Entergy Arkansas bill assistance now available through LIHEAP

07/10/2024

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Entergy Arkansas customers who need help paying their summer energy bills can apply now for up to $475 through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) on a first come, first served basis.The program's application period opens July 8 and runs through Sept. 30 or until funds are expended.

LIHEAP is funded through several federal programs and helps keep families safe and healthy through initiatives that assist with energy costs and lower the energy cost burden for low-income customers, who pay a higher proportion of household income for home energy costs.

The Arkansas Department of Energy & Environment manages the program in the state, but applications for assistance must be made through a local community-based organization. Eligibility is determined by household size and income. For example, a single individual with a maximum monthly countable income of $1,859 and a family of four with $3,574 would both be eligible. The program is offered in all 75 counties in the state through community-based organizations, which can be found online at https://www.adeq.state.ar.us/energy/initiatives/pdfs/LIHEAP_Flyer.pdf , along with a complete list of eligibility and required documentation to complete the application.

Bill assistance is available for all utilities, with an online application available for many Entergy Arkansas customers at GetLIHEAP.com, based on which community action agency serves them. Applications can also be made in person at local community-based organizations.

Once approved for LIHEAP funding, Entergy Arkansas allows agencies the opportunity to "pledge" on an account to prevent disconnection. LIHEAP funds can also be used to reconnect a customer account.

As summer temperatures heat up, Entergy Arkansas is committed to helping our customers manage their usage and bills through a variety of tools and programs. Our new Bill Toolkit empowers customers with resources and available assistance options through a one-stop online shop at BillToolkit.entergy.com.

For our customers in the Little Rock area, we will be hosting an in-person event on July 18, in partnership with local community advocate organization The Watershed. The event will be 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at 3701 Springer Boulevard in Little Rock. Entergy Arkansas employees will be on hand to answer customer questions about their accounts and provide a variety of services, including bill management programs, Kids to College child savings plan enrollment, legal aid and energy efficiency information.

