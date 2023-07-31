Entergy Corporation - Climate Change 2023
C0. Introduction
C0.1
(C0.1) Give a general description and introduction to your organization.
Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees.
Led by our board of directors, Entergy maintains a forward-looking environmental management policy that extends beyond a dedication to environmental compliance. Our policy commits us, among other things, to practice sustainability in all that we do, not only through our environmentally responsible behaviour but also through our support of initiatives that promote local, industry and global prosperity.
Entergy is committed to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 and enabling customer emission reduction across all sectors. The boundary of our own net- zero commitment is clear and inclusive-all businesses, all applicable greenhouse gases, and all scopes of emissions. Entergy is taking action to reduce our emissions as low as possible and minimize our need to neutralize any residual emissions while still maintaining the reliability and affordability of our products, even as our customer base and demand for clean energy grows. The interim goal established in 2019 of reducing our electricity utility carbon emission rate to 50% of our 2000 emission rate by 2030 is driving near-term action on our largest Scope 1 category - utility-owned power generation. In 2022, we added a 50% carbon-free energy capacity goal and evolved our emission rate goal to include purchased power.
Public reporting of environmental, social, and governance metrics has become increasingly important to our stakeholders. Entergy collects ESG metrics and supporting narratives and discloses them annually in its Integrated Report, Performance Data Table, the Entergy Statistical Report and Investor Guide, the EEI ESG and American Gas Association templates, and Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board mapping. These documents are available here - https://www.entergy.com/sustainability/disclosures/
In addition, in November 2022 we published our second Climate Report aligned with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures: https://www.entergy.com/userfiles/content/environment/docs/2022-Climate.pdf
Forward-Looking Information: Entergy's statements concerning its environmental plans, goals, beliefs, and expectations, including statements regarding its greenhouse gas reduction goals, strategies, and actions it may take to achieve such goals, statements regarding potential technological advances, and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs, or expectations included in this response are "forward-looking statements" which apply only as of the dates indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including, among other things, uncertainties associated with regulatory proceedings and other cost recovery mechanisms, operation and relicensing of nuclear facilities, major storms, and other catastrophic events, risks associated with executing on our business strategies, effects of changes in laws, regulations or policies, the effects of technological change, including the costs, pace of development, and commercialization of new and emerging technologies, uncertainties, and other factors discussed in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Entergy's interpretation of Equity share for energy resource and greenhouse gas inventory purposes is inclusive of firm contracts and market purchases. Specifically, this includes Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with customers in order to capture our full inventory.
C0.2
(C0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data and indicate whether you will be providing emissions data for past reporting years.
Reporting year
Start date
January 1 2022
End date
December 31 2022
Indicate if you are providing emissions data for past reporting years
No
Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing Scope 1 emissions data for
Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing Scope 2 emissions data for
Select the number of past reporting years you will be providing Scope 3 emissions data for
C0.3
(C0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.
United States of America
C0.4
(C0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.
USD
C0.5
(C0.5) Select the option that describes the reporting boundary for which climate-related impacts on your business are being reported. Note that this option should align with your chosen approach for consolidating your GHG inventory.
Equity share
C-EU0.7
(C-EU0.7) Which part of the electric utilities value chain does your organization operate in? Select all that apply.
Row 1
Electric utilities value chain
Electricity generation
Transmission
Distribution
Other divisions
Gas storage, transmission and distribution
Smart grids / demand response
Battery storage
Micro grids
C0.8
(C0.8) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?
Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization
Provide your unique identifier
Yes, an ISIN code
US29364G1031
Yes, a CUSIP number
29364G103
Yes, a Ticker symbol
ETR
C1. Governance
C1.1
(C1.1) Is there board-level oversight of climate-related issues within your organization?
Yes
C1.1a
(C1.1a) Identify the position(s) (do not include any names) of the individual(s) on the board with responsibility for climate-related issues.
Position of
Responsibilities for climate-related issues
individual or
committee
Chief Executive
The Chairman and CEO is the highest-ranking executive in charge of the company. The CEO also serves as chairman of the Board of Directors, oversees Entergy's entire corporate structure,
Officer (CEO)
governance and management, and has overarching responsibility for managing risk including climate change risk, and executing strategy that positions the company to prosper in a carbon
constrained economy. This includes overseeing the actions and strategies to meet Entergy's climate goals: our 2030 voluntary 50% emission rate reduction goal, our new 50% carbon-free
energy capacity goals and our 2050 net-zero commitment.
Chief Financial
The Chief Financial Officer has general responsibility for the process of ensuring that all significant risks are identified, evaluated and, if necessary, quantified through the Enterprise Risk
Officer (CFO)
Management Process. Business Function executive management is responsible for ensuring all significant risks are identified, evaluated and, if necessary, quantified in order to ensure that
risks, including climate change risks associated with its operations are accurately represented. Climate change risks include both transition and physical risks.
Board-level
Audit Committee of the Board of Directors: Responsible for oversight of environmental compliance issues associated with climate change such as the Mandatory Reporting Rule, carbon dioxide
committee
permitting requirements, greenhouse gas release reporting requirements, etc., as well as oversight of ESG disclosure controls and procedures.
Board-level
Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors: Responsible for oversight and implementation of overall sustainability program, including Entergy's position, strategy, performance,
committee
and advocacy associated with climate change.
Other, please
The Executive Vice President and General Counsel has general responsibility for ensuring integration of climate risk considerations in the business and compliance with climate/environmental
specify (Executive
requirements and regulations
Vice President
and General
Counsel)
Other, please
The Vice President, Sustainability & Environmental Policy has strategic and implementation responsibility for ensuring integration of climate risk considerations in the business and compliance
specify (Vice
with climate/environmental requirements and regulations.
President,
Sustainability &
Environmental
Policy)
Other, please
Responsible for the operational and financial performance of Entergy's five operating companies, including electric and natural gas distribution, and customer service operations. In addition, the
specify (Group
Group President oversees the utility's engagement with state and local regulators, and regulated retail commercial development and innovation. Entergy's Chief Customer Officer is in this
President, Utility
organization and is responsible for identifying opportunities to partner with our customers at every touchpoint to enable us to meet their reliability, affordability and sustainability goals and to
Operations)
develop solutions that create sustainable value. Our innovation team, known as Key String Labs, is led by the Vice President of Innovation and is part of the Customer organization.
Other, please
The Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer has overall responsibility to implement strategies to reduce carbon emissions in Entergy's power generation portfolio and expand
specify (Executive
environmentally conscious practices while maintaining affordability and reliability for customers.
Vice President
and Chief
Operating Officer)
C1.1b
(C1.1b) Provide further details on the board's oversight of climate-related issues.
Frequency with which climate- related issues are a scheduled agenda item
Governance mechanisms into which climate- related issues are integrated
Scope of Please explain board-
level oversight
Frequency
Governance
Scope of
Please explain
with
mechanisms
board-
which
into which
level
climate-
climate-
oversight
related
related issues
issues are
are integrated
a
scheduled
agenda
item
Scheduled
Reviewing and
<>
The Board is actively and regularly engaged in the development and oversight of Entergy's climate strategy and consideration of climate change-related risks and
- all
guiding annual
Applicabl
opportunities, due to their many implications for our overall business strategy. Recognizing that we need to increase the level of renewables in our generation portfolio to
meetings
budgets
e>
continue to deliver the outcomes desired by our key stakeholders, the Board regularly engages in strategic discussions about potential paths to achieving that objective.
Overseeing
The Board also engages in discussion of emerging clean energy technologies, such as hydrogen, battery energy storage systems, and carbon capture, use and
major capital
sequestration, as well as the climate policy landscape, such as the recently enacted Inflation Reduction Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, and the
expenditures
implications for our Company and stakeholders. The Board also receives regular briefings to help better understand how we benchmark against other utilities with respect to
Overseeing
various climate-related measures, including carbon emissions rates, relative ownership of zero carbon-emitting generation resources and net-zero carbon goals. The Board
acquisitions,
is briefed regularly on progress toward Entergy's 2030 carbon emission intensity and 2050 net-zero climate goals and reviewed and discussed our 2022 climate report and
mergers, and
new climate goal to achieve 50% carbon free energy capacity by 2030. The Board also provides valuable input and oversight in the development of our strategy to support
divestitures
customer demands for more sustainable service offerings and assist customers in meeting their own sustainability goals through clean energy expansion and electrification.
Reviewing
In addition, the Board is briefed regularly on the impacts of and recovery from extreme weather events and is overseeing the implementation of a strategy to substantially
innovation/R&D
accelerate resilience investments to strengthen the ability of our transmission and distribution systems to withstand more frequent and severe major storm events.
priorities
Overseeing
and guiding
employee
incentives
Reviewing and
guiding
strategy
Overseeing
and guiding the
development of
- transition plan Monitoring the implementation of a transition plan Overseeing and guiding scenario analysis Overseeing the setting of corporate targets Monitoring progress towards corporate targets Overseeing and guiding public policy engagement Overseeing value chain engagement Reviewing and guiding the risk management process
C1.1d
(C1.1d) Does your organization have at least one board member with competence on climate-related issues?
Board
Criteria used to assess competence of board member(s) on climate-related issues
Primary reason
Explain why your organization does not
member(s)
for no board-
have at least one board member with
have
level
competence on climate-related issues and
competence
competence on
any plans to address board-level
on climate-
climate-related
competence in the future
related issues
issues
Row
Yes
'Sustainability,' defined as "experience overseeing or advising on environmental, climate and sustainability or ESG strategies
1
and practices," is among the specific skills and attributes we seek for our Board of Directors (2023 Proxy Statement, page 6);
currently, eight of our 12 Directors possess this attribute (page 11). In addition, one Director has extensive leadership
experience in an innovation-oriented organization overseeing sustainability, environmental, safety and health matters, and
risk management (page 15).
https://s201.q4cdn.com/714390239/files/doc_financials/2022/ar/2023-Proxy-Statement.pdf
C1.2
(C1.2) Provide the highest management-level position(s) or committee(s) with responsibility for climate-related issues.
Position or committee
Chief Executive Officer (CEO)
Climate-related responsibilities of this position
Managing annual budgets for climate mitigation activities
Managing major capital and/or operational expenditures related to low-carbon products or services (including R&D)
Managing climate-related acquisitions, mergers, and divestitures
Providing climate-related employee incentives
Developing a climate transition plan
Implementing a climate transition plan
Integrating climate-related issues into the strategy
Conducting climate-related scenario analysis
Setting climate-related corporate targets
Monitoring progress against climate-related corporate targets
Managing public policy engagement that may impact the climate
Managing value chain engagement on climate-related issues
Assessing climate-related risks and opportunities
Managing climate-related risks and opportunities
Coverage of responsibilities
Reporting line
Reports to the board directly
Frequency of reporting to the board on climate-related issues via this reporting line
Quarterly
Please explain
The Chairman and CEO is the highest-ranking executive in charge of the company. The CEO chairs the Board of Directors, oversees Entergy's entire corporate structure, governance and management and has overarching responsibility for managing risk including climate change risk, executing strategy that positions the company to prosper in a carbon constrained economy and ensuring actions are taken to meet Entergy's 2030 carbon emission rate reduction and carbon-free energy capacity goals, as well as our 2050 net-zero commitment. Our CEO ensures we're able to balance environmental stewardship, resiliency, and affordability by managing annual budgets, CAPEX and OPEX, and other financial decisions around our climate transition. Climate-related issues or risks in sensitive areas, such as coastal wetlands, are monitored at the asset, regional and business level on an ongoing basis. At the corporate level, emergent climate-related issues are monitored at least quarterly through the enterprise risk management review and certification process.
C1.3
(C1.3) Do you provide incentives for the management of climate-related issues, including the attainment of targets?
Provide
Comment
incentives
for the
management
of climate-
related
issues
Row
Yes
Climate and environmental risk management protects Entergy's physical assets, financial performance and total shareholder return. Entergy's compensation programs for executive officers are
1
based on a philosophy of pay-for-performance, which is embodied in the design of our annual and long-term incentive plans. Our annual and long-term incentive compensation awards reward
the achievement of shareholder value using metrics that are deemed by the Board to be consistent with the overall goals and strategic direction that the Board has set for the company.
Achievement of the Company's sustainability objectives influences long-term shareholder value and correspondingly the value of the equity awarded each year under the long-term incentive
programs. Within the applicable business units, individual awards under our annual incentive plan are directly tied to a variety of sustainability business objectives, including performance under
the company's climate commitment and goals.
C1.3a
(C1.3a) Provide further details on the incentives provided for the management of climate-related issues (do not include the names of individuals).
Entitled to incentive
Corporate executive team
Type of incentive
Monetary reward
Incentive(s)
Bonus - % of salary
Performance indicator(s)
Progress towards a climate-related target
Implementation of an emissions reduction initiative
Incentive plan(s) this incentive is linked to
Short-Term Incentive Plan
Further details of incentive(s)
Variable incentive compensation for executives includes financial and nonfinancial measures. Beginning in 2021 and continuing throughout 2022, non-financial measures (i.e., safety, diversity & inclusion, environmental stewardship and customer net promoter score) determine 40% of the Entergy Achievement Multiplier (EAM), which is the performance metric used to determine the maximum funding available for annual incentive awards. The EAM includes an assessment of progress toward environmental
