Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Entergy Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ETR   US29364G1031

ENTERGY CORPORATION

(ETR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-01 pm EDT
108.32 USD   +1.10%
05:30pEntergy : High natural gas costs and increased energy usage likely to impact bills this winter
PU
10/31Entergy announces increase in quarterly dividend
AQ
10/28Entergy Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.07 a Share from $1.01 a Share; Payable Dec. 1 to Shareholders of Record Nov. 14
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Entergy : High natural gas costs and increased energy usage likely to impact bills this winter

11/01/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Insights > High natural gas costs and increased energy usage likely to impact bills this winter

High natural gas costs and increased energy usage likely to impact bills this winter
By: Louisiana Editorial Team

11/01/2022

Entergy is taking steps to inform customers that utility bills are likely to be higher than normal this winter.

While bills already tend to be higher during the extreme weather months because of increased energy usage, current natural gas prices and the forecast of those prices remaining higher throughout the rest of the year means that the impact to bills could be even greater.

The company provides electric service to more than a million customers across Louisiana and natural gas service to around 200,000 customers in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes. The cost of both services could be higher this winter.

The U.S. Department of Energy says heating systems (regardless of whether they operate primarily on electricity or natural gas) use more energy than any other system in a home. For that reason, as well as the forecast for natural gas prices, we are encouraging customers to consider the following tips as a way reduce usage this winter:

  • Adjust the thermostat to the recommended winter setting of 68 degrees when the temperatures drop. Every degree higher can add 3% to your bill.
  • Keep all doors and windows closed to keep warm air from escaping and forcing your heating system to work harder.
  • Make sure fans are turning the right way, clockwise at a low speed during the winter to help keep the cold air blowing down on you.
  • Make sure heat registers or air returns are not blocked by curtains or furniture to keep the air circulating.
  • Open your curtains and blinds during the day to let in the warm sunlight and close them at night to reduce heat loss.
  • Keep warm air from escaping by sealing air leaks around your doors or windows with weatherstripping.

Aside from these free or low-cost tips, Entergy's energy efficiency programs can help customers as well. For Entergy Louisiana customers, options are available through Entergy Solutions, and for Entergy New Orleans customers, options are available through Energy Smart. To learn more about the program each utility offers, please visit entergy.com/energyefficiency/.

Customers also can purchase energy efficiency products and upgrades through an online marketplace at Entergy Louisiana customers should visit entergysolutionsla-marketplace.com/, and Entergy New Orleans customers should visit shop.energysmartnola.com/.

Please remember that, as an employee, you have a unique opportunity to serve as an ambassador of the company by providing helpful information to our customers (many of whom may be your friends and neighbors) and making sure their experience with Entergy is a positive one. Let us continue to be there for our communities through every season!

###

Louisiana Editorial Team

Disclaimer

Entergy Corporation published this content on 01 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2022 21:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENTERGY CORPORATION
05:30pEntergy : High natural gas costs and increased energy usage likely to impact bills this wi..
PU
10/31Entergy announces increase in quarterly dividend
AQ
10/28Entergy Raises Quarterly Dividend to $1.07 a Share from $1.01 a Share; Payable Dec. 1 t..
MT
10/28Entergy announces increase in quarterly dividend
PR
10/28Entergy Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on December 1, 2022
CI
10/26Entergy to report third-quarter 2022 financial results on Nov. 2
PR
10/21Morgan Stanley Lowers Entergy's Price Target to $96 From $115, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
10/20UBS Adjusts Entergy Price Target to $107 From $128, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
10/19Wells Fargo Lowers Entergy's Price Target to $120 From $138, Maintains Overweight Ratin..
MT
10/18Entergy : Mississippi opens new $16.6M service center
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ENTERGY CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 12 030 M - -
Net income 2022 1 119 M - -
Net Debt 2022 27 058 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 17,6x
Yield 2022 3,80%
Capitalization 21 794 M 21 794 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,06x
EV / Sales 2023 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 12 369
Free-Float 74,0%
Chart ENTERGY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Entergy Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENTERGY CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 107,14 $
Average target price 119,18 $
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Leo P. Denault Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Andrew S. Marsh Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Elnitsky Senior VP-Engineering & Technical Services
Peter S. Norgeot Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Alexis Margaret Herman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENTERGY CORPORATION-4.37%21 794
NEXTERA ENERGY-16.99%152 270
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-11.17%71 746
SOUTHERN COMPANY-4.52%71 221
IBERDROLA, S.A.-1.30%63 690
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-10.93%58 250