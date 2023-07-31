Entergy Corporation - Water Security 2023
W0. Introduction
W0.1
(W0.1) Give a general description of and introduction to your organization.
Entergy is a Fortune 500 company that powers life for 3 million customers through our operating companies in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. We're investing in the reliability and resilience of the energy system while helping our region transition to cleaner, more efficient energy solutions. With roots in our communities for more than 100 years, Entergy is a nationally recognized leader in sustainability and corporate citizenship. Since 2018, we have delivered more than $100 million in economic benefits each year to local communities through philanthropy, volunteerism and advocacy. Entergy is headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, and has approximately 12,000 employees.
Led by our board of directors, Entergy maintains a forward-looking environmental management policy that extends beyond a dedication to environmental compliance. Our policy commits us, among other things, to practice sustainability in all that we do, not only through our environmentally responsible behavior, but also through our support of initiatives that promote local, industry, and global prosperity.
Entergy has a strong track record related to water compliance, efficiency, recycling, and optimization. The company has identified Clean Water and Sanitation as one of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) that we can influence. This SDG (#6) focuses on addressing water availability while also managing flood risk, minimizing our water use, and ensuring our compliance with federal, state, and local regulations.
Water is essential to life but can be a risk during extreme weather events. Entergy addresses water availability while also managing flood issues. We look for opportunities to reduce water use in our operations while evaluating water availability and ensuring compliance with federal, state, and local permits and requirements. Fleet modernization minimizes our impact on water as newer plants withdraw significantly less water than our legacy units. Entergy's new goal to achieve 50% carbon-free energy generating capacity by 2030 will help minimize Entergy's water consumption, as clean energy sources are less water intensive than fossil fuel plants. We also evaluate water risks from flooding as sea-level rises, coastal erosion, and subsidence in our coastal service area impact our region.
Public reporting of environmental, social, and governance metrics has become increasingly important to our stakeholders. Entergy collects environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance metrics and supporting narratives and discloses them annually in its Integrated Report, Performance Data Table, the Entergy Statistical Report, and Investor Guide, the EEI ESG and American Gas Association templates, and Global Reporting Initiative and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board mapping. These disclosures contain several water-related metrics. These documents are available here -
https://www.entergy.com/sustainability/disclosures/
https://www.entergy.com/investor_relations/annual_publications/
Forward-Looking Information: Entergy's statements concerning its environmental plans, goals, beliefs, and expectations, including statements regarding its greenhouse gas reduction goals, strategies, and actions it may take to achieve such goals, statements regarding potential technological advances, and other statements of Entergy's plans, beliefs, or expectations included in this presentation are "forward-looking statements" which apply only as of the dates indicated. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including, among other things, uncertainties associated with regulatory proceedings and other cost recovery mechanisms, operation and relicensing of nuclear facilities, major storms and other catastrophic events, risks associated with executing on our business strategies, effects of changes in laws, regulations or policies, the effects of technological change, including the costs, pace of development, and commercialization of new and emerging technologies, uncertainties and other factors discussed in Entergy's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports and filings made under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Entergy's interpretation of Equity share for energy resource and greenhouse gas inventory purposes is inclusive of firm contracts and market purchases.
W-EU0.1a
(W-EU0.1a) Which activities in the electric utilities sector does your organization engage in?
Electricity generation Transmission Distribution
Other, please specify (1.) Gas storage, transmission and distribution 2.) Smart grids/ demand response 3.) Battery storage 4.) Micro Grids)
W-EU0.1b
CDP
Page
1
of 62
(W-EU0.1b) For your electricity generation activities, provide details of your nameplate capacity and the generation for each technology.
Nameplate capacity (MW)
% of total nameplate capacity
Gross electricity generation (GWh)
Coal - hard
2325
8.7
8131.39
Lignite
0
0
0
Oil
31
0.12
8.75
Gas
18396
68.86
78598.51
Biomass
0
0
0
Waste (non-biomass)
0
0
0
Nuclear
5220
19.54
40969.69
Fossil-fuel plants fitted with carbon capture and storage
0
0
0
Geothermal
0
0
0
Hydropower
395
1.48
1060.04
Wind
0
0
0
Solar
309
1.15
585.42
Marine
0
0
0
Other renewable
12
0.15
265.22
Other non-renewable
2
0.01
2.01
Total
26716
100
129621.02
W0.2
(W0.2) State the start and end date of the year for which you are reporting data.
Reporting year
Start date
End date
January 1 2022
December 31 2022
W0.3
(W0.3) Select the countries/areas in which you operate.
United States of America
W0.4
(W0.4) Select the currency used for all financial information disclosed throughout your response.
USD
W0.5
(W0.5) Select the option that best describes the reporting boundary for companies, entities, or groups for which water impacts on your business are being reported.
Companies, entities or groups in which an equity share is held
W0.6
(W0.6) Within this boundary, are there any geographies, facilities, water aspects, or other exclusions from your disclosure?
Yes
W0.6a
(W0.6a) Please report the exclusions.
Exclusion
Please explain
Commercial
The quantity of water used in these office buildings is insignificant compared to the amount of water used for Entergy's power generation operations. Additionally, the water utilized at these office
office buildings
buildings is not supplied from sources susceptible to shortages. Entergy does not monitor water usage at its office buildings.
W0.7
CDP
Page
2
of 62
(W0.7) Does your organization have an ISIN code or another unique identifier (e.g., Ticker, CUSIP, etc.)?
Indicate whether you are able to provide a unique identifier for your organization.
Provide your unique identifier
Yes, an ISIN code
US29364G1031
W1. Current state
W1.1
(W1.1) Rate the importance (current and future) of water quality and water quantity to the success of your business.
Direct use
Indirect
Please explain
importance
use
rating
importance
rating
Sufficient amounts of good
Vital
Vital
Direct Use - Entergy produces electricity from steam electric power plants that use large amounts of freshwater. 83.01% of Entergy's power generation fleet
quality freshwater available
utilizes freshwater for cooling, boiler make-up water and house service water needs. The water quantity, quality, biological diversity, and ambient
for use
temperatures for each freshwater body are all factors that are vitally important for Entergy's current and future power plant operations.
Indirect Use - Entergy's suppliers use freshwater to produce various products that are important to company operations. An interruption in supply of
freshwater could result in a disruption in product availability. Future water dependency likely will not differ in Entergy's direct and indirect operations, as this
has been the trend observed over recent years.
Sufficient amounts of
Important
Important
Direct Use - 16.99% of Entergy's power generation fleet utilizes brackish water for cooling, boiler make-up water and house service water needs. The water
recycled, brackish and/or
quantity, quality, biological diversity, and ambient temperatures for each of these sources are all factors that are important for Entergy's current and future
produced water available for
power plant operations.
use
Indirect Use - Entergy's suppliers use brackish water to produce various products that are important to company operations. An interruption in supply of
these water sources could result in a disruption in product availability. Future water dependency likely will not differ in Entergy's direct and indirect
operations, as this has been the trend observed over recent years.
W1.2
(W1.2) Across all your operations, what proportion of the following water aspects are regularly measured and monitored?
% of
Frequency of
Method of measurement
Please explain
sites/facilities/operations
measurement
Water withdrawals -
100%
Continuously
The volume of water
Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water withdrawals. Other company locations (service centers,
total volumes
withdrawals at the power
office buildings, etc.) are supplied primarily by municipal water sources
generation plants is
measured either by direct
metering or, in many
cases, estimated daily,
monthly, quarterly, or
annually using water pump
capacity and run time
Water withdrawals -
100%
Continuously
The volume of water
Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water withdrawals by source. Other company locations
volumes by source
withdrawals at the power
(service centers, office buildings, etc.) are supplied primarily by municipal water sources
generation plants are
measured either by direct
metering or, in many
cases, estimated daily,
monthly, quarterly, or
annually using water pump
capacity and run time.
Entrained water
<>
associated with your
Applicable>
metals & mining
and/or coal sector
activities - total
volumes [only metals
and mining and coal
sectors]
Produced water
<>
associated with your
Applicable>
oil & gas sector
activities - total
volumes [only oil and
gas sector]
Water withdrawals
100%
Continuously
Facilities have water
Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water withdrawals. Entergy monitors its water withdrawals
quality
meters connected into
and monitors the quality of such water as required by permits and as needed to support plant chemistry. This data is
plant system
reported or retained to the extent required by permits or regulations.
Water discharges -
100%
Continuously
Facilities have water
Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water discharges. Water discharges from the power
total volumes
meters connected into
generation plants are permitted by the appropriate regulatory agency. These permits identify the receiving water body,
plant system
require an estimate of discharge flow, identify the treatment method, and require monitoring of various water quality
parameters. All this information is reported to the permitting agency regularly, which depending on the permit, may be
required monthly, quarterly, or annually. Across our operations, Entergy protects water resources by maintaining a
compliance rate with state and federal water pollution control permit requirements of at least 99.9% from year to year.
Other company locations (service centers, office buildings, etc.) are serviced primarily by municipal treatment systems.
CDP
Page
3
of 62
% of
Frequency of
Method of measurement
Please explain
sites/facilities/operations
measurement
Water discharges -
100%
Continuously
Facilities have water
Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water discharges. Water discharges from the power
volumes by
meters connected into
generation plants are permitted by the appropriate regulatory agency. These permits identify the receiving water body,
destination
plant system
require an estimate of discharge flow, identify the treatment method, and require monitoring of various water quality
parameters. All this information is reported to the permitting agency regularly, which depending on the permit, may be
required monthly, quarterly, or annually. Across our operations, Entergy protects water resources by maintaining a
compliance rate with state and federal water pollution control permit requirements of at least 99.9% from year to year.
Other company locations (service centers, office buildings, etc.) are serviced primarily by municipal treatment systems.
Water discharges -
100%
Continuously
Facilities have water
Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water discharges. Water discharges from the power
volumes by
meters connected into
generation plants are permitted by the appropriate regulatory agency. These permits identify the receiving water body,
treatment method
plant system
require an estimate of discharge flow, identify the treatment method, and require monitoring of various water quality
parameters. All this information is reported to the permitting agency regularly, which depending on the permit, may be
required monthly, quarterly, or annually. Across our operations, Entergy protects water resources by maintaining a
compliance rate with state and federal water pollution control permit requirements of at least 99.9 from year to year.
Other company locations (service centers, office buildings, etc.) are serviced primarily by municipal treatment systems.
Water discharge
100%
Continuously
Facilities have water
Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water discharges. Water discharges from the power
quality - by standard
meters connected into
generation plants are permitted by the appropriate regulatory agency. These permits identify the receiving water body,
effluent parameters
plant system
require an estimate of discharge flow, identify the treatment method, and require monitoring of various water quality
parameters. All this information is reported to the permitting agency regularly, which depending on the permit, may be
required monthly, quarterly, or annually. Across our operations, Entergy protects water resources by maintaining a
compliance rate with state and federal water pollution control permit requirements of at least 99.9% from year to year.
Other company locations (service centers, office buildings, etc.) are serviced primarily by municipal treatment systems.
Water discharge
Not relevant
<>
quality - emissions
Applicable>
to water (nitrates,
phosphates,
pesticides, and/or
other priority
substances)
Water discharge
100%
Continuously
Facilities have water
Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water discharges. Water discharges from the power
quality -
meters connected into
generation plants are permitted by the appropriate regulatory agency. These permits identify the receiving water body,
temperature
plant system
require an estimate of discharge flow, identify the treatment method, and require monitoring of various water quality
parameters- including temperature. All this information is reported to the permitting agency as required by the
permitting agency based on the water body characteristics. Depending on the permit, this may be required monthly,
quarterly, or annually. Across our operations, Entergy protects water resources by maintaining a compliance rate with
state and federal water pollution control permit requirements of at least 99.9% from year to year. Other company
locations (service centers, office buildings, etc.) are serviced primarily by municipal treatment systems.
Water consumption
100%
Continuously
Facilities have water
Entergy monitors 100% of its power generation sites for water withdrawal and discharge as described previously and
- total volume
meters connected into
calculates consumption from the difference of these two monitored values. Water consumption at the power
plant system
generation plants occurs primarily through evaporative losses during the cooling process. Entergy estimates these
losses daily based on the technology employed at each power plant using industry loss factors. Water consumption at
other company locations (service centers, office buildings, etc.) is only a small fraction of the evaporative losses
described above
Water
100%
Continuously
Facilities have water
Entergy monitors 100% of its recycled water. Entergy recycles water in some of our cooling systems and operates one
recycled/reused
meters connected into
air-cooled combined cycle gas unit. Recycled water quantities being utilized for these operations are monitored daily.
plant system
The provision of fully-
100%
Continuously
Facilities have water
Entergy monitors 100% of its service water. All of Entergy's workers are provided with clean water for drinking,
functioning, safely
meters connected into
cooking, and cleaning purposes; adequate facilities for excreta purposes, solid waste management, and drainage are
managed WASH
plant system
provided and monitored by public water systems providers. For those facilities that have private water systems, we
services to all
have groundwater or surface water withdrawal limits.
workers
W-EU1.2a
(W-EU1.2a) For your hydropower operations, what proportion of the following water aspects are regularly measured and monitored?
% of sites/facilities/operations measured and
Please explain
monitored
Fulfilment of downstream
100%
Entergy maintains and operates several hydropower projects. Entergy's water management strategy and monitoring of
environmental flows
water applies at these sites.
Sediment loading
100%
Entergy maintains and operates several hydropower projects. Entergy's water management strategy and monitoring of
water applies at these sites.
Other, please specify
Not relevant
W1.2b
CDP
Page
4
of 62
(W1.2b) What are the total volumes of water withdrawn, discharged, and consumed across all your operations, how do they compare to the previous reporting year, and how are they forecasted to change?
Volume
Comparison
Primary reason
Five-
Primary reason
Please explain
(megaliters/year)
with
for comparison
year
for forecast
previous
with previous
forecast
reporting
reporting year
year
Total
7154185.6
About the
Increase/decrease
About
Other, please
Total water withdrawn by Entergy facilities in 2022 was 4% higher than 2021 and is considered 'about the same'
withdrawals
same
in business activity
the
specify (Gradual
and in line with historical fluctuations from generation, maintenance, and climate. Additionally, Entergy is reporting 5
same
decrease in
sites not reflected in our 2021 response, totaling 192,367.59 megaliters of water. Yearly changes less than 5
water withdrawal
percent were considered "about the same." Changes between 5% and 25% were considered "higher" or "lower."
based on
Year-to-year changes greater than 25% were considered "much higher"/"much lower." Future volumes are not
portfolio
expected to vary greatly based on generation projections.
transformation)
Total
7020605
Lower
Increase/decrease
About
Other, please
Total water discharged by Entergy facilities in 2022 was 14.17% less than 2021 and is considered 'lower' and in line
discharges
in business activity
the
specify (Gradual
with historical fluctuations from generation, maintenance, and climate. This was due in part to the addition of 5 sites
same
decrease in
not reflected in our 2021 response. Yearly changes less than 5 percent were considered "about the same."
water discharge
Changes between 5% and 25% were considered "higher" or "lower." Year-to-year changes greater than 25% were
based on
considered "much higher"/"much lower." Future volumes are not expected to vary greatly based on generation
portfolio
projections.
transformation)
Total
133580.4
Lower
Divestment from
About
Other, please
The total water consumed by Entergy facilities in 2022 was 18.61% less than in 2021, which is considered 'lower'
consumption
water intensive
the
specify (Gradual
and in line with historical fluctuations from generation, maintenance, and climate. Changes between 5% and 25%
technology/process
same
decrease in
were considered "higher" or "lower." Year-to-year changes greater than 25% were considered "much higher"/"much
water
lower." Future volumes are not expected to vary greatly based on generation projections
consumption
based on
portfolio
transformation)
W1.2d
(W1.2d) Indicate whether water is withdrawn from areas with water stress, provide the proportion, how it compares with the previous reporting year, and how it is forecasted to change.
Withdrawals
%
Comparison
Primary
Five-
Primary
Identification
Please explain
are from
withdrawn
with
reason for
year
reason
tool
areas with
from
previous
comparison
forecast
for
water stress
areas with
reporting
with
forecast
water
year
previous
stress
reporting
year
Row
Yes
Less than
About the
Maximum
About
Maximum
WRI
The Lewis Creek Power Plant and Montgomery County Power Station ("MCPS") in Montgomery County, Texas, are
1
1%
same
potential
the
potential
Aqueduct
the only Entergy power plants that operate in a water-constrained area. Even this area is not classified as water-
volume
same
volume
stressed as defined by sustainability analyst RobecoSAM and the DJSI; however, the facility is in Montgomery
reduction
reduction
County, Texas, in the Lone Star Groundwater Conservation District ("LSGCD"), an area identified as water-
already
already
constrained due to a current water use exceeding the local aquifer's sustainable yield by ~20% (25 billion gallons
achieved
achieved
use vs. 21 billion gallons yield). The World Resource's Aqueduct water risk atlas also notes that this area is
categorized as medium to high risk based on physical quantity, quality, regulatory and reputational risk categories.
Entergy undertook a long-term strategic study of water availability for its Lewis Creek Plant. The study included
analysis of the groundwater wells and water plant system. In conjunction with the LSGCD, the facility developed
and executed a plan to reduce water withdrawal by 30% through process design changes. By working with the
district to optimize water use and leveraging best practices, Lewis Creek continues to utilize at least 30% less
water than originally permitted. Existing Lewis Creek units use a large non-public reservoir for cooling water and
heat dissipation. This system is closed cycle except for necessary makeup due to evaporation, which is taken from
surface water, not the stressed ground water resource. The Montgomery County Power Station began commercial
operation in 2020. However, MCPS utilizes the existing Lewis Creek reservoir for cooling water and heat
dissipation and does not use ground water resources.
W1.2h
CDP
Page
5
of 62
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Entergy Corporation published this content on 31 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2023 16:03:01 UTC.