    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
Entergy : Energy Smart launches 25% incentive bonus on energy-saving projects for New Orleans businesses

02/07/2023 | 01:59pm EST
02/07/2023

Entergy New Orleans' Energy Smart program is offering companies more money to complete energy-efficient facility upgrades.

Business customers can apply to receive an extra 25 percent cash incentive in addition to the standard cash incentive Energy Smart distributes on a per-project basis. These increased incentives can help cover up to 100 percent of out-of-pocket costs for energy-efficient building upgrades.

The 25 percent incentive is available to all Entergy New Orleans business customers who apply and submit eligible project requests by June 30, 2023. Program participants will have until September 30, 2023 to complete upgrades. Businesses interested in learning more or applying can visit the Energy Smart website to begin the application process.

"Both large and small business customers are eligible for this 25 percent incentive bonus," said Derek Mills, manager of Entergy New Orleans' demand-side management programs. "We're giving businesses an added incentive to apply and complete projects early, and we've simplified the application process. Tell us about your project, and our energy advisors will do the rest."

In addition to the cash incentives customers receive upon project completion, energy efficiency upgrades help decrease energy usage, which translates to lower operating costs and increased profitability.

"With the help of our Energy Smart trade allies, we identify where upgrades can be made to maximize your savings," Mills continued.

Energy Smart is the comprehensive energy efficiency program developed by the New Orleans City Council and administered by Entergy New Orleans.

About Energy Smart
Energy Smart provides financial incentives for making energy-efficiency upgrades that decrease unnecessary usage and help businesses save money. The program launched in 2010 and is open to all Entergy New Orleans customers. Since the program began, Energy Smart has distributed more than $43.7 million in cash incentives and allowed customers to save more than 350.3 million kilowatt hours. For more information about Energy Smart, visit energysmartnola.com/businesses or call 504-229-6868.

About Entergy New Orleans
Entergy New Orleans, LLC is an electric and gas utility that serves Louisiana's Orleans Parish. The company provides electricity to more than 209,000 customers and natural gas to more than 110,000 customers.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 07 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
