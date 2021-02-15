News Center > Entergy Customers Asked to Conserve Electricity

For Immediate Release

02/15/2021

Contact Brandon Scardigli or Lee Sabatini | 504-576-4132 | bscardi@entergy.com or lsabati@entergy.com

Action Requested Due to Demand Potentially Exceeding Available Generation

New Orleans - Entergy's Louisiana customers are asked to voluntarily reduce their electricity usage, especially between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. this evening.

This unusual request is due to the demand for electricity potentially exceeding the available generation due to the extreme cold and weather conditions currently impacting our service territory. Current load forecasts are approaching an all-time peak, even greater than those experienced during the polar vortex of January 2019.

The company's reliability coordinator, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, has made this request to Entergy and other utilities in its footprint, including other utilities in our area. If the power supply cannot meet the demand, then periodic power outages would be needed to prevent an extensive power outage that could last an extended period.

The request for electric use reduction does not apply to elderly customers or those with special health concerns.

Entergy crews have taken proactive steps to mitigate the impact of the extreme cold to our system, including placing additional power generation into service and adding additional personnel to our crews to closely monitor our facilities.

MISO comprises a pool of electricity generators and users that stretches from Canada to the Gulf of Mexico. As reliability coordinator, MISO is responsible for monitoring the portion of the electric grid it oversees and providing instructions to its members regarding actions needed to maintain reliability in that portion of the grid.

To balance the demand for power with available supply, Entergy has special agreements in place with some industrial and wholesale customers that allow for power curtailments during conditions in which such curtailments are needed to help maintain reliability. Some immediate ways residential customers can reduce electricity usage include:

Lower the central thermostat to 68 degrees and adjust window units accordingly.

Use energy-efficient ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate air to help with your comfort.

Open blinds, drapes and curtains to let in warmth from the sun.

Delay laundry, washing dishes, bathing and other non-essential uses of electricity until this appeal for conservation has ended.

Wash clothes with cold water, cook foods at the lowest possible setting and refrain from opening the oven door while baking.

Don't allow warmed air to escape from the home.

Entergy has been a member of MISO, one of the nation's largest regional transmission organizations, since December 2013. MISO is a not-for-profit member-based organization that ensures reliable, cost-effective delivery of electricity across all or parts of 15 U.S. states and one Canadian province. In cooperation with stakeholders, MISO manages approximately 65,000 miles of high-voltage transmission and 200,000 megawatts of power-generating resources across its footprint. Being a part of MISO allows Entergy to better coordinate and optimize generation, transmission, gas across MISO's entire region and the U.S.

Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 200,000 customers and natural gas to more than 108,000 customers.

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers and natural gas service to more than 93,000 customers in the greater Baton Rouge area. It has operations in southern, central and northern Louisiana. Both companies are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation.

Entergy Corporation (NYSE: ETR) is an integrated energy company engaged primarily in electric power production and retail distribution operations. Entergy owns and operates power plants with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Entergy delivers electricity to 2.9 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy has annual revenues of $11 billion and approximately 13,600 employees.