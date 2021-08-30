Insights > Entergy Arkansas Storm Update - 8/30/21 12 p.m.

08/30/2021

Entergy Arkansas will respond as quickly as is safely possible to power outages in Arkansas today as remnants of Hurricane Ida pass through the state throughout the day.

The forecast calls for sustained winds up to 25 mph and potential wind gusts up to 40 mph, primarily in the southeastern and eastern parts of the state. Heavier rainfall is expected in these areas, with lighter showers and winds throughout the rest of the state. Workers are practicing social distancing measures needed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this can affect restoration times.

While crews are responding to severe weather in Arkansas, Entergy Arkansas has allocated 520 workers (line workers, tree trimmers and support personnel) to travel to the Gulf region and help with the massive effort underway there to restore power to almost a million customers that lost power in the hurricane.

For preparation tips and updates visit www.entergy.com/stormcenter.

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines . Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.

. Call 1-800-9OUTAGE or 1-800-968-8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment. Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.

Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines. Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground. If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation .

. Turn off any electrical appliances that can easily be turned to the off position until power is restored.

Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.

Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.

We want to keep you informed and in control. The best way to get information about outages is via Entergy's View Outage application on the homepage. Additional resources for your convenience: