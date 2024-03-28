News Release > Entergy Arkansas customer bills to decrease beginning in April

For Immediate Release

03/28/2024

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Entergy Arkansas' low-cost power generation portfolio, along with lower gas prices last year, has allowed the company to decrease customer bills beginning with the April billing cycle.

An average residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours (kWh) per month will see a decrease of $10.01 in their total bills -- a 7.49% decrease. Commercial and industrial customers could see anywhere from a 1.6% to 17.7% decrease, depending on their customer usage profile.

"Although our rates are consistently lower than the regional and national average, we continue to keep affordability for our customers at the forefront of our decisions," said Ventrell Thompson, vice president of Customer Service. "The total decrease customers see on their bills will vary based on their individual energy usage but comes at a time when our customers need bill relief and will extend during the upcoming hot summer months."

The decrease was prompted by a lower fuel rate, known as the Energy Cost Recovery Rider (ECR), which is adjusted and passed on to customers. The redetermined ECR rate will decrease from $0.01883 per kWh to $0.00882 per kWh - the lowest it has been in more than a decade.

Each year, the fuel rate adjusts either up or down, depending on changes in the cost of fuel used by Entergy Arkansas to generate electricity and wholesale prices paid for additional electricity. The new rate is effective until March of 2025, unless an interim adjustment is needed. It is reflected in the "Fuel and Purchased Cost" line item on monthly bills.

"Because we have a diverse fuel mix that includes nuclear, natural gas, coal, solar and hydropower, we are able to produce electricity at the lowest cost possible," said William Cunningham, director of resource planning. "In fact, our consistently low rates help make our state an attractive place for new and existing businesses to grow and expand."

More than 71% of our total energy production in 2023 came from clean nuclear energy, while natural gas powered about 15% of our total energy production in 2023.In addition to Entergy Arkansas' three solar facilities currently in operation -- Stuttgart, Chicot and Searcy - another 530 megawatts of new solar generation will be coming online this year - Walnut Bend (100 MW), West Memphis (180 MW) and Driver Solar (250 MW). Construction of another 400 MW of solar expected to be completed next year.

The new ECR rate includes recovery of cost shifting from Entergy Arkansas net-metering customers. In this year's ECR calculations, Entergy Arkansas included $8.9 million in costs, which are being shifted to all customers because of private net-metering installations. Notably, these costs are only a portion of the overall costs that have been shifted to other customers as a result of net-metering.

For more information about how Entergy generates electricity, visit https://www.entergy.com/operations/generation/

About Entergy Arkansas

Entergy Arkansas, LLC provides electricity to approximately 730,000 customers in 63 counties. Entergy Arkansas is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 electric company. Entergy powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees. For the latest news from Entergy Arkansas, visit the Newsroom and connect with @EntergyArk on social media.