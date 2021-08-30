Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Entergy Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/30 01:56:52 pm
108.94 USD   -2.46%
01:42pENTERGY : Arkansas Storm Update - 8/30/21 12 p.m.
PU
11:52aENTERGY : System Hurricane Ida Update – 8/30/21 @ 10 a.m.
PU
06:16aRescue operations underway in Louisiana as Ida death toll expected to rise
RE
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : Arkansas Storm Update - 8/30/21 12 p.m.

08/30/2021 | 01:42pm EDT
Insights > Entergy Arkansas Storm Update - 8/30/21 12 p.m.

08/30/2021

Entergy Arkansas will respond as quickly as is safely possible to power outages in Arkansas today as remnants of Hurricane Ida pass through the state throughout the day.

The forecast calls for sustained winds up to 25 mph and potential wind gusts up to 40 mph, primarily in the southeastern and eastern parts of the state. Heavier rainfall is expected in these areas, with lighter showers and winds throughout the rest of the state. Workers are practicing social distancing measures needed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this can affect restoration times.

While crews are responding to severe weather in Arkansas, Entergy Arkansas has allocated 520 workers (line workers, tree trimmers and support personnel) to travel to the Gulf region and help with the massive effort underway there to restore power to almost a million customers that lost power in the hurricane.

For preparation tips and updates visit www.entergy.com/stormcenter.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

  • Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.
  • Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.
  • Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.
  • If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel.
  • Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.
  • Turn off any electrical appliances that can easily be turned to the off position until power is restored.
  • Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.
  • Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.

We want to keep you informed and in control. The best way to get information about outages is via Entergy's View Outage application on the homepage. Additional resources for your convenience:

  • Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit Entergy Storm Center to stay informed on our restoration progress.
  • Sign up for text alerts. From your cellphone, text R E G to 368374, or visit entergytext.com.
  • Follow us on Facebook and on Twitter @ EntergyARK.
  • Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 17:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 787 M - -
Net income 2021 1 220 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 456 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,6x
Yield 2021 3,47%
Capitalization 22 445 M 22 445 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,35x
EV / Sales 2022 4,23x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 111,69 $
Average target price 120,31 $
Spread / Average Target 7,72%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION11.87%22 445
NEXTERA ENERGY8.11%163 630
ENEL S.P.A.-7.21%92 008
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION14.32%80 527
IBERDROLA, S.A.-10.68%76 090
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.42%69 872