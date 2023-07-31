Entergy Corporation - Water Security 2023

W0. Introduction

W0.1

(W0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.

Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees.

Led by our board of directors, Entergy maintains a forward-looking environmental management policy that extends beyond a dedication to environmental compliance. Our policy commits us, among other things, to practice sustainability in all that we do, not only through our environmentally responsible behavior, but also through our support of initiatives that promote local, industry, and global prosperity.

Entergy has a strong track record related to water compliance, efficiency, recycling, and optimization. The company has identified Clean Water and Sanitation as one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) that we can influence. This SDG (#6) focuses on addressing water availability while also managing flood risk, minimizing our water use, and ensuring our compliance with federal, state, and local regulations.

Water is essential to life but can be a risk during extreme weather events. Entergy addresses water availability while also managing flood issues. We look for opportunities to reduce water use in our operations while evaluating water availability and ensuring compliance with federal, state, and local permits and requirements. Fleet modernization minimizes our impact on water as newer plants withdraw significantly less water than our legacy units. Entergy's new goal to achieve 50% carbon-free energy generating capacity by 2030 will help minimize Entergy's water consumption, as clean energy sources are less water intensive than fossil fuel plants. We also evaluate water risks from flooding as sea-level rises, coastal erosion, and subsidence in our coastal service area impact our region.

Public reporting of environmental, social, and governance metrics has become increasingly important to our stakeholders. Entergy collects environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance metrics and supporting narratives and discloses them annually in its Integrated Report, Performance Data Table, the Entergy Statistical Report, and Investor Guide, the EEI ESG and American Gas Association templates, and Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board mapping. These disclosures contain several water-related metrics. These documents are available here -

https://www.entergy.com/sustainability/disclosures/

https://www.entergy.com/investor_relations/annual_publications/

Forward-Looking Information: Entergy's statements concerning its environmental plans, goals, beliefs, and expectations, including statements regarding its greenhouse gas reduction goals, strategies, and actions it may take to achieve such goals, statements regarding potential technological advances, and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs, or expectations included in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" which apply only as of the dates indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including, among other things, uncertainties associated with regulatory proceedings and other cost recovery mechanisms, operation and relicensing of nuclear facilities, major storms and other catastrophic events, risks associated with executing on our business strategies, effects of changes in laws, regulations or policies, the effects of technological change, including the costs, pace of development, and commercialization of new and emerging technologies, uncertainties and other factors discussed in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Entergy's interpretation of Equity share for energy resource and greenhouse gas inventory purposes is inclusive of firm contracts and market purchases.

W-EU0.1a

(W-EU0.1a) Which activities in the electric utilities sector does your organization engage in?

Electricity generation Transmission Distribution

Other, please specify (1.) Gas storage, transmission and distribution 2.) Smart grids/ demand response 3.) Battery storage 4.) Micro Grids)

W-EU0.1b

(W-EU0.1b) For your electricity generation activities, provide details of your nameplate capacity and the generation for each technology.

Nameplate capacity (MW)

% of total nameplate capacity

Gross electricity generation (GWh)

Coal - hard

2325

8.7

8131.39

Lignite

0

0

0

Oil

31

0.12

8.75

Gas

18396

68.86

78598.51

Biomass

0

0

0

Waste (non-biomass)

0

0

0

Nuclear

5220

19.54

40969.69

Fossil-fuel plants fitted with carbon capture and storage

0

0

0

Geothermal

0

0

0

Hydropower

395

1.48

1060.04

Wind

0

0

0

Solar

309

1.15

585.42

Marine

0

0

0

Other renewable

12

0.15

265.22

Other non-renewable

2

0.01

2.01

Total

26716

100

129621.02

W0.2

(W0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.

Reporting year

Start date

End date

January 1 2022

December 31 2022

W0.3

(W0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.

United States of America

W0.4

(W0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.

USD

W0.5

(W0.5) Select the option that best describes the reporting boundary for companies, entities, or groups for which water impacts on your business are being reported.

Companies, entities or groups in which an equity share is held

W0.6

(W0.6) Within this boundary, are there any geographies, facilities, water aspects, or other exclusions from your disclosure?

Yes

W0.6a

(W0.6a) Please report the exclusions.

Exclusion

Please explain

Commercial

The quantity of water used in these office buildings is insignificant compared to the amount of water used for Entergy's power generation operations. Additionally, the water utilized at these office

office buildings

buildings is not supplied from sources susceptible to shortages. Entergy does not monitor water usage at its office buildings.

W0.7

(W0.7) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?

Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization.

Provide your unique identifier

Yes, an ISIN code

US29364G1031

W1. Current state

W1.1

(W1.1) Rate the importance (current and future) of water quality and water quantity to the success of your business.

Direct use

Indirect

Please explain

importance

use

rating

importance

rating

Sufficient amounts of good

Vital

Vital

Direct Use - Entergy produces electricity from steam electric power plants that use large amounts of freshwater. 83.01% of Entergy's power generation fleet

quality freshwater available

utilizes freshwater for cooling, boiler make-up water and house service water needs. The water quantity, quality, biological diversity, and ambient

for use

temperatures for each freshwater body are all factors that are vitally important for Entergy's current and future power plant operations.

Indirect Use - Entergy's suppliers use freshwater to produce various products that are important to company operations. An interruption in supply of

freshwater could result in a disruption in product availability. Future water dependency likely will not differ in Entergy's direct and indirect operations, as this

has been the trend observed over recent years.

Sufficient amounts of

Important

Important

Direct Use - 16.99% of Entergy's power generation fleet utilizes brackish water for cooling, boiler make-up water and house service water needs. The water

recycled, brackish and/or

quantity, quality, biological diversity, and ambient temperatures for each of these sources are all factors that are important for Entergy's current and future

produced water available for

power plant operations.

use

Indirect Use - Entergy's suppliers use brackish water to produce various products that are important to company operations. An interruption in supply of

these water sources could result in a disruption in product availability. Future water dependency likely will not differ in Entergy's direct and indirect

operations, as this has been the trend observed over recent years.

W1.2

(W1.2) Across all your operations, what proportion of the following water aspects are regularly measured and monitored?

% of

Frequency of

Method of measurement

Please explain

sites/facilities/operations

measurement

Water withdrawals -

100%

Continuously

The volume of water

Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water withdrawals. Other company locations (service centers,

total volumes

withdrawals at the power

office buildings, etc.) are supplied primarily by municipal water sources

generation plants is

measured either by direct

metering or, in many

cases, estimated daily,

monthly, quarterly, or

annually using water pump

capacity and run time

Water withdrawals -

100%

Continuously

The volume of water

Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water withdrawals by source. Other company locations

volumes by source

withdrawals at the power

(service centers, office buildings, etc.) are supplied primarily by municipal water sources

generation plants are

measured either by direct

metering or, in many

cases, estimated daily,

monthly, quarterly, or

annually using water pump

capacity and run time.

Entrained water

<>

associated with your

Applicable>

metals & mining

and/or coal sector

activities - total

volumes [only metals

and mining and coal

sectors]

Produced water

<>

associated with your

Applicable>

oil & gas sector

activities - total

volumes [only oil and

gas sector]

Water withdrawals

100%

Continuously

Facilities have water

Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water withdrawals. Entergy monitors its water withdrawals

quality

meters connected into

and monitors the quality of such water as required by permits and as needed to support plant chemistry. This data is

plant system

reported or retained to the extent required by permits or regulations.

Water discharges -

100%

Continuously

Facilities have water

Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water discharges. Water discharges from the power

total volumes

meters connected into

generation plants are permitted by the appropriate regulatory agency. These permits identify the receiving water body,

plant system

require an estimate of discharge flow, identify the treatment method, and require monitoring of various water quality

parameters. All this information is reported to the permitting agency regularly, which depending on the permit, may be

required monthly, quarterly, or annually. Across our operations, Entergy protects water resources by maintaining a

compliance rate with state and federal water pollution control permit requirements of at least 99.9% from year to year.

Other company locations (service centers, office buildings, etc.) are serviced primarily by municipal treatment systems.

% of

Frequency of

Method of measurement

Please explain

sites/facilities/operations

measurement

Water discharges -

100%

Continuously

Facilities have water

Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water discharges. Water discharges from the power

volumes by

meters connected into

generation plants are permitted by the appropriate regulatory agency. These permits identify the receiving water body,

destination

plant system

require an estimate of discharge flow, identify the treatment method, and require monitoring of various water quality

parameters. All this information is reported to the permitting agency regularly, which depending on the permit, may be

required monthly, quarterly, or annually. Across our operations, Entergy protects water resources by maintaining a

compliance rate with state and federal water pollution control permit requirements of at least 99.9% from year to year.

Other company locations (service centers, office buildings, etc.) are serviced primarily by municipal treatment systems.

Water discharges -

100%

Continuously

Facilities have water

Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water discharges. Water discharges from the power

volumes by

meters connected into

generation plants are permitted by the appropriate regulatory agency. These permits identify the receiving water body,

treatment method

plant system

require an estimate of discharge flow, identify the treatment method, and require monitoring of various water quality

parameters. All this information is reported to the permitting agency regularly, which depending on the permit, may be

required monthly, quarterly, or annually. Across our operations, Entergy protects water resources by maintaining a

compliance rate with state and federal water pollution control permit requirements of at least 99.9 from year to year.

Other company locations (service centers, office buildings, etc.) are serviced primarily by municipal treatment systems.

Water discharge

100%

Continuously

Facilities have water

Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water discharges. Water discharges from the power

quality - by standard

meters connected into

generation plants are permitted by the appropriate regulatory agency. These permits identify the receiving water body,

effluent parameters

plant system

require an estimate of discharge flow, identify the treatment method, and require monitoring of various water quality

parameters. All this information is reported to the permitting agency regularly, which depending on the permit, may be

required monthly, quarterly, or annually. Across our operations, Entergy protects water resources by maintaining a

compliance rate with state and federal water pollution control permit requirements of at least 99.9% from year to year.

Other company locations (service centers, office buildings, etc.) are serviced primarily by municipal treatment systems.

Water discharge

Not relevant

<>

quality - emissions

Applicable>

to water (nitrates,

phosphates,

pesticides, and/or

other priority

substances)

Water discharge

100%

Continuously

Facilities have water

Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water discharges. Water discharges from the power

quality -

meters connected into

generation plants are permitted by the appropriate regulatory agency. These permits identify the receiving water body,

temperature

plant system

require an estimate of discharge flow, identify the treatment method, and require monitoring of various water quality

parameters- including temperature. All this information is reported to the permitting agency as required by the

permitting agency based on the water body characteristics. Depending on the permit, this may be required monthly,

quarterly, or annually. Across our operations, Entergy protects water resources by maintaining a compliance rate with

state and federal water pollution control permit requirements of at least 99.9% from year to year. Other company

locations (service centers, office buildings, etc.) are serviced primarily by municipal treatment systems.

Water consumption

100%

Continuously

Facilities have water

Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water withdrawal and discharge as described previously and

- total volume

meters connected into

calculates consumption from the difference of these two monitored values. Water consumption at the power

plant system

generation plants occurs primarily through evaporative losses during the cooling process. Entergy estimates these

losses daily based on the technology employed at each power plant using industry loss factors. Water consumption at

other company locations (service centers, office buildings, etc.) is only a small fraction of the evaporative losses

described above

Water

100%

Continuously

Facilities have water

Entergy monitors 100% of its recycled water. Entergy recycles water in some of our cooling systems and operates one

recycled/reused

meters connected into

air-cooled combined cycle gas unit. Recycled water quantities being utilized for these operations are monitored daily.

plant system

The provision of fully-

100%

Continuously

Facilities have water

Entergy monitors 100% of its service water. All of Entergy's workers are provided with clean water for drinking,

functioning, safely

meters connected into

cooking, and cleaning purposes; adequate facilities for excreta purposes, solid waste management, and drainage are

managed WASH

plant system

provided and monitored by public water systems providers. For those facilities that have private water systems, we

services to all

have groundwater or surface water withdrawal limits.

workers

W-EU1.2a

(W-EU1.2a) For your hydropower operations, what proportion of the following water aspects are regularly measured and monitored?

% of sites/facilities/operations measured and

Please explain

monitored

Fulfilment of downstream

100%

Entergy maintains and operates several hydropower projects. Entergy's water management strategy and monitoring of

environmental flows

water applies at these sites.

Sediment loading

100%

Entergy maintains and operates several hydropower projects. Entergy's water management strategy and monitoring of

water applies at these sites.

Other, please specify

Not relevant

W1.2b

(W1.2b) What are the total volumes of water withdrawn, discharged, and consumed across all your operations, how do they compare to the previous reporting year, and how are they forecasted to change?

Volume

Comparison

Primary reason

Five-

Primary reason

Please explain

(megaliters/year)

with

for comparison

year

for forecast

previous

with previous

forecast

reporting

reporting year

year

Total

7154185.6

About the

Increase/decrease

About

Other, please

Total water withdrawn by Entergy facilities in 2022 was 4% higher than 2021 and is considered 'about the same'

withdrawals

same

in business activity

the

specify (Gradual

and in line with historical fluctuations from generation, maintenance, and climate. Additionally, Entergy is reporting 5

same

decrease in

sites not reflected in our 2021 response, totaling 192,367.59 megaliters of water. Yearly changes less than 5

water withdrawal

percent were considered "about the same." Changes between 5% and 25% were considered "higher" or "lower."

based on

Year-to-year changes greater than 25% were considered "much higher"/"much lower." Future volumes are not

portfolio

expected to vary greatly based on generation projections.

transformation)

Total

7020605

Lower

Increase/decrease

About

Other, please

Total water discharged by Entergy facilities in 2022 was 14.17% less than 2021 and is considered 'lower' and in line

discharges

in business activity

the

specify (Gradual

with historical fluctuations from generation, maintenance, and climate. This was due in part to the addition of 5 sites

same

decrease in

not reflected in our 2021 response. Yearly changes less than 5 percent were considered "about the same."

water discharge

Changes between 5% and 25% were considered "higher" or "lower." Year-to-year changes greater than 25% were

based on

considered "much higher"/"much lower." Future volumes are not expected to vary greatly based on generation

portfolio

projections.

transformation)

Total

133580.4

Lower

Divestment from

About

Other, please

The total water consumed by Entergy facilities in 2022 was 18.61% less than in 2021, which is considered 'lower'

consumption

water intensive

the

specify (Gradual

and in line with historical fluctuations from generation, maintenance, and climate. Changes between 5% and 25%

technology/process

same

decrease in

were considered "higher" or "lower." Year-to-year changes greater than 25% were considered "much higher"/"much

water

lower." Future volumes are not expected to vary greatly based on generation projections

consumption

based on

portfolio

transformation)

W1.2d

(W1.2d) Indicate whether water is withdrawn from areas with water stress, provide the proportion, how it compares with the previous reporting year, and how it is forecasted to change.

Withdrawals

%

Comparison

Primary

Five-

Primary

Identification

Please explain

are from

withdrawn

with

reason for

year

reason

tool

areas with

from

previous

comparison

forecast

for

water stress

areas with

reporting

with

forecast

water

year

previous

stress

reporting

year

Row

Yes

Less than

About the

Maximum

About

Maximum

WRI

The Lewis Creek Power Plant and Montgomery County Power Station ("MCPS") in Montgomery County, Texas, are

1

1%

same

potential

the

potential

Aqueduct

the only Entergy power plants that operate in a water-constrained area. Even this area is not classified as water-

volume

same

volume

stressed as defined by sustainability analyst RobecoSAM and the DJSI; however, the facility is in Montgomery

reduction

reduction

County, Texas, in the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District ("LSGCD"), an area identified as water-

already

already

constrained due to a current water use exceeding the local aquifer's sustainable yield by ~20% (25 billion gallons

achieved

achieved

use vs. 21 billion gallons yield). The World Resource's Aqueduct water risk atlas also notes that this area is

categorized as medium to high risk based on physical quantity, quality, regulatory and reputational risk categories.

Entergy undertook a long-term strategic study of water availability for its Lewis Creek Plant. The study included

analysis of the groundwater wells and water plant system. In conjunction with the LSGCD, the facility developed

and executed a plan to reduce water withdrawal by 30% through process design changes. By working with the

district to optimize water use and leveraging best practices, Lewis Creek continues to utilize at least 30% less

water than originally permitted. Existing Lewis Creek units use a large non-public reservoir for cooling water and

heat dissipation. This system is closed cycle except for necessary makeup due to evaporation, which is taken from

surface water, not the stressed ground water resource. The Montgomery County Power Station began commercial

operation in 2020. However, MCPS utilizes the existing Lewis Creek reservoir for cooling water and heat

dissipation and does not use ground water resources.

W1.2h

