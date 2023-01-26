Insights > Entergy Arkansas Storm Update -- 1/26-23 @ 4 p.m.

By: Arkansas Editorial Team

01/26/2023

The winter storm that exited the state Wednesday greatly impacted the north and northwest areas bringing sleet, strong wind gusts and wet snow accumulations up to 8-10 inches in some areas. The winter precipitation and high winds resulted in damages causing about 36,000 customer outages at the peak Wednesday. As of this morning, customer outages have been reduced by 70% to 11,000, and we anticipate nearly 90% of customers will be restored by 10 p.m. tonight. All remaining customers who can safely receive power in the hardest-hit areas are expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Friday.

Nearly 1,300 additional restoration workers are assisting in restoration efforts to restore power in the hardest impacted areas including, Harrison, Mountain View, Batesville, and Flippin. In some cases, special equipment is being used by crews as we continue to work to restore outages as quickly and safely as possible.

Temperatures will drop within a degree of freezing tonight and potentially creating some hazardous driving conditions until morning. The weather forecast for Friday will be clear with highs reaching over 50 degrees by early afternoon; improving working conditions for our crews. Isolated and damaged power lines and equipment remain a challenge to reach off road, in mountainous areas, and may result in longer than normal restoration as crews continue repairs.

For additional tips and updates, visit entergy.com/stormcenter.

Greatest Impacted Area Outage Numbers

(1-26-23; 4:00pm)

County Customers Out BAXTER 345 BOONE 2,121 INDEPENDENCE 561 IZARD 736 MARION 2,435 SEARCY 403 SHARP 155 STONE 4,098

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, damaged or downed poles or other damaged equipment.

Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines. Again, stay away from downed power lines.

Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials, limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation. Use them only outdoors, following all manufacturers' safety guidelines.

Turn off any electrical appliances that can easily be turned to the off position until power is restored.

Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.

Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.

We want to keep you informed and in control. The best way to get information about outages is via Entergy's View Outage page on our website. Additional resources for your convenience:

Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit Entergy Storm Center to stay informed on our restoration progress.

Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text R E G to 368374, or visit entergytext.com.

Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @EntergyARK.

Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television, and newspapers.