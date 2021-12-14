Insights > Entergy Continuing to Maintain and Repair Street Lighting Across Louisiana

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

12/14/2021

Entergy Louisiana is aware that some streetlight out cases are taking longer than normal to be resolved following Hurricane Ida. Despite another historic hurricane season, maintaining and repairing street lighting across the state remains a priority.

We know how important street lighting is to the security and comfort of the communities we serve and are asking for patience from our customers as we work to resolve any aging cases. Additional crews have been retained and will help existing crews and contractors continue resolving cases as quickly and, above all, as safely as possible. Some cases, like a bulb replacement, can be a quick fix while others, like boring new cable to repair a fault, can take longer.

While streetlights in some areas are maintained by other utilities or the municipality, the majority of streetlights in the City of Baton Rouge, for example, are maintained by Entergy. The company is still repairing streetlights in this parish as well as other southeast Louisiana parishes impacted by Ida, including the hard-hit communities of the Bayou Region and River Parishes.

If you need to report a streetlight out, please do so by either calling 1-800-ENTERGY or through your account online at entergy-louisiana.com/residential/.

###