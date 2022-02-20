Log in
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Entergy Engineers: Reimagining the Possible

02/20/2022 | 03:31pm EST
Insights > Entergy Engineers: Reimagining the Possible

Entergy Engineers: Reimagining the Possible
By: Robert Channell • Communications Specialist

02/20/2022

For more than 70 years, cutting-edge companies have paused in February to consider the positive impacts made by the world's engineers.
For more than 70 years, cutting-edge companies have paused in February to consider the positive impacts made by the world's engineers.

For more than 70 years, cutting-edge companies have paused in February to consider the positive impacts made by the world's engineers. This year, beginning on Feb. 20, Entergy pays tribute to the team members who reimagine the possible to achieve what once was impossible.

Engineers Week was founded in 1951 to recognize the contributions engineers make to society.

Today, the National Society of Professional Engineers assists these professionals in outreach to young students, engaging and inspiring more children and young adults to consider a career in engineering.

This year's theme is Reimagining the Possible.

Within Entergy, engineering professionals work daily to support the company's infrastructure, teaming with their colleagues to keep operations safe, secure and reliable. For example, nearly 800 professionals work daily to support Entergy's nuclear fleet, notwithstanding engineers who support additional areas of utility operations, distribution, transmission and others. Across the company, these professionals collaborate on a journey to make Entergy the premier utility.

In modern society, engineers create new possibilities. From green buildings to fuel-efficient cars and life-saving vaccines, professional engineers - and Entergy's entire engineering team - work to develop new paths, products and opportunities to improve our quality of life.

By participating in Engineers Week, we bring attention to the need for licensed professional engineers, as well as certified technicians and technologists. This week, many will engage students in the field of engineering by celebrating the ways engineers turn dreams into reality.

Engineers Week is more than a week-long event. It is a year-round commitment to making a difference. Join Entergy and engineering peers from around the world as we celebrate the profession, confronting challenges with creative solutions. Working together, nothing is impossible.

Robert Channell
Communications Specialist

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 20:30:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
