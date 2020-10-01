Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Entergy Corporation    ETR

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : Grant Powers Drive-Through Food Distribution in Hardin County

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/01/2020 | 10:55am EDT

Insights > Entergy Grant Powers Drive-Through Food Distribution in Hardin County

Entergy Grant Powers Drive-Through Food Distribution in Hardin County
By: Texas Editorial Team

10/01/2020

Well before Hurricane Laura made landfall, southeast Texas was responding to a different type of storm - COVID-19. The damage from the prolonged 'storm' wasn't physical distruction but rather health and financial struggles, leaving families without financial resources for basic needs, such as food, rent and utilities.

With help from Entergy Texas, 500 families in Hardin County were able to receive a week's worth of supplemental meals during a drive-through food distribution initiative at Crestwood Baptist Church in Kountze.

Funded by a $4,000 grant from Entergy's Southeast Texas Relief Fund, the distribution on Aug. 13 was organized by United Way of Beaumont & North Jefferson County, Southeast Texas Food Bank and Hardin County Strong to help families struggling with financial impacts of the pandemic.

'Entergy Texas created the relief fund to help our nonprofit partners working on the front lines of the economic crisis,' said Stuart Barrett, vice president of customer service. 'By providing food and other basic needs for vulnerable families, they're making a difference for thousands of people in our communities who might not have anywhere else to turn for help. We're proud to assist in their mission to serve our communities.'

'United Way is always proud to partner with Entergy Texas,' said Karyn Husbands, president and CEO of United Way of Beaumont & North Jefferson County. 'We thank Entergy Texas for entrusting United Way to facilitate the use of grant funds that are providing direct assistance to families in need in Hardin County. It was a wonderful event.'

Cars began lining up in the church parking lot hours before the distribution started at 10 a.m. Once the line started moving, drivers pulled in front of the church and popped their trunks so volunteers could place food boxes inside, with no contact required. In addition to social distancing, participants wore masks and followed sanitization protocols during the two-hour distribution effort.

'We're making sure volunteering is done as safely as possible because it's important for agencies to continue providing services,' said John Rollins, director of public relations and community impact for United Way of Beaumont & North Jefferson County. 'The drive-through method also is a quicker way to get food to people, and right now, the need is immediate.'

Rollins noted that the United Way's partnering agencies are doing their best to keep up with increased demands for services - from helping homebound seniors and domestic violence victims to connecting people with mental health services and rental and utility assistance.

For nonprofits throughout southeast Texas, Entergy's support during the pandemic has been vital.

'Our area is no stranger to hurricanes, but when those disasters happen, the whole nation tends to rally around local communities to help,' Rollins explained. 'That's not possible during a global pandemic because there is need everywhere, which makes the support we've received from Entergy Texas so important. Our community is extremely resilient and will find a way to march forward.'

Even after Hurricane Laura, Entergy Texas' commitment to helping southeast Texas recover didn't stop when the lights were restored. The company pledged $360,000 to charitable organizations across the region to help rebuild the communities it serves. Learn more.

Texas Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 01 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2020 14:54:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
10:55aENTERGY : Grant Powers Drive-Through Food Distribution in Hardin County
PU
09/29ENTERGY : New Orleans Completes Louisiana's Largest Commercial Rooftop Solar Pro..
AQ
09/29ENTERGY : New Orleans Completes Louisiana's Largest Commercial Rooftop Solar Pro..
PU
09/25ENTERGY : Recognized as a Top U.S. Utility in Economic Development for 13th Year
AQ
09/24ENTERGY : Louisiana Hurricane Laura Restoration Update - 9/24/20
PU
09/24ENTERGY : Commits to Achieving Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
AQ
09/24ENTERGY : Commits to Achieving Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
PU
09/24ENTERGY : Hurricane Laura Restoration Update - 9/24/20 @ 9 a.m.
PU
09/24ENTERGY : Commits to Achieving Net-Zero Carbon Emissions by 2050
PR
09/23ENTERGY : Mitsubishi Power and Entergy to Collaborate and Help Decarbonize Utili..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 10 696 M - -
Net income 2020 1 108 M - -
Net Debt 2020 19 821 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 18,1x
Yield 2020 3,80%
Capitalization 19 727 M 19 727 M -
EV / Sales 2020 3,70x
EV / Sales 2021 3,72x
Nbr of Employees 13 635
Free-Float 73,9%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 113,67 $
Last Close Price 98,53 $
Spread / Highest target 34,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul D. Hinnenkamp Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Stuart L. Levenick Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-20.05%19 727
NEXTERA ENERGY14.62%135 907
ENEL S.P.A.4.89%88 536
IBERDROLA, S.A.14.49%77 011
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-5.96%66 242
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-2.91%65 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group