Entergy Corporation - Climate Change 2023

C0. Introduction

C0.1

(C0.1) Give a general description and introduction to your organization.

Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees.

Led by our board of directors, Entergy maintains a forward-looking environmental management policy that extends beyond a dedication to environmental compliance. Our policy commits us, among other things, to practice sustainability in all that we do, not only through our environmentally responsible behaviour but also through our support of initiatives that promote local, industry and global prosperity.

Entergy is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and enabling customer emission reduction across all sectors. The boundary of our own net- zero commitment is clear and inclusive-all businesses, all applicable greenhouse gases, and all scopes of emissions. Entergy is taking action to reduce our emissions as low as possible and minimize our need to neutralize any residual emissions while still maintaining the reliability and affordability of our products, even as our customer base and demand for clean energy grows. The interim goal established in 2019 of reducing our electricity utility carbon emission rate to 50% of our 2000 emission rate by 2030 is driving near-term action on our largest Scope 1 category - utility-owned power generation. In 2022, we added a 50% carbon-free energy capacity goal and evolved our emission rate goal to include purchased power.

Public reporting of environmental, social, and governance metrics has become increasingly important to our stakeholders. Entergy collects ESG metrics and supporting narratives and discloses them annually in its Integrated Report, Performance Data Table, the Entergy Statistical Report and Investor Guide, the EEI ESG and American Gas Association templates, and Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board mapping. These documents are available here - https://www.entergy.com/sustainability/disclosures/

In addition, in November 2022 we published our second Climate Report aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures: https://www.entergy.com/userfiles/content/environment/docs/2022-Climate.pdf

Forward-Looking Information: Entergy's statements concerning its environmental plans, goals, beliefs, and expectations, including statements regarding its greenhouse gas reduction goals, strategies, and actions it may take to achieve such goals, statements regarding potential technological advances, and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs, or expectations included in this response are "forward-looking statements" which apply only as of the dates indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including, among other things, uncertainties associated with regulatory proceedings and other cost recovery mechanisms, operation and relicensing of nuclear facilities, major storms, and other catastrophic events, risks associated with executing on our business strategies, effects of changes in laws, regulations or policies, the effects of technological change, including the costs, pace of development, and commercialization of new and emerging technologies, uncertainties, and other factors discussed in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Entergy's interpretation of Equity share for energy resource and greenhouse gas inventory purposes is inclusive of firm contracts and market purchases. Specifically, this includes Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with customers in order to capture our full inventory.

C0.2

(C0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data and indicate whether you will be providing emissions data for past reporting years.

Reporting year

Start date

January 1 2022

End date

December 31 2022

Indicate if you are providing emissions data for past reporting years

No

Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing Scope 1 emissions data for

Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing Scope 2 emissions data for

Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing Scope 3 emissions data for

C0.3

(C0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.

United States of America

C0.4

(C0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.

USD

C0.5

(C0.5) Select the option that describes the reporting boundary for which climate-related impacts on your business are being reported. Note that this option should align with your chosen approach for consolidating your GHG inventory.

Equity share

C-EU0.7

(C-EU0.7) Which part of the electric utilities value chain does your organization operate in? Select all that apply.

Row 1

Electric utilities value chain

Electricity generation

Transmission

Distribution

Other divisions

Gas storage, transmission and distribution

Smart grids / demand response

Battery storage

Micro grids

C0.8

(C0.8) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?

Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization

Provide your unique identifier

Yes, an ISIN code

US29364G1031

Yes, a CUSIP number

29364G103

Yes, a Ticker symbol

ETR

C1. Governance

C1.1

(C1.1) Is there board-level oversight of climate-related issues within your organization?

Yes

C1.1a

(C1.1a) Identify the position(s) (do not include any names) of the individual(s) on the board with responsibility for climate-related issues.

Position of

Responsibilities for climate-related issues

individual or

committee

Chief Executive

The Chairman and CEO is the highest-ranking executive in charge of the company. The CEO also serves as chairman of the Board of Directors, oversees Entergy's entire corporate structure,

Officer (CEO)

governance and management, and has overarching responsibility for managing risk including climate change risk, and executing strategy that positions the company to prosper in a carbon

constrained economy. This includes overseeing the actions and strategies to meet Entergy's climate goals: our 2030 voluntary 50% emission rate reduction goal, our new 50% carbon-free

energy capacity goals and our 2050 net-zero commitment.

Chief Financial

The Chief Financial Officer has general responsibility for the process of ensuring that all significant risks are identified, evaluated and, if necessary, quantified through the Enterprise Risk

Officer (CFO)

Management Process. Business Function executive management is responsible for ensuring all significant risks are identified, evaluated and, if necessary, quantified in order to ensure that

risks, including climate change risks associated with its operations are accurately represented. Climate change risks include both transition and physical risks.

Board-level

Audit Committee of the Board of Directors: Responsible for oversight of environmental compliance issues associated with climate change such as the Mandatory Reporting Rule, carbon dioxide

committee

permitting requirements, greenhouse gas release reporting requirements, etc., as well as oversight of ESG disclosure controls and procedures.

Board-level

Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors: Responsible for oversight and implementation of overall sustainability program, including Entergy's position, strategy, performance,

committee

and advocacy associated with climate change.

Other, please

The Executive Vice President and General Counsel has general responsibility for ensuring integration of climate risk considerations in the business and compliance with climate/environmental

specify (Executive

requirements and regulations

Vice President

and General

Counsel)

Other, please

The Vice President, Sustainability & Environmental Policy has strategic and implementation responsibility for ensuring integration of climate risk considerations in the business and compliance

specify (Vice

with climate/environmental requirements and regulations.

President,

Sustainability &

Environmental

Policy)

Other, please

Responsible for the operational and financial performance of Entergy's five operating companies, including electric and natural gas distribution, and customer service operations. In addition, the

specify (Group

Group President oversees the utility's engagement with state and local regulators, and regulated retail commercial development and innovation. Entergy's Chief Customer Officer is in this

President, Utility

organization and is responsible for identifying opportunities to partner with our customers at every touchpoint to enable us to meet their reliability, affordability and sustainability goals and to

Operations)

develop solutions that create sustainable value. Our innovation team, known as Key String Labs, is led by the Vice President of Innovation and is part of the Customer organization.

Other, please

The Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer has overall responsibility to implement strategies to reduce carbon emissions in Entergy's power generation portfolio and expand

specify (Executive

environmentally conscious practices while maintaining affordability and reliability for customers.

Vice President

and Chief

Operating Officer)

C1.1b

(C1.1b) Provide further details on the board's oversight of climate-related issues.

Frequency with which climate- related issues are a scheduled agenda item

Governance mechanisms into which climate- related issues are integrated

Scope of Please explain board-

level oversight

Frequency

Governance

Scope of

Please explain

with

mechanisms

board-

which

into which

level

climate-

climate-

oversight

related

related issues

issues are

are integrated

a

scheduled

agenda

item

Scheduled

Reviewing and

<>

The Board is actively and regularly engaged in the development and oversight of Entergy's climate strategy and consideration of climate change-related risks and

- all

guiding annual

Applicabl

opportunities, due to their many implications for our overall business strategy. Recognizing that we need to increase the level of renewables in our generation portfolio to

meetings

budgets

e>

continue to deliver the outcomes desired by our key stakeholders, the Board regularly engages in strategic discussions about potential paths to achieving that objective.

Overseeing

The Board also engages in discussion of emerging clean energy technologies, such as hydrogen, battery energy storage systems, and carbon capture, use and

major capital

sequestration, as well as the climate policy landscape, such as the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the

expenditures

implications for our Company and stakeholders. The Board also receives regular briefings to help better understand how we benchmark against other utilities with respect to

Overseeing

various climate-related measures, including carbon emissions rates, relative ownership of zero carbon-emitting generation resources and net-zero carbon goals. The Board

acquisitions,

is briefed regularly on progress toward Entergy's 2030 carbon emission intensity and 2050 net-zero climate goals and reviewed and discussed our 2022 climate report and

mergers, and

new climate goal to achieve 50% carbon free energy capacity by 2030. The Board also provides valuable input and oversight in the development of our strategy to support

divestitures

customer demands for more sustainable service offerings and assist customers in meeting their own sustainability goals through clean energy expansion and electrification.

Reviewing

In addition, the Board is briefed regularly on the impacts of and recovery from extreme weather events and is overseeing the implementation of a strategy to substantially

innovation/R&D

accelerate resilience investments to strengthen the ability of our transmission and distribution systems to withstand more frequent and severe major storm events.

priorities

Overseeing

and guiding

employee

incentives

Reviewing and

guiding

strategy

Overseeing

and guiding the

development of

  • transition plan Monitoring the implementation of a transition plan Overseeing and guiding scenario analysis Overseeing the setting of corporate targets Monitoring progress towards corporate targets Overseeing and guiding public policy engagement Overseeing value chain engagement Reviewing and guiding the risk management process

C1.1d

(C1.1d) Does your organization have at least one board member with competence on climate-related issues?

Board

Criteria used to assess competence of board member(s) on climate-related issues

Primary reason

Explain why your organization does not

member(s)

for no board-

have at least one board member with

have

level

competence on climate-related issues and

competence

competence on

any plans to address board-level

on climate-

climate-related

competence in the future

related issues

issues

Row

Yes

'Sustainability,' defined as "experience overseeing or advising on environmental, climate and sustainability or ESG strategies

1

and practices," is among the specific skills and attributes we seek for our Board of Directors (2023 Proxy Statement, page 6);

currently, eight of our 12 Directors possess this attribute (page 11). In addition, one Director has extensive leadership

experience in an innovation-oriented organization overseeing sustainability, environmental, safety and health matters, and

risk management (page 15).

https://s201.q4cdn.com/714390239/files/doc_financials/2022/ar/2023-Proxy-Statement.pdf

C1.2

(C1.2) Provide the highest management-level position(s) or committee(s) with responsibility for climate-related issues.

Position or committee

Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

Climate-related responsibilities of this position

Managing annual budgets for climate mitigation activities

Managing major capital and/or operational expenditures related to low-carbon products or services (including R&D)

Managing climate-related acquisitions, mergers, and divestitures

Providing climate-related employee incentives

Developing a climate transition plan

Implementing a climate transition plan

Integrating climate-related issues into the strategy

Conducting climate-related scenario analysis

Setting climate-related corporate targets

Monitoring progress against climate-related corporate targets

Managing public policy engagement that may impact the climate

Managing value chain engagement on climate-related issues

Assessing climate-related risks and opportunities

Managing climate-related risks and opportunities

Coverage of responsibilities

Reporting line

Reports to the board directly

Frequency of reporting to the board on climate-related issues via this reporting line

Quarterly

Please explain

The Chairman and CEO is the highest-ranking executive in charge of the company. The CEO chairs the Board of Directors, oversees Entergy's entire corporate structure, governance and management and has overarching responsibility for managing risk including climate change risk, executing strategy that positions the company to prosper in a carbon constrained economy and ensuring actions are taken to meet Entergy's 2030 carbon emission rate reduction and carbon-free energy capacity goals, as well as our 2050 net-zero commitment. Our CEO ensures we're able to balance environmental stewardship, resiliency, and affordability by managing annual budgets, CAPEX and OPEX, and other financial decisions around our climate transition. Climate-related issues or risks in sensitive areas, such as coastal wetlands, are monitored at the asset, regional and business level on an ongoing basis. At the corporate level, emergent climate-related issues are monitored at least quarterly through the enterprise risk management review and certification process.

C1.3

(C1.3) Do you provide incentives for the management of climate-related issues, including the attainment of targets?

Provide

Comment

incentives

for the

management

of climate-

related

issues

Row

Yes

Climate and environmental risk management protects Entergy's physical assets, financial performance and total shareholder return. Entergy's compensation programs for executive officers are

1

based on a philosophy of pay-for-performance, which is embodied in the design of our annual and long-term incentive plans. Our annual and long-term incentive compensation awards reward

the achievement of shareholder value using metrics that are deemed by the Board to be consistent with the overall goals and strategic direction that the Board has set for the company.

Achievement of the Company's sustainability objectives influences long-term shareholder value and correspondingly the value of the equity awarded each year under the long-term incentive

programs. Within the applicable business units, individual awards under our annual incentive plan are directly tied to a variety of sustainability business objectives, including performance under

the company's climate commitment and goals.

C1.3a

(C1.3a) Provide further details on the incentives provided for the management of climate-related issues (do not include the names of individuals).

Entitled to incentive

Corporate executive team

Type of incentive

Monetary reward

Incentive(s)

Bonus - % of salary

Performance indicator(s)

Progress towards a climate-related target

Implementation of an emissions reduction initiative

Incentive plan(s) this incentive is linked to

Short-Term Incentive Plan

Further details of incentive(s)

Variable incentive compensation for executives includes financial and nonfinancial measures. Beginning in 2021 and continuing throughout 2022, non-financial measures (i.e., safety, diversity & inclusion, environmental stewardship and customer net promoter score) determine 40% of the Entergy Achievement Multiplier (EAM), which is the performance metric used to determine the maximum funding available for annual incentive awards. The EAM includes an assessment of progress toward environmental

