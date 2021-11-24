Entergy : Does Putting Lids on Pots Really Cook Food Faster?

Insights > Does Putting Lids on Pots Really Cook Food Faster?

By: Corporate Editorial Team

11/24/2021

Does putting lids on your pots and pans really make your food cook faster?

When you cook food, the heat travels from the stovetop into the pot or pan. Then, as the heat from the pot cooks the food, the heat passes into the air, creating steam.

That steam is hot, and that heat goes out of your kitchen exhaust as waste. But when you put a lid on, the heat stays in the pot. It helps cook your food faster. Less time cooking results in less energy used.

So yes, putting a lid on your pots and pans while cooking does make your food cook faster, saving energy.

Looking for more ways to save while cooking at home? We've got you covered:

Keep your rangetop and oven clean. A well-maintained appliance will cook more evenly and efficiently.

Preheat the oven to the exact temperature needed. Preheating isn't necessary for foods that cook for several hours.

Limit the number of times you open the oven door. Opening the door can lower the oven temperature by as much as 25°F.

Match the size of the pot or pan to the size of the burner. A 6-inch pan on an 8-inch burner can waste 40% of the energy used.

Use glass or ceramic baking dishes whenever possible. They retain heat better than metal cookware.

Consider your cooking options. Microwaves, slow cookers and toaster ovens are great options for simple meals or leftovers. They use less energy than a conventional oven or rangetop.

When cleaning up after your meal, scrape dishes instead of rinsing them before loading them into the dishwasher. Wait until you have a full load before running the dishwasher.

Tags Energy Efficiency Corporate Editorial Team