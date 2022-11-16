Entergy : Goos Ferry substation ready for distribution in Calcasieu Parish

News Center > Goos Ferry substation ready for distribution in Calcasieu Parish

11/16/2022

LAKE CHARLES - Entergy Louisiana completed the construction of a new substation and distribution circuits in Calcasieu Parish that will benefit thousands of customers in the Gillis, Moss Bluff and north and east Lake Charles areas. This project is part of Entergy's ongoing commitment to increasing the resilience and of the electrical system and providing customers with reliable power.

The project included setting new poles and adding more than three miles of new conductor and other electrical infrastructure that will provide electricity from the Goos Ferry substation to local homes and businesses.

The new infrastructure near Moss Bluff and the surrounding area will support economic growth and help provide reliable power year-round to customers in Calcasieu Parish, in part, by increasing electric capacity and reducing stress on other substations in the Gillis, Goosport and east Lake Charles areas.

" We recognize that although southwest Louisiana is still on the road to recovery, it is also one of the fastest growing areas in our state," said Phillip May, Entergy Louisiana president and CEO. "We want to make sure that we're not only providing reliable power to existing customers, but when new businesses and residents arrive, we have the facilities in place to serve their needs."

Maintaining and improving the electric system is an ongoing process. Entergy Louisiana's reliability experts routinely inspect and evaluate components such as poles, powerlines and transformers and use data to make strategic decisions around the replacement or enhancement of infrastructure. To learn more about our reliability efforts, visit the Entergy Newsroom.

