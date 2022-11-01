Entergy : High natural gas costs and increased energy usage likely to impact bills this winter

Insights > High natural gas costs and increased energy usage likely to impact bills this winter

By: Louisiana Editorial Team

11/01/2022

Entergy is taking steps to inform customers that utility bills are likely to be higher than normal this winter.

While bills already tend to be higher during the extreme weather months because of increased energy usage, current natural gas prices and the forecast of those prices remaining higher throughout the rest of the year means that the impact to bills could be even greater.

The company provides electric service to more than a million customers across Louisiana and natural gas service to around 200,000 customers in East Baton Rouge and Orleans parishes. The cost of both services could be higher this winter.

The U.S. Department of Energy says heating systems (regardless of whether they operate primarily on electricity or natural gas) use more energy than any other system in a home. For that reason, as well as the forecast for natural gas prices, we are encouraging customers to consider the following tips as a way reduce usage this winter:

Adjust the thermostat to the recommended winter setting of 68 degrees when the temperatures drop. Every degree higher can add 3% to your bill.

Keep all doors and windows closed to keep warm air from escaping and forcing your heating system to work harder.

Make sure fans are turning the right way, clockwise at a low speed during the winter to help keep the cold air blowing down on you.

Make sure heat registers or air returns are not blocked by curtains or furniture to keep the air circulating.

Open your curtains and blinds during the day to let in the warm sunlight and close them at night to reduce heat loss.

Keep warm air from escaping by sealing air leaks around your doors or windows with weatherstripping.

Aside from these free or low-cost tips, Entergy's energy efficiency programs can help customers as well. For Entergy Louisiana customers, options are available through Entergy Solutions, and for Entergy New Orleans customers, options are available through Energy Smart. To learn more about the program each utility offers, please visit entergy.com/energyefficiency/.

Customers also can purchase energy efficiency products and upgrades through an online marketplace at Entergy Louisiana customers should visit entergysolutionsla-marketplace.com/, and Entergy New Orleans customers should visit shop.energysmartnola.com/.

Please remember that, as an employee, you have a unique opportunity to serve as an ambassador of the company by providing helpful information to our customers (many of whom may be your friends and neighbors) and making sure their experience with Entergy is a positive one. Let us continue to be there for our communities through every season!

###