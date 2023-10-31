Entergy Corporation

Entergy Services, LLC

639 Loyola Avenue

New Orleans, LA 70113

Scope

Entergy Corporation ("Responsible Party") engaged Cventure LLC ("Verifier") to conduct a verification review of several of Entergy's 2022 Environmental and Social performance metrics reported, and the underlying supporting evidence detailing select environmental, social, and health & safety indicators in associated source documents, over the period January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022 inclusive. These metrics are reported by Entergy publically as part of their 2022 Integrated Report (as published in March 2023), and other corporate performance reporting in CY2023. These elements are collectively referred to as the "Assertion" for the purposes of this statement.

The Responsible Party is responsible for the preparation and presentation of the information within the Assertion. The Verifier's responsibility is to express a conclusion as to whether anything has come to our attention to suggest that the Assertion is not fairly stated, as measured against suitable and acceptable criteria; in accordance with generally accepted sustainability reporting standards (e.g., Global Reporting Initiative [GRI]).

Independence

Cventure's managers are independent, experienced verification practitioners who were not involved in the preparation of any of Entergy's environmental, social, and health & safety performence metrics data and results as reported in the Assertion. We did not participate in any associated environmental, social, and health & safety data collection, management, and reporting activities; nor the development of activity data or associated emissions estimates, and any subsequent assertions made by Entergy. Cventure has not provided any services to the Responsible Party which could compromise our independence as a third party verifier. Cventure disclaims any liability for any decision made by third parties based on this Assurance Statement.

Methodology

We completed our verification review of the following Environmental Performance, Corporate Citizenship and Philanthropy, and Occupational Health and Safety indicators. Entergy's reporting indicators' verification activities were conducted with guidance from AccountAbility's AA1000 Assurance Standard (AS), in a limited, Type 2 engagement (Principles and Sustainability Performance Information).

The reliability and quality of performance information were assessed, with additional supporting information in the form of primary source data files and corroborating evidentiary records, which were made available to Cventure by Entergy for our review. No material discrepancies were identified by Cventure during the course of this verification program.

Cventure verified the following metrics:

Envrionmental Performance