  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Entergy Corporation
  News
  Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:02 2023-02-15 pm EST
107.55 USD   +1.38%
Entergy : Conroe project improves reliability, strengthens infrastructure
PU
Entergy : Spring is near, it's time to prepare for severe weather
PU
Entergy : End of a legacy as Carpenter retires from Entergy Arkansas
PU
Entergy : Conroe project improves reliability, strengthens infrastructure

02/15/2023 | 05:29pm EST
Insights > Conroe project improves reliability, strengthens infrastructure

Conroe project improves reliability, strengthens infrastructure
By: Texas Editorial Team

02/15/2023

Entergy Texas is committed to safely providing affordable, reliable and sustainable energy to one of the fastest growing areas in our state.

The Conroe region is benefitting from several reliability improvements aimed at strengthening electrical infrastructure and enabling alternative sources of power during outages. Our crews continue to make steady progress, and work is scheduled for completion by the end of this year.

Transmission lines are being relocated to improve accessibility during required maintenance activities, and several overhead lines are receiving upgrades or being replaced entirely. Where possible, lines are transitioning underground as an added preventative measure from inclement weather.

Additional work scope includes:

  • Installing poles capable of withstanding elevated wind speeds.
  • Adding smart devices designed to reduce customer outages and prevent momentary power interruptions.
  • Separating long circuits and utilizing new technology to serve customers from multiple points and further reduce the frequency and length of outages.

As our crews continue this project, customers may experience brief power interruptions. These small windows of interruption are necessary for the work being performed, and outages should be infrequent and short-spanned.

For more information about upcoming outages, or to report an outage, view our outage map.

To keep your family safe and comfortable during outages, view tips on how to be prepared.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 15 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2023 22:28:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 309 M - -
Net income 2022 1 111 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 508 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 21 588 M 21 588 M -
EV / Sales 2022 3,91x
EV / Sales 2023 3,95x
Nbr of Employees 12 369
Free-Float 74,0%
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 107,55 $
Average target price 122,31 $
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew S. Marsh Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kimberly A. Fontan Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Peter S. Norgeot Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-5.70%21 588
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.06%149 009
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.86%76 592
SOUTHERN COMPANY-6.67%72 493
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.65%72 327
ENEL S.P.A.6.96%58 667