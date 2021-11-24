Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 11/24 11:19:25 am
105.185 USD   -1.05%
ENTERGY : Does Putting Lids on Pots Really Cook Food Faster?
PU
ENTERGY : Mississippi Names Customer Service Managers
PU
Brad Kapellas Joins Entergy Nuclear as Vice President, Outage Services
AQ
Entergy : Does Putting Lids on Pots Really Cook Food Faster?

11/24/2021 | 11:10am EST
Insights > Does Putting Lids on Pots Really Cook Food Faster?

Does Putting Lids on Pots Really Cook Food Faster?
By: Corporate Editorial Team

11/24/2021

Does putting lids on your pots and pans really make your food cook faster?

When you cook food, the heat travels from the stovetop into the pot or pan. Then, as the heat from the pot cooks the food, the heat passes into the air, creating steam.

That steam is hot, and that heat goes out of your kitchen exhaust as waste. But when you put a lid on, the heat stays in the pot. It helps cook your food faster. Less time cooking results in less energy used.

So yes, putting a lid on your pots and pans while cooking does make your food cook faster, saving energy.

Home cooking: additional energy-saving tips

Looking for more ways to save while cooking at home? We've got you covered:

  • Keep your rangetop and oven clean. A well-maintained appliance will cook more evenly and efficiently.
  • Preheat the oven to the exact temperature needed. Preheating isn't necessary for foods that cook for several hours.
  • Limit the number of times you open the oven door. Opening the door can lower the oven temperature by as much as 25°F.
  • Match the size of the pot or pan to the size of the burner. A 6-inch pan on an 8-inch burner can waste 40% of the energy used.
  • Use glass or ceramic baking dishes whenever possible. They retain heat better than metal cookware.
  • Consider your cooking options. Microwaves, slow cookers and toaster ovens are great options for simple meals or leftovers. They use less energy than a conventional oven or rangetop.

When cleaning up after your meal, scrape dishes instead of rinsing them before loading them into the dishwasher. Wait until you have a full load before running the dishwasher.

Corporate Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 24 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2021 16:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 11 332 M - -
Net income 2021 1 215 M - -
Net Debt 2021 24 842 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 17,6x
Yield 2021 3,65%
Capitalization 21 364 M 21 364 M -
EV / Sales 2021 4,08x
EV / Sales 2022 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 13 400
Free-Float 74,1%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 106,30 $
Average target price 116,31 $
Spread / Average Target 9,42%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION6.47%21 364
NEXTERA ENERGY13.17%171 314
ENEL S.P.A.-16.54%79 067
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION10.03%77 504
IBERDROLA, S.A.-14.19%69 843
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.57%66 778