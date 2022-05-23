News Center > Entergy Helping Create More Vibrant Economy in Greater New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana are continuing to partner with regional organizations to help the state, including the Greater New Orleans area, grow through economic development.

The company recently provided $200,000 to Greater New Orleans, Inc. (GNO, Inc.) to help fund the organizations' efforts to support workforce development, retain businesses in the region and attract new ones to the area and, ultimately, create a more vibrant economy in Jefferson, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.

"As we prepare our region's economy to support the workforce and sustainability needs of the future, we are so proud to have Entergy's continued commitment to strengthening economic development throughout the region and state. Entergy's investment further boosts our ability to attract and retain businesses as we build a regional economy that works for everyone," said Michael Hecht, president and CEO of GNO, Inc.

"We're proud to have a strong partnership with GNO, Inc. and to continue working with them to support existing businesses and help attract new ones to the area," said Taurus Wright, Entergy New Orleans business and economic development director. "Our collaboration helps foster job creation and increase quality of life in a region that's critical to our state's economy and future."

Through their business and economic development teams, Entergy's Louisiana companies work with state, city and local government agencies, economic development organizations and community partners to support businesses from site selection to groundbreaking, including those operating at the national and global level. Examples of businesses Entergy is supporting in various ways include:

Lineage Logistics, a supply chain and logistics company that announced last year it would expand its cold storage facility in New Orleans East

Greenfield Holdings, an agricultural infrastructure company that has expanded operations into Louisiana, including in the Lake Providence area

Medline, a medical supply company that is building a distribution center in Tangipahoa Parish

Intralox, a conveyor belt manufacturing company that announced last year it would double the size of its facility in Tangipahoa Parish

To help businesses determine where to locate or expand, Entergy developed and maintains the Louisiana Site Selection Center, an online database of certified sites, or sites that are ready for development. The database includes details about shovel-ready land, including available utilities and transportation access.

In the Greater New Orleans area in 2021, the company assisted Louisiana Economic Development (LED) in certifying the Jamestown Business Park in Tangipahoa Parish and adding it to the database. The company also helped market and promote sites like the former Avondale Shipyard in the New Orleans area and various sites in Jefferson and St. Charles parishes through informative and dynamic videos and other materials, some of which are used by regional organizations and local groups during webinars and other events.

To support site development, Entergy's Louisiana companies provide in-depth research and analyses regarding workforce availability, construction and transportation, to name a few. To learn more about the services provided by the company's business and economic development team, visit GoEntergy.com.

"Our state has so much to offer, from a robust transportation system to a well-trained workforce, and GNO, Inc. is helping us maximize our exposure when it comes to convincing the decision makers to choose Louisiana and the Greater New Orleans area as a place to continue or start doing business," said Perry Pertuit, Entergy Louisiana business and economic development manager. "We look forward to continuing to partner with them on the journey to creating a more vibrant economy and opportunities for people in our communities."

Over the last decade, Entergy has actively participated in more than 120 announced economic development projects in Louisiana, totaling over $104 billion in capital investments and creating approximately 16,850 new direct jobs. In 2021 alone, the company helped drive nearly $906 million in capital investments in the Greater New Orleans area that led to the creation of approximately 900 direct jobs.

For 14 years running, Site Selection magazine has named Entergy Corporation as one of the nation's top utilities in economic development. Meanwhile, the International Economic Development Council recognized GNO, Inc. with three Excellence in Economic Development awards for economic development and marketing efforts like DestinationGNO. In addition, Area Development magazine recognized Louisiana with a silver shovel award in 2021 for local economic development efforts and Business Facilities magazine placed Louisiana first for customized training and second for manufacturing output in their 17th annual rankings.

To learn more about how Entergy partners with LED and regional organizations to help the state grow through economic development, visit the Entergy Newsroom.

About Entergy New Orleans

Entergy New Orleans, LLC provides electricity to more than 209,000 customers and natural gas to more than 110,000 customers in Orleans Parish, Louisiana.

About Entergy Louisiana

Entergy Louisiana, LLC provides electric service to more than 1 million customers in 58 parishes and natural gas service to more than 94,000 customers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Entergy New Orleans and Entergy Louisiana are subsidiaries of Entergy Corporation, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in New Orleans. Entergy powers life for 3 million utility customers across Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy is creating a cleaner, more resilient energy future for everyone with our diverse portfolio of low-carbon and carbon-free energy sources. With roots in the Gulf South region for more than a century, Entergy is a recognized leader in corporate citizenship and delivers more than $100 million in philanthropy and advocacy efforts to local communities each year. Our approximately 12,500 employees are dedicated to powering life today and for future generations.