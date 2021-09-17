Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 09/17 04:10:00 pm
111.04 USD   -1.22%
05:52pENTERGY : Backyard Work Presents Unique Challenges for Crews
PU
12:12pENTERGY : Louisiana Ida Update – 9/17/2021
PU
11:22aENTERGY : System Ida/Nicholas Update – 9/17/2021 @ 9 a.m.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Entergy : Backyard Work Presents Unique Challenges for Crews

09/17/2021 | 05:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights > Backyard Work Presents Unique Challenges for Crews

Backyard Work Presents Unique Challenges for Crews
By: Matthew Bennett • Louisiana Communications

09/17/2021

For crews restoring power in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida, backyard work presents unique challenges, like using a mini derrick to transport materials and perform work in tight spaces. This has been a major hurdle for crews to overcome over the past few weeks, particularly in the River Parishes.

Backyard work requires careful planning and generally takes longer to complete compared to work along an open, established roadway. Oftentimes, crews must perform more manual labor, like digging rather than drilling with a mechanical auger or climbing poles rather than using a bucket truck to reach equipment. They also may have to haul materials between houses with special equipment where a bucket truck cannot fit. All of this can make the job take longer; replacing a pole, for example, can take twice as long.

Even in situations where crews can reach damaged equipment with a bucket truck, most backyard work involves vegetation which requires the need to remove trees and limbs or fences to gain access. And in situations where a pole is being replaced, crews must wait until a survey is done to locate underground lines or pipes before digging.

'While these types of repairs are more difficult, it's nothing we haven't done before,' said John Hawkins, Entergy's vice president of distribution operations in Louisiana. 'This is just another obstacle for us to overcome in bringing power back to these communities. But rest assured we will get it done.'

For the latest information on our Hurricane Ida restoration efforts, visit entergy.com/hurricaneida.

Matthew Bennett
Louisiana Communications

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 17 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2021 21:51:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
05:52pENTERGY : Backyard Work Presents Unique Challenges for Crews
PU
12:12pENTERGY : Louisiana Ida Update – 9/17/2021
PU
11:22aENTERGY : System Ida/Nicholas Update – 9/17/2021 @ 9 a.m.
PU
10:46aENTERGY : Morgan Stanley Adjusts Entergy's Price Target to $122 from $123, Keeps..
MT
09/16ENTERGY : Louisiana Ida Update – 9/16/2021
PU
09/16ENTERGY : System Ida/Nicholas Update – 9/16/2021 @ 9 a.m.
PU
09/15ENTERGY TEXAS NICHOLAS UPDATE &NDASH : 30 p.m.
PU
09/15ENTERGY : Texas Nicholas Update – 9/15/2021 @ Noon
PU
09/15ENTERGY : Louisiana Ida/Nicholas Update – P.M. 9/15/2021
PU
09/15ENTERGY : System Ida/Nicholas Update – 9/15/2021 @ 9 a.m.
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 10 787 M - -
Net income 2021 1 220 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 280 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 3,44%
Capitalization 22 589 M 22 589 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,35x
EV / Sales 2022 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 112,41 $
Average target price 120,25 $
Spread / Average Target 6,97%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION12.59%22 589
NEXTERA ENERGY8.88%164 788
ENEL S.P.A.-15.41%83 697
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.76%78 019
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.46%69 226
IBERDROLA, S.A.-19.91%68 074