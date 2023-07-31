Entergy Corporation - Climate Change 2023

C0. Introduction

C0.1

(C0.1) Give a general description and introduction to your organization.

Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees.

Led by our board of directors, Entergy maintains a forward-looking environmental management policy that extends beyond a dedication to environmental compliance. Our policy commits us, among other things, to practice sustainability in all that we do, not only through our environmentally responsible behaviour but also through our support of initiatives that promote local, industry and global prosperity.

Entergy is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and enabling customer emission reduction across all sectors. The boundary of our own net- zero commitment is clear and inclusive-all businesses, all applicable greenhouse gases, and all scopes of emissions. Entergy is taking action to reduce our emissions as low as possible and minimize our need to neutralize any residual emissions while still maintaining the reliability and affordability of our products, even as our customer base and demand for clean energy grows. The interim goal established in 2019 of reducing our electricity utility carbon emission rate to 50% of our 2000 emission rate by 2030 is driving near-term action on our largest Scope 1 category - utility-owned power generation. In 2022, we added a 50% carbon-free energy capacity goal and evolved our emission rate goal to include purchased power.

Public reporting of environmental, social, and governance metrics has become increasingly important to our stakeholders. Entergy collects ESG metrics and supporting narratives and discloses them annually in its Integrated Report, Performance Data Table, the Entergy Statistical Report and Investor Guide, the EEI ESG and American Gas Association templates, and Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board mapping. These documents are available here - https://www.entergy.com/sustainability/disclosures/

In addition, in November 2022 we published our second Climate Report aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures: https://www.entergy.com/userfiles/content/environment/docs/2022-Climate.pdf

Forward-Looking Information: Entergy's statements concerning its environmental plans, goals, beliefs, and expectations, including statements regarding its greenhouse gas reduction goals, strategies, and actions it may take to achieve such goals, statements regarding potential technological advances, and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs, or expectations included in this response are "forward-looking statements" which apply only as of the dates indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including, among other things, uncertainties associated with regulatory proceedings and other cost recovery mechanisms, operation and relicensing of nuclear facilities, major storms, and other catastrophic events, risks associated with executing on our business strategies, effects of changes in laws, regulations or policies, the effects of technological change, including the costs, pace of development, and commercialization of new and emerging technologies, uncertainties, and other factors discussed in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Entergy's interpretation of Equity share for energy resource and greenhouse gas inventory purposes is inclusive of firm contracts and market purchases. Specifically, this includes Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with customers in order to capture our full inventory.

C0.2