Entergy Corporation - Water Security 2023

W0. Introduction

W0.1

(W0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.

Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees.

Led by our board of directors, Entergy maintains a forward-looking environmental management policy that extends beyond a dedication to environmental compliance. Our policy commits us, among other things, to practice sustainability in all that we do, not only through our environmentally responsible behavior, but also through our support of initiatives that promote local, industry, and global prosperity.

Entergy has a strong track record related to water compliance, efficiency, recycling, and optimization. The company has identified Clean Water and Sanitation as one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) that we can influence. This SDG (#6) focuses on addressing water availability while also managing flood risk, minimizing our water use, and ensuring our compliance with federal, state, and local regulations.

Water is essential to life but can be a risk during extreme weather events. Entergy addresses water availability while also managing flood issues. We look for opportunities to reduce water use in our operations while evaluating water availability and ensuring compliance with federal, state, and local permits and requirements. Fleet modernization minimizes our impact on water as newer plants withdraw significantly less water than our legacy units. Entergy's new goal to achieve 50% carbon-free energy generating capacity by 2030 will help minimize Entergy's water consumption, as clean energy sources are less water intensive than fossil fuel plants. We also evaluate water risks from flooding as sea-level rises, coastal erosion, and subsidence in our coastal service area impact our region.

Public reporting of environmental, social, and governance metrics has become increasingly important to our stakeholders. Entergy collects environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance metrics and supporting narratives and discloses them annually in its Integrated Report, Performance Data Table, the Entergy Statistical Report, and Investor Guide, the EEI ESG and American Gas Association templates, and Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board mapping. These disclosures contain several water-related metrics. These documents are available here -

https://www.entergy.com/sustainability/disclosures/

https://www.entergy.com/investor_relations/annual_publications/

Forward-Looking Information: Entergy's statements concerning its environmental plans, goals, beliefs, and expectations, including statements regarding its greenhouse gas reduction goals, strategies, and actions it may take to achieve such goals, statements regarding potential technological advances, and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs, or expectations included in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" which apply only as of the dates indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including, among other things, uncertainties associated with regulatory proceedings and other cost recovery mechanisms, operation and relicensing of nuclear facilities, major storms and other catastrophic events, risks associated with executing on our business strategies, effects of changes in laws, regulations or policies, the effects of technological change, including the costs, pace of development, and commercialization of new and emerging technologies, uncertainties and other factors discussed in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

Entergy's interpretation of Equity share for energy resource and greenhouse gas inventory purposes is inclusive of firm contracts and market purchases.

W-EU0.1a

(W-EU0.1a) Which activities in the electric utilities sector does your organization engage in?

Electricity generation Transmission Distribution

Other, please specify (1.) Gas storage, transmission and distribution 2.) Smart grids/ demand response 3.) Battery storage 4.) Micro Grids)

W-EU0.1b