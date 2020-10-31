Entergy : Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update – 10/31/20 @ 8 p.m.

Insights > Hurricane Zeta Restoration Update - 10/31/20 @ 8 p.m.

10/31/2020

As of 8 p.m. Halloween night, crews have successfully restored power to over 330,000 customers who lost service following Hurricane Zeta. At its peak, the storm caused more than 480,000 outages for Entergy customers in Louisiana.

Crews restored power to more than half of those affected customers just two days after the storm impacted southeast Louisiana. Additionally, the company has provided a detailed list of estimated restoration times, which can be found below or by clicking the restoration information banner on the view outages map.

Damage assessments are now complete. Our scouts have found damage to more than 2,700 poles, over 570 transformers and nearly 1,800 spans of wire.

As we continue to restore power, we want to ensure customers can accept power when it becomes available. Check for damage to the electrical equipment attached to your home or business and contact an electrician to make needed repairs. For information on your home's electrical equipment, visit our Storm Center site. If damage has been repaired by a qualified electrician, call 1-800-ENTERGY to generate a service-reconnection work order.

Stay Safe

Customers are reminded that there is no way to know if a downed line or other electrical equipment is energized. If you see one, keep your distance and call 1-800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

Those choosing to use portable electric generators should do so in accordance with the manufacturer's instructions. Customers must never connect a generator directly to a building's wiring without a licensed electrician disconnecting the house wiring from Entergy's service. Otherwise, it can create a safety hazard for the customer or our linemen working to restore power. And it may damage the generator or the house wiring.

Restoration workers who discover a generator attached directly to Entergy's system will work with the customer to disconnect the generator. As a last resort, the restoration worker will disconnect the customer's service connection to Entergy, which may take an extended time to reconnect due to the extensive restoration effort underway. A set of generator safety tips can be found at entergynewsroom.com/storm-center/safety/.

We urge customers to keep streets open for local emergency vehicles and workers. Additionally, crews will continue to practice social distancing and we ask customers do the same. For the safety of crews and other first responders, stay away from work zones. Customers needing assistance should call 1-800-ENTERGY.

Parish Restoration Information

Jefferson Parish

Number of outages as of 4 p.m.: 94,300

Estimated restoration times:

Kenner (University City, Airport Area and Rivertown): Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Metairie - Cleary Ave. to 17th Street Canal/Parish Line north of Airline Dr. includes Old Metairie, Lakeside Mall, Bonnabel and Bucktown: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Metairie - David Dr. to Cleary Ave/North of West Metairie to the Lakefront includes areas near Clearview Mall, East Jefferson Hospital, Transcontinental area: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Jefferson - Elmwood, Old Jefferson which includes areas near Ochsner Jefferson Campus, Harahan and River Ridge: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by end of day Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

(Westbank)

Avondale: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Bridge City: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Waggaman: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Tuesday, November 3 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, November 4.

Gretna: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Harvey: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Marrero: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Terrytown: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Westwego: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Grand Isle: Due to the extensive damages, Entergy continues to evaluate alternate solutions. We currently expect that customers will be restored late during the week of November 9.

Lafourche Parish

Number of outages as of 4 p.m.: 5,822

Estimated restoration times:

Lockport: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Cut Off: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Raceland: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Mathews: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

South Lafourche: The majority of customers will be restored by Saturday, November 7 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 8.

Orleans Parish

Number of outages as of 4 p.m.: 54,741

7th Ward: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Broadmoor: The majority of customers will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Broadmoor includes areas in and around Broadmoor and Fontainebleau.

Bywater: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Bywater includes areas in and around Bywater, Marigny, and St. Claude.

Carrollton: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Carrollton includes areas in and around East Carrollton, Leonidas, Hollygrove, Dixon, Gert Town, and Black Pearl.

Central City: The majority of customers will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Central City includes areas in and around Central City, BW Cooper, Milan, and Ferret.

Desire: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Desire includes areas in and around Desire and Florida.

New Orleans East: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. East Orleans includes areas in and around Pines Village, Plum Orchard, Read Blvd. East and West, and Lake Forest.

Garden District: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Garden District includes areas in and around Touro, Irish Channel, Lower Garden District, and St. Thomas.

Gentilly: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Gentilly includes areas in and around Fairgrounds, St. Bernard, Dillard, Filmore, St. Anthony, Milneberg, and Gentilly Terrace.

Lake Vista: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Lakeshore: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Lakeview: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Lakeview includes areas in and around West End, Lakewood, and Navarre.

Little Woods: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Lower 9th Ward: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Lower 9th Ward includes areas in and around Lower 9th Ward and Holy Cross.

Mid-City/City Park: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Mid-City includes areas in and around Mid-City and Bayou St. John neighborhoods.

Pontchartrain Park: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

St. Roch: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Treme: The majority of customers will be restored by Sunday, November 1. Treme includes areas in and around Treme and Iberville

Uptown: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2. Uptown includes areas in and around Uptown, Audubon, and Riverside neighborhoods

Venetian Isles: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Village De L'est: The majority of customers will be restored by Monday, November 2.

Algiers (Westbank)

Algiers Point: The majority of customers will be restored Sunday, November 1.

Aurora: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

Lakewood Estates: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

Lower Coast: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

McCleandonville: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

Park Timbers: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

Walnut Bend: The majority of customers will be Saturday, October 31.

Plaquemines Parish

Number of outages as of 4 p.m.: 6,444

Estimated restoration times: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Tuesday, November 3 with a few customer outages extending into Wednesday, November 4.

Belle Chase: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customers outages extending into Wednesday, November 4.

Belle Chase Navel Base: Will be restored today, Saturday, October 31.

Braithwaite: Due to the extensive damages, majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 9 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 10.

Pointe A Lahache: Due to the extensive damages, majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by the week of November 9. Entergy is continuing to evaluate alternate feeds to deliver power as quickly and safely as possible.

St. Bernard Parish

Number of outages as of 4 p.m.: 14,453

Estimated restoration times:

Meraux: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Violet: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Arabi: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, November 4 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, November 5.

Chalmette: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, November 4 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, November 5.

Poydras: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Thursday, November 5 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, November 6.

Lower St. Bernard: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday November 4 with a few customer outages extending into Friday, November 6.

St. Charles Parish

Number of outages as of 4 p.m.: 3,580

Estimated restoration times:

Ama: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Luling: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 1.

Boutte: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 1.

Paradis: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 1.

New Sarpy: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November2.

Destrehan: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Sunday, November 1 with a few customer outages extending into Monday, November 2.

Saint Rose: The majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 1.

Terrebonne Parish

Number of outages as of 4 p.m.: 5,532

Estimated restoration times:

Houma: Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday, November 2 with a few customer outages extending into Tuesday, November 3.

Montegut (Hwy. 56 to Hwy. 58 and Hwy. 55 to Hwy. 58): Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 1.

Montegut (South on Hwy. 58): Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Wednesday, November 4 with a few customer outages extending into Thursday, November 5.

Chauvin (North of Hwy. 56): Majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, October 31 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 1.

Chauvin/Cocodrie (South of Hwy. 56): Due to the extensive damages, majority of customers who can receive power will be restored by Saturday, November 7 with a few customer outages extending into Sunday, November 8.

We will continuously keep our customers informed through the following channels:

Download our free app for your smartphone at entergy.com/app.

Sign up for text alerts by texting REG to 36778 and have your account number and ZIP code handy. The registration pattern is as follows, including spaces: REG (account number) (ZIP code). Once registered, text OUT to 36778 to report an outage. You can also report an outage online as a guest.

Visit the Entergy Storm Center website and our View Outages.

Follow us on Twitter.com/EntergyLA or Facebook.com/EntergyLA and Twitter.com/EntergyNOLA or Facebook.com/EntergyNOLA.

Call us at 800-9OUTAGE (800-968-8243).

The Entergy Storm Center has storm safety, preparation and restoration information that is updated throughout the day.