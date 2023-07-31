O Banco B3 S.A., na qualidade de depositário e emissor do Programa de BDR Nível I Não Patrocinado da Entergy Corp, código ISIN BRE1TRBDR003, informa que foi aprovado em 28/07/2023 o pagamento do(a) Dividendos no valor de USD 1,070000000, que considerando a taxa de conversão (USD / R$) de 4,7253 - 28/07/2023, corresponde a um valor prévio de R$ 1,711666667 por BDR.
Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Entergy Corp (Company), ISIN BRE1TRBDR003, hereby informs that on 28/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 1,070000000 per share.
Considering the FX Rate of 4,7253 - 28/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,711666667 per BDR.
O evento será pago no dia 08/09/2023, aos
The payment will be completed on 08/09/2023, to
titulares de BDRs em 09/08/2023.
entitled BDR Shareholders on 09/08/2023.
O livro estará fechado para os processos de emissão e cancelamento no período de 10/08/2023 até 11/08/2023.
Obs.: O valor informado acima já está deduzido de 30% de IR, 0,38% de IOF e 3% referente a tarifa cobrada pelo Banco B3.
Books will be closed for issuances and cancelations from 10/08/2023 to 11/08/2023.
PS: The informed value has already been deducted of 30% related to Income Tax, 0,38% related to Tax on Financial Operations (IOF) and 3% related to Banco B3 operational fee.
Entergy Corporation specializes in electricity production and distribution. Net sales break down by activity as follows:
- electricity production and sale (95.8%): owns, at the end of 2022, power plants with a production capacity of nearly 24,000 MW;
- nuclear energy production (2.5%; No. 2 in America);
- natural gas distribution (1.7%).
All net sales are in the United States.