m., with the exception of a small number of customers in the hardest hit areas of Trumann and Monette at 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday respectively.

Preliminary estimates show damages to 484 poles, 86 transformers and 584 cross arms, and 276 spans of wire down across the state.

It will be necessary to interrupt service in Lake City for about 1,000 customers this morning beginning around 10 a.m. for about four hours. This is not unusual during restoration efforts. For more information about the methodical eight-step process used for storm restoration, visit this link - https://www.entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/restoration/.

Customers can view the outage map at www.entergy.com/viewoutages and register to get text updates via www.entergy.com. If the map shows incorrect data for your service address, report it online or at 1-800-9OUTAGE.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 12 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2021 16:25:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
11:26aENTERGY : Arkansas Severe Storm Update - 12/12/21 @ 10AM
PU
12/11ENTERGY : Arkansas Severe Storm Update - 12/11/21 @ 5PM
PU
12/11ENTERGY : Arkansas Severe Storm Update - 12/11/21 @ 7 am
PU
12/08ENTERGY : Prepared for Winter Weather in the Months Ahead
PU
12/06ENTERGY : Business Owners Encouraged to Play It Energy Smart
PU
12/02ENTERGY : Like Rudolph's Nose, Entergy Mississippi's Top Tips Can Light Up Your Holidays
PU
12/01ENTERGY : Arkansas Offers Holiday Lighting Facts and Safety Tips
PU
11/30ENTERGY : Shareholders Create Cleaner Communities Through $1M in Environmental Grants
PU
11/30ENTERGY : 4 Ways to Save Energy This Evening
PU
11/26ENTERGY : Deflate Your Holiday Costs with Inflatable Decorations
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 127 M - -
Net income 2021 1 215 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 3,61%
Capitalization 21 587 M 21 587 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,18x
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 107,41 $
Average target price 116,44 $
Spread / Average Target 8,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION6.42%21 587
NEXTERA ENERGY17.02%177 142
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.87%78 096
ENEL S.P.A.-19.16%76 912
SOUTHERN COMPANY5.94%68 972
IBERDROLA, S.A.-16.77%68 034