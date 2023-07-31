Banco B3 S.A., as Depositary and Issuer of the Unsponsored Level 1 BDR Program of Entergy Corp (Company), ISIN BRE1TRBDR003, hereby informs that on 28/07/2023, the Company approved a Dividendos of USD 1,070000000 per share.

Considering the FX Rate of 4,7253 - 28/07/2023, BDR Shareholders will be entitled to receive the preliminary value of R$ 1,711666667 per BDR.