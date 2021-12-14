Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Entergy : Continuing to Maintain and Repair Street Lighting Across Louisiana

12/14/2021 | 11:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights > Entergy Continuing to Maintain and Repair Street Lighting Across Louisiana

Entergy Continuing to Maintain and Repair Street Lighting Across Louisiana
By: Louisiana Editorial Team

12/14/2021

Entergy Louisiana is aware that some streetlight out cases are taking longer than normal to be resolved following Hurricane Ida. Despite another historic hurricane season, maintaining and repairing street lighting across the state remains a priority.

We know how important street lighting is to the security and comfort of the communities we serve and are asking for patience from our customers as we work to resolve any aging cases. Additional crews have been retained and will help existing crews and contractors continue resolving cases as quickly and, above all, as safely as possible. Some cases, like a bulb replacement, can be a quick fix while others, like boring new cable to repair a fault, can take longer.

While streetlights in some areas are maintained by other utilities or the municipality, the majority of streetlights in the City of Baton Rouge, for example, are maintained by Entergy. The company is still repairing streetlights in this parish as well as other southeast Louisiana parishes impacted by Ida, including the hard-hit communities of the Bayou Region and River Parishes.

If you need to report a streetlight out, please do so by either calling 1-800-ENTERGY or through your account online at entergy-louisiana.com/residential/.

###

Louisiana Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 16:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
11:58aENTERGY : Continuing to Maintain and Repair Street Lighting Across Louisiana
PU
09:18aENTERGY : Palisades license transfer approved by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission
PU
12/13Pointerra Jumps 17% After Nabbing Several US Contracts
MT
12/13SAFETY. TRUST. ACCOUNTABILITY. TEAMW : Entergy New Orleans Welcome New Lineworker Helpers
PU
12/13ENTERGY : Helping Create More Vibrant Economy in Southwest Louisiana
PU
12/12ENTERGY : Insights
PU
12/12ENTERGY : Insights > Storms
PU
12/12ENTERGY : Arkansas Severe Storm Update - 12/12/21 @ 10AM
PU
12/11ENTERGY : Arkansas Severe Storm Update - 12/11/21 @ 5PM
PU
12/11ENTERGY : Arkansas Severe Storm Update - 12/11/21 @ 7 am
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 127 M - -
Net income 2021 1 215 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 912 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,8x
Yield 2021 3,60%
Capitalization 21 682 M 21 682 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,19x
EV / Sales 2022 4,21x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 107,88 $
Average target price 116,44 $
Spread / Average Target 7,93%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION7.58%21 682
NEXTERA ENERGY18.91%180 006
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION12.54%79 273
ENEL S.P.A.-20.20%75 786
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.73%70 138
IBERDROLA, S.A.-16.21%68 371