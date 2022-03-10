Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Entergy : Five ways Entergy is working to make your power bill one less thing to worry about

03/10/2022 | 05:08pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights > Five ways Entergy is working to make your power bill one less thing to worry about

Five ways Entergy is working to make your power bill one less thing to worry about
By: Haley Fisackerly • PRESIDENT & CEO, ENTERGY MISSISSIPPI

03/10/2022

Like most things these days, the material costs related to generating and delivering your power have gone up recently. Almost 70% of the energy produced by Entergy Mississippi comes from natural gas which has seen its pricing double over the last year and become much more volatile. Since our costs to buy natural gas are passed through to customers (with no profit to the company), customer bills have gone up as a result. While our customer rates are still below the U.S. average, Entergy Mississippi is taking real action to keep this and other inflationary business cost increases from making your power bill unaffordable. Here are just five of the steps we have taken:

1. Investing in low-cost nuclear power

To combat our dependence on natural gas, we are investing more in nuclear power. We have upgraded the Grand Gulf Nuclear Station - a 24/7 source of low-cost energy. The plant recently hit all-time station records for power generation. That's important since Grand Gulf's energy costs are low and stable creating thousands of dollars of fuel savings per day for our customers over natural gas.

2. Expanding into more solar power

Our company is also in the midst of adding 1,000 megawatts of large-scale solar power and other renewable resources to its portfolio -- enough to power 160,000 homes. This will increase the diversity of our generation, lessen the dependence on natural gas and take advantage of the decreasing cost of utility scale solar has seen in recent years. The construction of these solar plants is also benefitting local Mississippi communities in new jobs and tax revenue.

3. Getting power from more efficient natural gas plants

Entergy Mississippi is transitioning from older, less efficient natural gas plants to newer, more modern and efficient generation - helping to keep the costs for our customers lower. In addition, Entergy Mississippi's participation in a competitive power generation market, the first in state history, continues to create millions of dollars of savings each year that flow directly to our customers.

4.Ramping up our economic development efforts

Recruiting a new, large power-using industry to our area not only creates new jobs, but also helps keep power rates more affordable for existing customers by spreading the costs associated with providing that power onto a larger customer base. We are ramping up our efforts in this area and, in the last two years alone, we've helped recruit 31 new and expanded projects in Mississippi that use almost 50 megawatts of power (and have created more than 4,000 new jobs).

5. Giving customers new tools to save

Entergy Mississippi is not just trying to save more on our end, but also trying to help customers save more on their end, too. We have recently launched a new website where our customers can purchase deeply discounted advanced smart thermostats, lighting products, schedule residential and commercial energy audits and engineered solutions for large industrial customers. Check it out at: https://msentergysolutions-marketplace.com/.

The men and women of Entergy Mississippi live and work in this state, too, and understand the strain rising prices of goods and services can put on families. That is why, in times like these, we are committed to doing everything we can to try to make your power bill one less thing you have to worry about.

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 10 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2022 22:04:56 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
05:08pENTERGY : Five ways Entergy is working to make your power bill one less thing to worry abo..
PU
03/07ENTERGY : Springing safely in the new season
PU
03/07ENTERGY : completes $100 million improvement project in north Louisiana
PU
03/02ENTERGY : New Orleans Submits Storm Reserve Replenishment Filing
PU
03/02ENTERGY : A behind the scenes look at landing Tractor Supply
PU
03/02ENTERGY : Quarterly Handout
PU
02/28ENTERGY : Insights
PU
02/27ENTERGY : Insights > Storms
PU
02/26ENTERGY ARKANSAS WINTER STORM UPDATE : 2/26/22 @ 5 p.m.
PU
02/25ENTERGY : Insights
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 11 311 M - -
Net income 2022 1 299 M - -
Net Debt 2022 26 428 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,7x
Yield 2022 3,79%
Capitalization 21 923 M 21 923 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,27x
EV / Sales 2023 4,25x
Nbr of Employees 12 369
Free-Float 73,8%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 107,98 $
Average target price 120,16 $
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-4.15%21 923
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.97%157 648
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION0.41%81 037
SOUTHERN COMPANY-1.11%71 162
IBERDROLA, S.A.-5.86%68 988
ENEL S.P.A.-14.29%67 989