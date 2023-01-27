Insights > Entergy Arkansas Storm Update - 1/27/23 @ 6 p.m.

By: Arkansas Editorial Team

01/27/2023

This week's winter storm caused widespread service interruptions to Entergy Arkansas customers due to sleet, strong wind gusts and wet snow accumulations up to 8-10 inches in some areas. 90% of customers who experienced an outage from the winter storm impact have been restored, and approximately 4,000 customers remain without power. We have over 1,300 people, crews and resources currently engaged and working to restore outages as quickly and as safely as possible, and we anticipate most remaining customers who can safely receive power to be restored by 10 p.m. tonight. Please be aware as ice on tree limbs melt, the limbs can sometimes cause damage when returning to their normal position, potentially damaging additional equipment.

If you are still without power, check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business. If the service line to your home or business has been damaged by this storm, you may have damage to your meter base. If it is damaged, you will need to have an electrician make repairs before Entergy Arkansas can safely reconnect service. Once repairs are made, call 1-800-ENTERGY for a reconnection. For more information visit https://entergy.com/weatherhead.

Isolated and damaged power lines and equipment remain a challenge to reach off road, in mountainous areas, and may result in longer than normal restoration as crews continue repairs. Thank you for your patience as our team works to restore power today. And thank you for being a valued Entergy Arkansas customer.

FORECASTED SECOND WINTER WEATHER EVENT

According to the National Weather Service, arctic cold winter weather with several bouts of wintry precipitation is expected to move into Arkansas early next week and continue throughout the week. The forecast calls for below freezing temperatures and snow or ice, or a wintry mix, over northwestern Arkansas. Entergy Arkansas is closely monitoring forecasts over the next few days to prepare, and we recommend customers prepare as well. For preparation tips and cold weather updates, visit https://entergy.com/cold.

WINTER WEATHER RESTORATION PROCESS

If there are widespread outages, we will deploy scouts to assess damage in all affected areas. It is on these assessments that we base our estimated restoration times. We will communicate these estimates with you, updating as new information becomes available. Our crews will simultaneously be restoring service where it is deemed safe to do so. We ask for your patience, and please know restoring your power safely and quickly is our top priority.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, damaged or downed poles or other damaged equipment.

Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines. Again, stay away from downed power lines.

Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials, limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation. Use them only outdoors, following all manufacturers' safety guidelines.

Turn off any electrical appliances that can easily be turned to the off position until power is restored.

Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.

Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.

We want to keep you informed and in control. The best way to get information about outages is via Entergy's View Outage page on our website. Additional resources for your convenience:

Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit Entergy Storm Center to stay informed on our restoration progress.

Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text R E G to 368374, or visit entergytext.com.

Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @EntergyARK.

Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television, and newspapers.