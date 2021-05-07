Insights > Entergy Arkansas Storm Update: 5/7/21, 8 a.m.

By: Arkansas Editorial Team

05/07/2021

Entergy Arkansas has restored service to over 22,000 customers that lost power during the recent thunderstorms that moved through Arkansas Tuesday May 4, 2021.

All customers that can accept electrical service safely have been restored; however, crews continue to work isolated cases restoring power to individual customers at this time. If you are still without power, check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business. If the service line to your home or business has been impacted by this storm, you may have damage to your meter base. To avoid further delays in restoring power, you should inspect your meter base at your home or business. If it is damaged, you may be required to have an electrician make repairs before Entergy Arkansas can safely reconnect service. Once repairs are made, call 1-800-ENTERGY for a reconnection.

Thank you for your patience as our team restored power. And thak you for being a valued Entergy Arkansas customer.

Tags ArkansasStorm Center Arkansas Editorial Team