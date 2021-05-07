Log in
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 05/07 09:32:31 am
107.365 USD   -0.25%
09:24aENTERGY ARKANSAS STORM UPDATE : 5/7/21, 8 a.m.
PU
05/06ENTERGY ARKANSAS UPDATE : 5/6/21 6 p.m.
PU
05/06ENTERGY  : Texas Donates $20,000 to Montgomery County Food Bank
PU
Entergy Arkansas Storm Update: 5/7/21, 8 a.m.

05/07/2021 | 09:24am EDT
Insights > Entergy Arkansas Storm Update: 5/7/21, 8 a.m.

Entergy Arkansas Storm Update: 5/7/21, 8 a.m.
By: Arkansas Editorial Team

05/07/2021

Entergy Arkansas has restored service to over 22,000 customers that lost power during the recent thunderstorms that moved through Arkansas Tuesday May 4, 2021.

All customers that can accept electrical service safely have been restored; however, crews continue to work isolated cases restoring power to individual customers at this time. If you are still without power, check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business. If the service line to your home or business has been impacted by this storm, you may have damage to your meter base. To avoid further delays in restoring power, you should inspect your meter base at your home or business. If it is damaged, you may be required to have an electrician make repairs before Entergy Arkansas can safely reconnect service. Once repairs are made, call 1-800-ENTERGY for a reconnection.

Thank you for your patience as our team restored power. And thak you for being a valued Entergy Arkansas customer.

Arkansas Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 13:23:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 806 M - -
Net income 2021 1 214 M - -
Net Debt 2021 22 616 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 3,61%
Capitalization 21 594 M 21 594 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,09x
EV / Sales 2022 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 116,94 $
Last Close Price 107,63 $
Spread / Highest target 19,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,65%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION7.11%21 594
NEXTERA ENERGY-4.07%145 167
ENEL S.P.A.-0.11%101 291
IBERDROLA, S.A.-3.08%86 566
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.81%77 337
SOUTHERN COMPANY6.54%69 923