Entergy : Backyard Work Presents Unique Challenges for Crews

Insights > Backyard Work Presents Unique Challenges for Crews

By: Matthew Bennett • Louisiana Communications

09/17/2021

For crews restoring power in Louisiana following Hurricane Ida, backyard work presents unique challenges, like using a mini derrick to transport materials and perform work in tight spaces. This has been a major hurdle for crews to overcome over the past few weeks, particularly in the River Parishes.

Backyard work requires careful planning and generally takes longer to complete compared to work along an open, established roadway. Oftentimes, crews must perform more manual labor, like digging rather than drilling with a mechanical auger or climbing poles rather than using a bucket truck to reach equipment. They also may have to haul materials between houses with special equipment where a bucket truck cannot fit. All of this can make the job take longer; replacing a pole, for example, can take twice as long.

Even in situations where crews can reach damaged equipment with a bucket truck, most backyard work involves vegetation which requires the need to remove trees and limbs or fences to gain access. And in situations where a pole is being replaced, crews must wait until a survey is done to locate underground lines or pipes before digging.

'While these types of repairs are more difficult, it's nothing we haven't done before,' said John Hawkins, Entergy's vice president of distribution operations in Louisiana. 'This is just another obstacle for us to overcome in bringing power back to these communities. But rest assured we will get it done.'

For the latest information on our Hurricane Ida restoration efforts, visit entergy.com/hurricaneida.

