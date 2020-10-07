Entergy : Hurricane Delta Preparations

Insights > Hurricane Delta Preparations

By: Corporate Editorial Team

10/07/2020

We are prepared for the potential impacts of Hurricane Delta during this record-breaking hurricane season. Hurricane Delta is predicted to make landfall late Friday near Vermillion Bay, Louisiana, with winds forecast to be 100 mph. Rainfall amounts could peak at 6 to 10 inches, though isolated areas could see higher amounts.

We continuously learn and improve from storm experiences, including Hurricane Laura that devastated Southwest Louisiana after making landfall Aug. 27.

We demonstrated our restoration ability following Hurricane Laura by assembling the largest restoration workforce in our history. We restored 75% of affected Louisiana customers within 14 days.

We are ready to take appropriate action before, during and after severe weather.

Based on previous storm responses and annual storm exercises, we are constantly updating and improving our operations related to storm damage restoration.

Operation: Storm Ready is our internal process of continuous planning, preparation and training. And an early step, when facing a storm, is to prepare to bring in extra personnel to support the effort.

We have worked to storm-harden our system. From aggressive preventive maintenance programs to using steel transmission structures near the coast, elevating substations that might flood and installing 'isolation' devices on lines to reduce outages, our goal is always to restore power safely and quickly.

Customer Preparations

The time to be storm ready is now. Preparation for potential severe weather is vital for us and you, our highly valued customers.

Above all, stay safe. A personal plan for you and your family is the best way to stay safe and be storm ready.

Click here for planning tools that can help guide you through the decisions you need to make.

Whether you shelter in place or evacuate, you should prepare to protect yourself and your home. Decide to stay or go well before the storm strikes. If you choose to stay, you should be prepared for the possibility of losing power. Basic emergency supplies and a first aid kit are key items to keep on-hand during severe weather.



Stay Informed

When restoration begins, customers may experience delays when calling our telephone centers, especially from unaffected areas, due to overloading of the system with outage calls. We encourage customers to use these other means to interact with us during restoration:

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app .

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

Visit our View Outages page.

Follow us on Twitter.com/entergy or Facebook.com/entergy.

Call us at 1-800-9OUTAGE (1-800-968-8243).

Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.

Unfortunately, attempts to scam customers appeared after Hurricane Laura. We caution customers to be aware of unscrupulous attempts to swindle our customers during Hurricane Delta recovery.

Entergy never demands immediate payment from customers over the phone. You shouldn't give your personal information to strangers.

If a call sounds suspicious, hang-up and call 1-800-ENTERGY (1-800-368-3749) to speak directly with an Entergy customer service representative.

If you believe you are a victim of this scam, notify the proper authorities, such as the local police or the state attorney general's office.