Insights > By: Kaelen Delaune • Communications Specialist II 06/24/2024 Some companies falsely claim affiliations with Entergy If you're interested in solar panels, be careful when evaluating installation offers. Scammers use misleading sales tactics to trick homeowners out of money and personal information. [...]