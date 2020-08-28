Entergy : Hurricane Laura Restoration Update - 8/28/20,8 am

Insights > Hurricane Laura Restoration Update - 8/28/20,8 am

08/28/2020

TEXAS

Entergy Texas continues to make great progress and is working in Beaumont, Port Arthur, Nederland, Pt. Neches, Groves, Orange, West Orange, Pinehurst, Pine Forest, Vidor, Rose City, Silsbee, Lumberton, Kountze, Village Mills and Warren that were impacted by Hurricane Laura.

As of 7:00am, Entergy Texas has 185,900 customers without power, including 121,228 from the Beaumont, Port Arthur, Orange and Silsbee areas. A major accomplishment last night included energizing a major transmission line, including 60 breakers that were returned to service last night about 10:30 PM. This allowed approximately 80,000 additional customers to be restored last night. Around this time, MISO, the grid operator for our region, cancelled the request for periodic power outages.

The remaining steps to help stabilize the transmission grid will be to get additional generation online. One additional generation unit came online early this morning and another unit is expected to come online later today. We are also coordinating efforts to use emergency ties we have with ERCOT.

Entergy Texas continues to assess damage in the impacted areas and is restoring customer where it possible to do so. Entergy has deployed approximately 6,000 workers in the impacted areas and began repair work including broken poles, wire down, pole equipment and damage from fallen trees. Entergy Texas will evaluate assessments and determine estimated restoration times. More detailed information is expected to be posted in the evening update.

Woodville, Warren and Surrounding areas

As of 6:58 AM, there are around 2054 customers without power in Woodville, Warren and surrounding areas. 50 % of the damage assessment has been completed. There are approximately 31 workers in the area to restore power to Entergy customers. The assessment has revealed there are approximately 3 poles down, 1 damaged transformer, 20 downed trees, 1500 feet of wiring down, and 5 broken crossarms. Servicemen are working all over the areas and expect the majority of customers who can take power to be restored today.

Silsbee, Kountze, Lumberton and surroundings areas

As of 6:58 AM, there are around 4028 customers without power in Silsbee, Kountze, Lumberton and surroundings areas. 40 % of the damage assessment has been completed. There are approximately 84 workers in the area to restore power to Entergy customers. The assessment has revealed there are approximately 3 poles down, 3 downed trees, 6000 feet of wiring down, and 20 broken crossarms. Servicemen will be working in the Kountze area and the majority of customers who can take power will be restored today. Other servicemen will be working in the Silsbee, Lumberton and surrounding areas making repairs.

For the safety of our crews, please stay away from their work zones. If you need to report a problem with your service or get bill payment help, we're just a phone call away: 1-800-ENTERGY.

For additional preparation tips and updates visit www.entergy.com/stormcenter

As with any weather event, please be mindful of the following safety tips:

Live wires can be deadly. Stay away from downed power lines. Call 1 800 9OUTAGE or1 800 968 8243 to report downed or dangling power lines, poles or other damaged equipment.

Do not trim trees or remove debris on or near downed power lines. Only power company crews or their contractors should remove trees or limbs touching power lines.

Keep away from the immediate areas where crews are working. There is always the danger of moving equipment and the possibility of construction materials or limbs or overhead wires falling to the ground.

If you plan on using a generator for temporary power, get a licensed electrician and disconnect from the utility electric system before hooking up to your home main electric panel.

Do not run a generator in a confined space without adequate ventilation.

Avoid using candles or other flammable devices to warm your home.

Check on seniors, who can be particularly susceptible to extreme temperatures.

Try to stay off the roads in affected areas. More traffic in bad weather leads to more accidents, including more injuries and fatalities as well as accidents that can damage electrical poles and other equipment, creating outages and impeding the ability of crews to access and repair damage and slowing restoration.

We want to keep you informed and in control so here is the best way to get information about outages in addition to the View Outage application: Download our app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app or visit entergystormcenter.com to stay informed on our restoration progress. Android users who have difficulty accessing the app on their smartphones can get information from the mobile version of our site at entergy.com. Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest. Follow us on Twitter.com/Entergy or Facebook.com/Entergy. Follow updates in your local news media, like radio, television and newspapers.



Tags Hurricane Laura