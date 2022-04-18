Entergy : Energy Smart Celebrates 11 Years of Saving Customers Energy and Money

Log in
Energy Smart Celebrates 11 Years of Saving Customers Energy and Money

04/18/2022
News Center > Energy Smart Celebrates 11 Years of Saving Customers Energy and Money

For Immediate Release
Energy Smart Celebrates 11 Years of Saving Customers Energy and Money

04/18/2022

With rising prices in the marketplace for day-to-day items, it's more important now than ever that customers have tools to help save money on their electric bills.

For 11 years, the award-winning Energy Smart Program has empowered residential and business customers to make energy efficiency decisions that are right for their homes and businesses. To date, Energy Smart has paid more than $36 million in incentives to more than 98,000 participants, saving customers nearly 288.8 million kWh.

"At Entergy New Orleans, our partnerships with our customers are rooted in the economic reality of the communities we serve. We know that by reducing monthly energy bills, energy efficiency can lessen the strain of paying for energy, especially for families with high energy usage," said Deanna Rodriguez, president and CEO of Entergy New Orleans. "We are committed to delivering innovative programs to help customers manage electricity usage and help them recognize the benefits that energy efficiency can provide, such as lower utility bills, increased system reliability and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions."

Energy Smart offers comprehensive and innovative energy efficiency solutions to help Entergy New Orleans residential and business customers save energy and money by reducing the up-front cost of a variety of energy efficiency upgrades. The program works with participating partners, local trade allies and retailers to help customers find new ways to save energy through installation or implementation of energy efficiency measures.

Programs for residential customers include in person and virtual home assessments, A/C solutions and retail lighting and appliance discount opportunities. For businesses, the Energy Smart Program provides cash incentives for completing energy efficiency improvements to existing and new buildings such as LED lighting, lighting controls, HVAC, building automation, chillers, motors, retro-commissioning, and demand response.

Energy Smart was instrumental in assisting small and large commercial customers in New Orleans recover from Hurricane Ida through its Hurricane Ida Recovery Fund. Eligible customers were able to use the fund to cover up to 100% of the cost for new energy efficiency projects. The fund distributed more than $375,000 in incentives to 24 business customers to complete projects that saved more than 7,000,000 kWh.

For its efforts, and the positive impacts the program has had for customers, the Energy Smart program has received multiple ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year Awards for its exemplary commitment and dedication to energy efficiency.

Energy Smart was developed by the New Orleans City Council and administered by Entergy New Orleans. For more information, visit https://www.energysmartnola.info/.

About Entergy New Orleans

Entergy New Orleans, LLC provides electricity to more than 209,000 customers and natural gas to more than 110,000 customers in Orleans Parish, Louisiana. Entergy New Orleans is a subsidiary of Entergy Corporation, an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 18 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2022 15:23:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
